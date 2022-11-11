Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Chicken
Seafood

The Rockin Chicken

1,586 Reviews

$$

476 Franklin Ave

Hartford, CT 06114

Whole Chicken Combo
Rotisserie Chicken Chaufa
Qtr Breast Combo

Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Chicken Combo

Whole Chicken Combo

$28.00

Whole Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.

Half Chicken Combo

Half Chicken Combo

$22.00

Half Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.

Qtr Breast Combo

Qtr Breast Combo

$13.00

Qtr Rotisserie Chicken Breast cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.

Qtr Leg Combo

Qtr Leg Combo

$12.00

Qtr Rotisserie Chicken Leg cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Pieces of rotisserie chicken breast over our house salad with egg, Peruvian corn, red onions and olives. It comes with red pepper dressing made in house.

The Peruvian Combo

The Peruvian Combo

$38.50

Whole Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal, served with veggie fried rice, french fries and salad. It comes with an Inca Kola 2Lt. *No Substitutions.

Small Family Combo

Small Family Combo

$47.00

Whole Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal. It comes with fried rice, 2 sides and a 2lt soda.

Medium Family Combo

$63.00

2 Whole Rotisserie Chickens cooked over charcoal. It comes with fried rice, 2 sides and a 2lt soda.

Large Family Combo

Large Family Combo

$170.00

4 Whole Rotisserie Chickens cooked over charcoal. It comes with small trays of fried rice, 2 sides and 2 sodas 2Lt.

Whole Chicken Solo

Whole Chicken Solo

$18.00

Whole Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal. NO SIDES.

Half Chicken Solo

$13.00

Half Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal. NO Sides.

Qtr Breast Solo

$8.00

Qtr Rotisserie Chicken Breast cooked over charcoal. NO Sides.

Qtr Leg Solo

$7.00

Qtr Rotisserie Chicken Leg cooked over charcoal. NO Sides.

Bowls

The Rockin Chicken Bowl

The Rockin Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Veggie chaufa, rotisserie chicken, sweet plantains and Peruvian beans.

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$13.00

Arroz Verde, Huancaina sauce, rotisserie chicken, Peruvian corn and onion salad.

Seco de Carne

Seco de Carne

$14.00

Beef and cilantro stew over white rice and served with boil yuca, onion salad and Peruvian beans.

The Healthy Bowl

The Healthy Bowl

$13.50

Quinoa, Aji Verde, Rotisserie chicken, Peruvian corn, Avocado and onion salad.

Ceviche Bowl

Ceviche Bowl

$14.00

Fish Ceviche served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and avocado over quinoa, white rice or salad.

A lo Pobre Bowl

A lo Pobre Bowl

$16.00

Veggie fried rice, rotisserie chicken, sweet plantains, hot dog and a fried egg.

Mac con Lomo

Mac con Lomo

$16.00

Lomo saltado over Mac a la Huancaina.

Mac con Pollo Saltado

$15.00
Family Rockin Chicken Bowl

Family Rockin Chicken Bowl

$40.00
Family Arroz con Pollo Bowl

Family Arroz con Pollo Bowl

$40.00
Family Seco de Carne Bowl

Family Seco de Carne Bowl

$40.00

Appetizers

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$11.00

Sliced boiled potato covered in a creamy yellow pepper sauce.

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$11.00

Sliced beef hot dogs over french fries.

Mostrito Burrito

Mostrito Burrito

$10.00

Flour tortilla, chaufa, rotisserie chicken, Peruvian beans, French fries

Rotisserie chicken soup 32oz

Rotisserie chicken soup 32oz

$10.00

Rotisserie chicken, carrots, celery, potato and rice soup.

Rotisserie chicken soup 16oz

Rotisserie chicken soup 16oz

$6.00

Rotisserie chicken, carrots, celery, potato, rice soup.

Fried Rice

Pieces of top sirloin steak and chicken cutlets mixed in fried rice with egg, red peppers, scallions.
Veggie Chaufa

Veggie Chaufa

$13.50

Fried rice with egg, red peppers, scallions.

Rotisserie Chicken Chaufa

Rotisserie Chicken Chaufa

$15.00

Pieces of Charcoal rotisserie Chicken mixed in fried rice with egg, red peppers, scallions.

Chicken Chaufa

$16.00

Pieces of chicken breast mixed in fried rice with egg, red peppers, scallions.

Beef Chaufa

$18.00

Pieces of top sirloin steak mixed in fried rice with egg, red peppers, scallions.

Beef & Chicken Chaufa

$22.00

Pieces of top sirloin steak and chicken breast mixed in fried rice with egg, red peppers, scallions.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Shrimps mixed in fried rice with egg, red peppers, scallions.

Entrees

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$18.00

Juicy pieces of top sirloin sauteed with red onion, tomato and soy sauce and served with french fries and rice.

Chicken Saltado

$17.00

Pieces of chicken sauteed with red onion, tomato and soy sauce and served with french fries and rice.

Grilled Bistec

$22.00

Grilled thin top sirloin steak served with 2 sides.

Chicken Milanesa

$17.00
Pasta Verde

Pasta Verde

$15.00

Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

Shrimp marinated in lime juice and served with Peruvian corn, fried corn, and sweet potato.

Fish Ceviche

Fish Ceviche

$17.00

Fish marinated in lime juice and served with Peruvian corn and sweet potato.

Jumbo Chicken Wings

6 jumbo wings solo

6 jumbo wings solo

$12.00
6 jumbo wings, 1 small side

6 jumbo wings, 1 small side

$15.00
12 jumbo wings solo

12 jumbo wings solo

$23.00
12 jumbo wings, 1 large side

12 jumbo wings, 1 large side

$28.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.50

Side Fried Rice

$6.50
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$6.50
Tostones

Tostones

$6.50

Yucca

$7.00
Beans

Beans

$7.00

Onion Salad

$7.00
Lg House Salad

Lg House Salad

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50
Arroz Verde

Arroz Verde

$7.50
Sm House Salad

Sm House Salad

$5.50Out of stock
Mac a la Huancaina

Mac a la Huancaina

$8.00

Macaroni in Huancaina sauce.

Macaroni Verde

Macaroni Verde

$8.00

Macaroni in Peruvian pesto sauce.

White Rice

$5.50

All Beef Hot Dog (2)

$7.50

2 fried Beef Hot Dogs

A lo Pobre

$7.50

2 Fried eggs

$5.50

Sauces

Green 5oz

$2.25

16oz Green

$6.00

Yellow 5oz

$2.25

16oz Yellow

$6.00

Rosado 5oz

$2.25

Huancaina 5oz

$3.00

Creamy yellow pepper and cheese sauce. Made with Aji Amarillo Peruvian pepper.

Pasta Verde Sauce 16oz

$8.00

Peruvian Pesto sauce with cheese.

Soda

Coke Cola

$2.50

Coke Cola Diet

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Inca Kola

$2.50

Inca Kola Diet

$2.50

Kola Inglesa

$2.50

Concordia Pina

$2.50

Concordia Roja

$2.50

Inca Kola 2LT

$5.50

Coke Cola 2LT

$5.50

Water

$1.50

Ice

$3.50

Juice

Chicha Morada

Chicha Morada

$5.50

Passion fruit

$5.50

Kids Juice Box

$1.50

Hot Beverages

Lipton Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Smoothies

Strawberry

$5.00Out of stock

Papaya

$5.00Out of stock

Mango

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Strawberry / Banana

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry / Pineapple

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry /Mango

$5.00Out of stock

Mango / Banana

$5.00

Pineapple / Banana

$5.00

Mango / Pineapple

$5.00

Desserts

Crema Volteada

Crema Volteada

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.00

Appetizers

Papa a la Huancaina Small Tray (4)

$40.00

Papa a la Huancaina Large Tray (8)

$80.00

Salchipapas Small Tray (4)

$40.00

Salchipapas Large Tray

$80.00

Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken

Rockin Chicken Salad Small Tray

Rockin Chicken Salad Small Tray

$58.00

5 Chickens Solo

$90.00

10 Chickens Solo

$175.00

15 Chickens Solo

$255.00

20 Chickens Solo

$330.00

Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice Small Tray

$39.00

Veggie Fried Rice Large Tray

$104.00

Rotisserie Chicken Fried Rice Small Tray

$42.00

Rotisserie Chicken Fried Rice Large Tray

$112.00

Chicken Fried Rice Small Tray

$49.00

Chicken Fried Rice Large Tray

$132.00

Beef Fried Rice Small Tray

$55.00

Beef Fried Rice Large Tray

$148.00

Fried Rice Beef & Chicken Small Tray

$66.00

Fried Rice Beef & Chicken Large Tray

$176.00

Entrees

Lomo Saltado Small Tray (4)

$74.00

Lomo Saltado Large Tray

$148.00

Lomo Al Jugo Small Tray (5)

$74.00

Lomo Al Jugo Large Tray

$148.00

Pollo Saltado Small Tray (4)

$68.00

Pollo Saltado Large Tray

$136.00

Pasta Verde Small Tray

$40.00

Pasta Verde Large Tray

$108.00

Seafood

Fish Ceviche Small Tray

$46.00

Fish Ceviche Large Tray

$124.00

Shrimp Ceviche Small Tray

$54.00

Shrimp Ceviche Large Tray

$144.00

Shrimp Fried Rice Small Tray

$54.00

Shrimp Fried Rice Large Tray

$144.00

Sides

Sweet Plantains Small Tray

$24.00

Sweet Plantains Large Tray

$48.00

Tostones Small Tray

$24.00

Tostones Large Tray

$48.00

French Fries Small Tray

$26.00

French Fries Large Tray

$52.00

Peruvian Beans Small Tray (6)

$40.00

Onion Salad Small Tray (6)

$40.00

Yucca Small Tray

$28.00

Yucca Large Tray

$56.00

Sweet Potato Fries Small Tray

$28.00

Sweet Potato Fries Large Tray

$56.00

Arroz Verde Small Tray (6)

$42.00

Salad Small Tray

$30.00

Salad Large Tray

$60.00

Mac a la Huancaina Small Tray (6)

$45.00

Macaroni Verde Small Tray (6)

$45.00

White rice Small Tray (6)

$33.00

Garments

Rockin Chicken Pen

$0.50

Rockin Chicken Bag

$1.00
Lavender Rotisserie Chicken T-shirt

Lavender Rotisserie Chicken T-shirt

$10.00
Royal Blue Rotisserie Chicken T-shirt

Royal Blue Rotisserie Chicken T-shirt

$10.00

Beer

Cristal

$5.00

Cusquena

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona

$4.00

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Lambrusco

$6.00Out of stock

Prosecco

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Peruvian Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken #therockinchicken / #860chicken

Location

476 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114

Directions

