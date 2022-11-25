Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guilty Kitchen Restaurant and Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

7 Congress Street

Hartford, CT 06114

Order Again

Popular Items

Yams

Starters

Beef Sliders

$13.00

Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Chicken Tender App

$10.00

Our hand-cut organic chicken tenders with a side of fries no sub for this app with your choice of sauce BBQ, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, or Crispy(Plain)

Fried Calamari Rings

$13.00

Lightly breaded Calamari fried with sliced hot pepper fried golden brown and drizzled with Tai sweet chili glaze

Guilty Nachos w/ Beef

$10.00

Nacho layered with our guilty cheese, chives, banana peppers, sour cream, and grass-feed ground beef.

Love Rolls (4 ct)

$11.00Out of stock

Love rolls are specialty egg rolls made in various Flavors and fried to golden perfection exclusively at Guilty Kitchen.

Salmon Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Our Guilty Salmon Bites are 4oz salmon croquettes seasoned with our house seasoning served seared until golden on a bed of mixed greens with a Garlic Butter Sauce.

6 Pc Wings

$7.99

Crispy batter fried wing dressed with your choice of sauce BBQ, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Old Bay(dry), Garlic Parmesan, Honey Garlic, Sweet Chili

8 Pc Wings

$11.99

12 Pc Wings

$15.99

24 Pc Wings

$32.99

Mains

All Guilty Kitchen entrees come with your choice of two side dishes. Double-side portions maybe an additional charge.

4 Whole Wings Two Sides

$17.99

Served with Two Sides

Wild Caught Grilled Shrimp

$22.99

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp seasoned with our seafood spice blend and cooked grilled served with Two Sides and a slice of lemon.

Chefs Lollipop Lamb Chops

$40.00

Four lamb chops seasoned with our spice blend seasoning and grilled served with two sides.

Grilled Chicken Breast Meal

$16.00

Served with Two Sides

Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.00

Served with Two Sides

Grilled Jerk Chicken

$16.50

Served with Two Sides

Lightly Battered Fried Whiting

$18.00

Served with Two Sides

Ribeye Steak Meal

$26.49

8 oz ribeye steak season with our Guilt Kitchen steak blend served with two sides.

Roasted Pepper Meal

$13.00

Served with Two Sides

Catfish Meal

$20.99

two sides

Salmon Meal

$25.99

two sides

Fried Whiting Dinner

$18.00

Fried Whiting fish dressed in our Southern Style house breading with two sides

Pan Seared Hen

Out of stock

Half of a Cornish game hen seasoned and seared on a cast iron grill served with two sides.

Beef Short Ribs Dinner

$38.00Out of stock

Beef short ribs braised in red wine slow cooked and falling off the bone served with two sides

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

Fried chicken coated in a seasoned then fried and served with Fluffy Belgian cinnamon waffles and bourbon butter syrup.

Garlic and Herb Roasted Salmon Fillet

$32.50

Salmon fillet crusted with garlic and herbs, then roasted with your choice of two sides.

Cajun Blackened Salmon Fillet

$32.50

Salmon coated in a house-made Smoked Cajun Spice, cooked in a cast-iron skillet, and served with your choice of two sides.

Pan Seared Salmon Fillet

$32.50

Seasoned with salt, pepper, and paprika, pan-seared then served with a sweet Thai spicy sauce and two sides.

Baby Back Ribs

$35.00Out of stock

Slow-cooked, falling off the bone, and mouthwatering with our house-made BBQ sauce and two sides.

Smothered Pork Chop

$17.50Out of stock

Breaded in our house blend and fried pork chop with house brown gravy served with two sides of your choice

Coconut curry over rice

$13.00

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad - Small

$5.00Out of stock

Caesar dressing, lemon wedges, croutons

Caesar Salad - Large

$9.99Out of stock

Caesar dressing, lemon wedges, croutons

Soup - Large

$9.99

Mixed Greens Salad - Small

$5.00

Mixed Greens Salad - Large

$9.99

salmon Caesar salad

$22.99

shrimp Caesar salad

$22.99Out of stock

chicken Caesar salad

$18.99Out of stock

steak Caesar salad

$23.00

Cesar Salad

Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Fried Whiting Sandwich

$11.50

Southern Fried whiting fish fillets coated in Cornmeal and our Seafood spice blend topped on a toasted Brioche bun, tartar sauce with a lemon wedge, and seasoned steak fries (also available in a wrap.)

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Fried chicken breast on a toasted roll with yellow american cheese. Served with fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

A simple classic buttered Texas toast fused with American cheese.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

A simple classic buttered Texas toast fused with American cheese.

GK Surf & Turf Burger

$18.50

7oz Grilled Burger seasoned with our house blend of spices cooked to order topped with mixed greens, sautéed onions, and peppers, two grilled shrimp on a toasted Brioche bun soaked in clarified butter served with fries.

Guilty Classic Burger

$12.00

Inside Out Grilled Cheese Jerk Chicken

$14.50

Provolone cheese, guilty signature bread, peppers, onions, yellow American cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$19.00Out of stock

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.50Out of stock

Tender breaded chicken breast fried and tossed in buffalo sauce w/ bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and blue cheese dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.50Out of stock

Tender chicken breast is grilled moist and served with American cheese, mixed greens, and tomato on a Brioche bun.

Guilty Quesadilla

$10.00Out of stock

Seasoned Mexican cheese blend melted over an 8" flour tortilla with chopped peppers and onion. Add chicken, shrimp, or beef for an additional charge.

Grilled Veggi Wrap

$15.99

Sweets

Beignets

$9.00Out of stock

Guilty Oreos

$8.00

Large Beignets

$15.00

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Sweet Potato pie

$6.99

Whole sweet potato pie

$25.00

Sides

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add On Chicken Breast

$9.00Out of stock

Add On Lamb

$19.00

Add On Ribeye 8oz

$16.50

Add On Whole Wing

$2.50

Add Whiting

$9.00

Cabbage

$5.50Out of stock

Seasoned Cabbage steamed to perfection

Collard Greens with Turkey Meat

$6.00

Greens slow-cooked with smoked turkey and guilty house seasoning

Corn Bread

$3.00

Homestyle honey cornbread baked in-house daily

Fries

$4.00

Steak house-style Potatoes, fried golden brown and tossed with our house-blended seasonings.

Mixed Greens

$4.50

A blend of Turnup, Mustard, and Collard greens slow-cooked with smoked turkey meat and house seasonings

Plain Rice

$3.50

Side Mac n Cheese

$6.50

Capatappi pasta coated in our seasoned cheese sauce and baked until golden brown.

Small Garlic Asiago Fries

$5.50

Steak house-style Potatoes, fried golden brown and tossed with white truffle oil Asiago Cheese and our house-blended seasonings.

Steak & Cheese Mac

$12.00Out of stock

String Beans

$5.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

White Rice with Brown Gravy

$5.50

Steamed White rice served with a house seasoned brown gravy

Yams

$5.50

Southern classic sweet potato yams slow roasted and seasoned with cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar butter

String beans

$5.50Out of stock

Southern string beans combined with onion, garlic, and crisp bacon, The result is heavenly with scrumptious.

Baked beans

$5.50Out of stock

A New England classic! These navy beans are slow-cooked in the oven with bacon, onions, and a sweet, syrupy sauce, resulting in an old-fashioned taste that everyone will enjoy.

Southern Style Potato Salad

$6.50Out of stock

This creamy and tangy seasoned dressing has both mayonnaise and mustard, plus plenty of texture from the finely diced celery and sweet relish.

Louisiana Dirty Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Guilty Kitchen's dirty rice incorporates andouille turkey sausage, bell pepper, celery, onions, and a blend of traditional Cajun spices.

Cornbread Dressing

$6.00

Classic Southen Dressing celery, onions, and butter tossed with seasoned cornbread cubes, then topped with chicken broth and baked until golden.

Caribbean Rice and Peas

$6.00Out of stock

Seasoned rice cooked in coconut milk-infused broth, seasoned with Allspice, thyme, garlic, green onions, and other Caribbean spices.

Garlic Mashed Cauliflower

Out of stock

Cauliflower mashed with butter, roasted garlic, heavy cream, and sour cream, topped with chives, an excellent gluten-free and Carb-free alternative.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Potatoes mashed with spices, butter, roasted garlic, and sour cream and topped with chives.

Double Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Salmon add

$13.99

Juvenile

Cow/Kids

$5.00

Flipper and Fries

$5.00

Frozen Red Punch

$3.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Kids Rice with Gravy

$1.75

Extra Sauces

Extra SD Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra SD Caesar

$0.50

Extra SD Honey Garlic

$1.00

Extra SD Mayo

$0.50

Extra SD Ranch

$0.50

Extra SD Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra SD Sweet Chili

$0.50

Extra SD Tartar

$0.75

Catering

Potao salad half pan

$50.00

Lunch Specials

Our Guilty Lunch specials come with one soft drink of your choice.

Salmon bites Lunch

$7.00

Enjoy our Guilty Seasoned Salmon bites with your choice of one side.

Diablo Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Fish & Chips

$7.00

Chicken Wing Lunch

$7.00

Two whole chicken wings with your choice of one side.

Guilty Burger

$7.00

Breakfast/Brunch

4 Sausages

$4.00

4 Slices of Brown Sugar Bourbon Bacon

$3.00

Add On French Toast

$3.50

Add On Pancakes

$4.00

Add On Waffle

$4.00

Build Your 3 Egg Omelette

$15.99

Chicken and French Toast

$15.00

Chicken and Pancakes

$14.50

Chicken and Waffle

$15.99

Fish and Grits

$15.50

Fish, Grits and Eggs

$16.50

French Toast Sandwich Bacon & Scrambled Eggs

$12.00

Guilty French Toast

$14.50

Pancake Breakfast

$12.00

3 pancakes with pork bacon, Choice of egg style

Salmon Patties, Grits & Eggs

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits Martini

$15.00

Side of Bacon (4 ct)

$4.00

Side of Eggs

$2.00

Side of Grits

$3.00

Side of Home Fries

$3.00

Side of Hot Links

$4.99

Steak, Eggs, Homefries

$23.99

Stuffed French Toast, Bacon, Eggs

$17.99

Stuffed Waffle

$15.00

Waffle stuffed with bacon and eggs

Toast

$2.00

Waffle Bacon Egg Meal

$10.99

guilty buffet

$25.00

Organic party wings

5lbs Organic Chicken is brined and seasoned with our Southern Fried Chicken breading, then fried until golden.

Party wings

$75.00

Guilty Macaroni and Cheese

Mac half

$70.00

Collard greens with turkey meat

Greens

$60.00

Ribs

Ribs

$75.00

Martini’s

Apple Martini

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Guilty Kitchen Restaurants' goal is to serve great-tasting food you can enjoy. Guilty culinary pleasures and classic Southern dish help shape our new American Style restaurant menu.

7 Congress Street, Hartford, CT 06114

