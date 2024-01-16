Restaurant info

Here at Bmuse, we pride ourselves in bringing you healthy, fresh & delicious meals prepared with locally sourced, high quality ingredients & chef curated flavors. we believe that great service is just as important as great food. whether ordering online, to-go, or dining in with us, our friendly and attentive staff will greet you with a smile, help you customize your order, and provide an enjoyable Experience. So, come on over to Bmuse where we pair delicious food with outstanding service. We can’t wait to serve you! Bmuse salad and sandwich café got it’s start when founder Bob Bourassa & his partner opened a museum café - which is how we got our name! Taking the “B” from Bourassa & the first 4 letters of Museum, “bmuse” was born. in early 2022, bob retired, and gave his executive chef, jon lefebvre, the opportunity to purchase both companies. with a branding refresh, chef Jon and his partners have expanded Bmuse cafe, currently operating three locations!

