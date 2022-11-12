Avert Brasserie
2,994 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Conveniently located in vibrant West Hartford Center, step into Avert and be whisked away to the brasseries and outdoor cafes lining the cobblestone streets of Lyon and Paris. The indulgence of traditional French comfort food is balanced by a modern, clean interpretation and an uncompromising devotion to the highest quality and locally-sourced ingredients. Avert is classic yet creative; inspired yet approachable. Experience old world European charm with a modern flair in a casual, relaxed environment.
Location
35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food - 22 raymond rd
No Reviews
22 raymond rd west hartford, CT 06107
View restaurant
Zephyr's Street Pizza - 968R Farmington Avenue
No Reviews
968R Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Hartford
More near West Hartford