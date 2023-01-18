Restaurant header imageView gallery

FIRE BY FORGE 539 Broad Street

539 Broad Street

Hartford, CT 06106

Breakfast Packages

Continental Breakfast

$10.00

Fruit salad bowl, Assorted mini pastries

American Classic Breakfast

$15.00

Breakfast sandwiches or burritos fruit salad, mini pastries

Central American Breakfast

$15.00

Breakfast Empanadas, eggs, cheese, pico and chorizo Fruit salad bowl and Guava coffeecake

Hot Full Breakfast

$20.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, baked french toast with maple syrup, fruit salad bowl and assorted mini pastries

Donut Platter

$36.00

An assortment of seasonally flavored cake donuts. One dozen minimum.

A La Carte

Signature Quiche

$22.00

Whole quiche, serves 6

Coffeecake

$2.50

House made coffeecake

Buttermilk Biscuits

$5.00

House made buttermilk biscuits with butter or jam

Mini Pastries

$5.00

Assortment of muffins, coffee cake, croissants

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Vanilla yogurt, berries, house granola

Small Fruit Salad Bowl

$20.00

Serves less than 10

Medium Fruit Salad Bowl

$30.00

Serves 12-18

Large Fruit Salad Bowl

$50.00

Serves 20-30

Individual Yogurts

$2.50

Assorted flavored yogurts

Oatmeal Cups

$3.00

brown sugar, cinnamon, raisins

Hard Boiled Eggs

$12.00

per dozen

Baked French Toast

$45.00

Serves 10-15

Breakfast Empanada

$2.50

each, minimum one dozen, eggs, cheese, pico, chorizo- choose meat or veg

Individual Lunches

Brown Bag Lunch

$12.00

Choice of: ham (swiss, dijon aioli, greens), turkey (cheddar, tomato, herb mayo) or vegan wrap (tempeh, roasted sweet potatoes, carrots, cranberries, shaved brussels sprouts, arugula, butternut hummus, wheat wrap) Comes with whole fruit, chips, cookie and bottled water

Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Choice of: our famous curry chicken salad sandwich, turkey club or vegan wrap (tempeh, roasted sweet potatoes, carrots, cranberries, shaved brussels sprouts, arugula, butternut hummus, wheat wrap) Comes with whole fruit, chips, cookie and choice of bottled water or Hosmer artisanal soda

Boxed Salad

$15.00

Choice of: classic chicken caesar, our famous curry chicken salad, or grain bowl (maple cranberry wild rice, shaved brussels sprouts, apples, cinnamon spiced pumpkin seeds, red wine vinaigrette) Comes with whole fruit, chips, cookie and choice of bottled water or Hosmer artisanal soda

Lunch Platters

Plattered Sandwich Luncheon

$14.00

Select 3:Curry chicken salad: mango chutney, arugula and cranberry walnut bread, Turkey sandwich: turkey, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo, Classic tuna wrap: tuna, mayo, lettuce and whole wheat wrap, Ham and cheese sandwich: ham, Swiss, dijon aioli and greens, Vegan wrap: tempeh, roasted sweet potatoes, carrots, cranberries, shaved brussels sprouts, arugula, butternut hummus, wheat wrap, Comes with 2 sides and cookie platter.

Hot Build your own Slider Bar

$18.00

Hot pans of grilled chicken, beef, and impossible burgers, Platters of lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, two cheeses and rolls, Dressing selections: special sauce and chipotle aioli. Comes with 2 sides and a cookie platter.

Additional Item

Soup

$60.00

One gallon, serves 16

Chili

$75.00

One Gallon with cornbread, serves 16

Stationary Platters and Snacks

Fresh Fruit Platter

$5.00

Per Person. Composed Sliced Fresh Fruit

Local Mixed Greens Salad

$4.00

Per Person. Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red wine vinaigrette

Veggies & More

$6.00

Per Person. local, seasonal, raw, grilled and pickled with dipping sauces

Oaxacan Snack Platter

$9.00

Per Person. Avocado ranch, salt roasted pepitas, pico., queso de cabre, jicama, radsih, chilli marinated olives, plaintain chps.

Rustic Cheese Platter

$9.00

Per Person. assorted soft and hard cheeses, nuts, fruit, crostini and crackers

Shrimp Poke Platter

$12.00

Per Person. marinated shrimp, rice, radish, pickles onion, wasabi peas, cucumber, pickles jalepenos.

Cali Mezze

$8.00

Per Person. Grilled and marinated veggies, plant based garlic cheese spread, white bean hummus, olives, seeded crackers.

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Per Person. our take on the popular classic

Impossible Empanadas

$4.00

Per Piece. Minimum one dozen impossible meat piccadillo filling

Signature Curry Chicken Salad Crostini

$7.00

Per Person. house made curried chicken salad spread served with cranberry walnut crostini

Maryland Crab Cake Platter

$10.00

Per Person, house remoulade, lemon

Spanish Style Meatballs

$7.00

Per Person, cocktail meatballs in a piquillo pepper sauce

Dinner Buffet

Shortrib 'Yankee Pot Roast'

$17.00

Per Person. Red wine short ribs, roasted carrots, yorkshire puddings.

Shrimp and Curry Grits Cake

$16.00

Per Person. Chili garlic red eye gravy

Macaroni and Cheese & House Salad

$13.00

Per Person. Our creamy house made baked macaroni and cheese, popular Kitchen Café special is now available anytime!

Quinoa "fried Rice", Veggies, Smoked Tempeh & House Salad

$16.50

Per Person. Plant based and gluten free.

Pan Roasted Jerk Chicken Over Farro Piccolo & House Salad

$24.00

Per Person. With chipotle black bean salsa. Gluten free.

Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Roasted vegetables & Chimichirri.

$28.00

Per Person.

Additional Sides

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Per Person

Roasted Sesaonal Vegetables

$5.00

Per Person.

Local Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Per Person.mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots,red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Per Person. romaine, parmesan, brioche croutons, creamy parmesan dressing

Grain Bowl

$5.00

Per Person, maple cranberry wild rice, shaved brussles, cinnamon spiked pumpkin seeds, greens, red wine vinaigrette

Non-Alcoholic

Signature Lavendar Lemonade

$9.00

Per Half Gallon. Each half gallon serves 8-8oz portions. Includes 8oz cups.

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$6.00

Per Half Gallon. Each half gallon serves 8-8oz portions. Includes 8oz cups.

Half Iced Tea Half Lemonade

$9.00

Per Half Gallon. Each half gallon serves 8-8oz portions. Includes 8oz cups.

Infused Water with Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Per Half Gallon. Each half gallon serves 8-8oz portions. Includes 8oz cups.

Bottled Water

$1.50

16oz

Hosmer Mountain Sodas and Flavored Seltzers

$2.50

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Hot chocolate

$4.00

Per Person. Traditional hot chocolate with whipped cream

Coffee & Tea Service

$3.50

Per Person. includes Omar Coffee, Harney and Sons tea, cups, lids, stirs, sugar and cream

Alcoholic

Beer and Wine Package

$18.00

Per Person.Local beers will be featured along with a selection of two white wines and two red wines for 3 hour service $7pp for each additional hour Local beers will be featured along with a selection of two white wines and two red wines for 3 hour service $7pp for each additional hour

Celebration Toast

$4.00

Per Person. Italian Prosecco

Signature Cocktail

$10.00

Per Person. customize your own signature cocktail for your event

Cash bar Set up Fee

$150.00

Something Sweet

Cookie Platter

$1.00

one dozen minimum An assortment of cookies to include our chocolate chip plus Chef’s selection of seasonal flavors Gluten free varieties available

Celebrarion Cookie platter

$20.00

Per Dozen. One dozen minimum House made cookies in a large size to include chocolate chip, plus Chef’s choice of seasonal varieties Gluten free varieties available

Dessert Bar Platter

$4.00

Per Person. 10 person Minimum. An assortment of our house made gluten free brownies, and Chefs choice seasonal selections of dessert bars

Brigaderos

$12.00

Per Dozen. one dozen minimum A popular bon bon in Brazil, similar to a truffle. Seasonal flavors available.

Mini Cupcake Platter

$2.00

Per Person. 10 person minimum Boston Cream Cupcakes, vanilla butter cake, vanilla custard, whipped chocolate ganache

Dessert Shooters

$4.00

Per Person. 10 person minimum An assortment of chocolate mousse cups, cheesecake with fruit, lemon meringue, pastry cream and fruit

Arroz Con Dulce

$4.00

Per Person. 10 person minimum Sweetened rice pudding with cinnamon, a traditional Puerto Rican dessert.

Local Apple Crisp

$5.00

Per Person. 10 person minimum Apple crisp, made with local apples, cinnamon and warm spices, topped with a oat crisp topping.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pan-American Inspired Restaurant, Cafe, Bar & Catering.

Location

539 Broad Street, Hartford, CT 06106

