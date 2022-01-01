Chicken wraps in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pietro's Pizza
942 Main St, Hartford
|Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon
Thomas Hooker at Colt
140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.00
Pulled chicken, bacon, ranch, green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion
SANDWICHES
The Place 2 Be
615 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
served with choice of french fries or garden salad
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
served with choice of french fries or garden salad
Trumbull Kitchen
150 Trumbull Street, Hartford
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap (tk)
|$14.95
crispy chicken, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, kettle chips
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap (dinner)
|$17.95
crispy chicken, cheddar, bacon, iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, kettle chips
Nolita Kitchen
901 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford
|Southern Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
crispy buttermilk chicken, black bean & corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, chipotle mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
crispy buttermilk chicken, tomato, lettuce,
buffalo-bleu sauce