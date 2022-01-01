Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve waffles

Elm City Social image

HAMBURGERS

Elm City Social

266 College Street, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken & Waffle$8.00
Elm City Classic Waffle$18.00
Bacon & cheddar waffle | southern fried chicken | peppercorn maple syrup | blueberry jam | whiskey butter
Powdered sugar
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Bacon & Cheddar Waffle | Fried Chicken | Peppercorn Maple Syrup | Blueberry Jam | Whiskey Butter | Basil
More about Elm City Social
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Haven Hot Chicken

21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven

Avg 4.8 (577 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Waffles$14.99
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar.
Chicken and Waffles Combo$18.24
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with crispy fries & choice of drink.
Single Waffle$3.49
1 toasted sugary-crunchy Liege waffle
More about Haven Hot Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$13.99
More about Zois, LLC

