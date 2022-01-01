Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Hartford

Hartford restaurants
Hartford restaurants that serve tortas

Orale Guey Mexican Kitchen - 704 Park Street

704 Park Street, Hartford

Tortas$9.00
The Corner Cafe MX

262 Franklin Avenue, Hartford

Torta Cubana$8.99
Torta in a Baguette roll with Pork, ham, refried beans, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, pickles, and Avocado
Torta Azada$8.99
Torta Milanesa$8.99
Telera roll with Breaded Chicken or Pork, Lettuce, mayo, tomato, onions
