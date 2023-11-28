Three Sheets LLC 372 Elm Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
New Haven's Neighborhood GastroDive. Featuring a Street Taco Style Menu with Vegan and Gluten Free Options. Rotating Draft Lines & Seasonal Cocktail Menus. Live Performances, Art Shows, Pinball & Pool!
Location
372 Elm Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - York Street - 284 York Street
No Reviews
284 York Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Haven
More near New Haven