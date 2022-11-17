Thomas Hooker at Colt
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mickey's Oceanic Grill - 119 PITKIN ST
4.2 • 1,122
119 PITKIN ST EAST HARTFORD, CT 06108
View restaurant