Chicken wraps in Hartford

Hartford restaurants
Toast

Hartford restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Pietro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pietro's Pizza

942 Main St, Hartford

Avg 4.2 (815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cajun Chicken Wrap$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon
More about Pietro's Pizza
Item pic

 

Thomas Hooker at Colt

140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Pulled chicken, bacon, ranch, green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Thomas Hooker at Colt
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be

615 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 3.8 (598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Wrap$14.00
served with choice of french fries or garden salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
served with choice of french fries or garden salad
More about The Place 2 Be
Banner pic

 

Trumbull Kitchen

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap (tk)$14.95
crispy chicken, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, kettle chips
Buffalo Chicken Wrap (dinner)$17.95
crispy chicken, cheddar, bacon, iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, kettle chips
More about Trumbull Kitchen
f9165c7f-416b-4514-af84-94fc974dc697 image

 

Nolita Kitchen

901 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.2 (282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Chicken Wrap$13.00
crispy buttermilk chicken, black bean & corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, chipotle mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
crispy buttermilk chicken, tomato, lettuce,
buffalo-bleu sauce
More about Nolita Kitchen
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Epicurean Feast

Epicurean Feast unit 8830, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
More about Epicurean Feast

