Waffles in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve waffles
HAMBURGERS
Elm City Social
266 College Street, New Haven
|Kid's Chicken & Waffle
|$8.00
|Elm City Classic Waffle
|$18.00
Bacon & cheddar waffle | southern fried chicken | peppercorn maple syrup | blueberry jam | whiskey butter
Powdered sugar
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
Bacon & Cheddar Waffle | Fried Chicken | Peppercorn Maple Syrup | Blueberry Jam | Whiskey Butter | Basil
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Haven Hot Chicken
21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven
|Chicken and Waffles
|$14.99
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar.
|Chicken and Waffles Combo
|$18.24
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with crispy fries & choice of drink.
|Single Waffle
|$3.49
1 toasted sugary-crunchy Liege waffle