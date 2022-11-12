Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avert Brasserie

2,994 Reviews

$$

35A La Salle Rd

West Hartford, CT 06107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pan Seared Duck Breast
Bourguignon
Foie Gras Pan Seared

Fruits de Mer

Salmon Rillettes

$12.00

Smoked and fresh salmon rillette (dill, lemon, creme fraiche, cream cheese) served on grilled sourdough. Garnished with avocado mousse, pickled red onions and micros. Allergies: Fish, dairy, gluten, allium

Small Chateaux

$48.00

3 oysters | 3 shrimp | sliced tuna | salmon rilletes | cocktail sauce | horseradish | mignonette

Large Chateaux Royale

$90.00

Oysters: 4/8 pieces Shrimp cocktail: 4/8 pieces Tuna: 4oz/6 oz Mussels: 6/12 pieces Chartreuse Mignonette Yuzu Cocktail Chili Ponzu Lemon Caper Berry Seaweed

Chilled Mussels

$10.00

Hors D'

Mussels

Mussels

$15.00

Mussels (24 piece) pan seared and steamed with white wine and a citrus saffron broth. Finished with butter and chipped herbs.

Escargot

Escargot

$13.00

6 pieces of escargot (snails) baked in its shell with a ricard herb garlic butter. Garnished with herbed bread crumbs. Allergies: Dairy, gluten

Tartar

$16.00

Minced steak (filet) tartare seasoned with tartare base (egg, djijon, worcestershire, ketchup, truffled capers, tobasco. Garnished with pickled mustard seeds, shallot rings, cornichons, and herbs. Served with grilled bread. Allergies: Egg, nightshade, seed, gluten

Foie Gras Pan Seared

$18.00

Pan seared foie gras on a french toast brioches crouton. Served with a mixed berry compote, macerated berries (strawberry, blackberry, blueberry) micros. Allergies: Gluten

Croquettes Monsieur

$12.00

5 pieces of croque monsieur croquettes (smoked ham, mornay, potato) breaded and fried. Served over a mustard crema (dijon, whole grain mustard, creme fraiche) Garnished with chopped herbs and grated parmesan. Allergies: Dairy, gluten, seed

Marche

Chicory Salad

$13.00

A variety of market chicory (frisee, red endive, yellow endive, radicchio) and chopped herbs tossed in a sherry mustard vinaigrette. Topped with bacon lardons, pickled red onions, and a fried egg. Allergies: Allium, seed,, egg

Maison Salad

$10.00

Entrees

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast

$29.00

Pan roasted half chicken (semi boneless) served over sauce soubise (white onion puree) with mixed roasted mushrooms (button, trumpet, oyster, shittake, maittake) Finished with chicken jus and fresh herbs. Allergies: Allium, dairy

Bourguignon

$34.00

Braised short rib cooked bourg style. Served over a corn puree with a sauteed summer succotash (corn, zucchini, yellow squash, shallots, roasted cherry heirlooms, chopped herbs). Finished with a burgundy sauce and an herb garnish. Allergies: Allium, nightshade, dairy

Pan Seared Duck Breast

$34.00

Pan seared duck breast served over a parsnip puree with a shaved fennel salad (red onion, orange segments, chopped herbs) Finished with an orange gastrique, a toasted "five spice" crust and fennel fronds. Allergies: Allium, dairy, seed

Roasted Salmon

$30.00

Pan seared salmon (skin on) served over a fava bean puree with variety of mixed peas. (sugar snaps, english) and roasted cherry heirlooms. Finished with a tomato vinaigrette (aleppo pepper) and micros. Allergies: Fish, dairy, allium, nightshade

Sides

Side Frites

Side Frites

$6.00

House made Frites **Contains Gluten**

Side Truffle Fries

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

House made Frites, Chives, Truffle Oil *Contains Gluten*

Shrimp Cocktail 3pc

Shrimp Cocktail 3pc

$14.00

3 pieces of U-1o shrimp cocktail. Served with a Yuzu (Japanese citrus) cocktail sauce, sliced lemon, and caper berries over crushed ice. Garnished with Seaweed.

Hors D'

Chciken Liver Mousse

$12.00

Salads

Lunch Plates

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$13.00

Baked Ham and Cheese Sandwich | Green **Contains Dairy & Gluten** Can add egg

Burger

Burger

$16.00

8oz Creekstone Farms Burger | Raclette, Caramelized Onions, Bibb Lettuce | Truffle Aioli | Brioche Roll **Contains Egg, Dairy, & Gluten**

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Muffuletta

$15.00

Mussels aux Frites

$17.00

Shallot, Celery, Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Garlic, Curry Powder, Saffron, Lemon Peel, Orange Peel, White Wine, Thyme, Bay Leaf, Dijon Mustard, Cream **Contains Dairy & Shellfish**

Steak Tartare

$18.00

Sides

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Conveniently located in vibrant West Hartford Center, step into Avert and be whisked away to the brasseries and outdoor cafes lining the cobblestone streets of Lyon and Paris. The indulgence of traditional French comfort food is balanced by a modern, clean interpretation and an uncompromising devotion to the highest quality and locally-sourced ingredients. Avert is classic yet creative; inspired yet approachable. Experience old world European charm with a modern flair in a casual, relaxed environment.

Website

Location

35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107

Directions

Gallery
Avert Brasserie image
Avert Brasserie image
Avert Brasserie image
Avert Brasserie image

