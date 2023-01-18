FIRE BY FORGE 539 Broad Street
539 Broad Street
Hartford, CT 06106
Breakfast Packages
Continental Breakfast
Fruit salad bowl, Assorted mini pastries
American Classic Breakfast
Breakfast sandwiches or burritos fruit salad, mini pastries
Central American Breakfast
Breakfast Empanadas, eggs, cheese, pico and chorizo Fruit salad bowl and Guava coffeecake
Hot Full Breakfast
Scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, baked french toast with maple syrup, fruit salad bowl and assorted mini pastries
Donut Platter
An assortment of seasonally flavored cake donuts. One dozen minimum.
A La Carte
Signature Quiche
Whole quiche, serves 6
Coffeecake
House made coffeecake
Buttermilk Biscuits
House made buttermilk biscuits with butter or jam
Mini Pastries
Assortment of muffins, coffee cake, croissants
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, berries, house granola
Small Fruit Salad Bowl
Serves less than 10
Medium Fruit Salad Bowl
Serves 12-18
Large Fruit Salad Bowl
Serves 20-30
Individual Yogurts
Assorted flavored yogurts
Oatmeal Cups
brown sugar, cinnamon, raisins
Hard Boiled Eggs
per dozen
Baked French Toast
Serves 10-15
Breakfast Empanada
each, minimum one dozen, eggs, cheese, pico, chorizo- choose meat or veg
Individual Lunches
Brown Bag Lunch
Choice of: ham (swiss, dijon aioli, greens), turkey (cheddar, tomato, herb mayo) or vegan wrap (tempeh, roasted sweet potatoes, carrots, cranberries, shaved brussels sprouts, arugula, butternut hummus, wheat wrap) Comes with whole fruit, chips, cookie and bottled water
Boxed Lunch
Choice of: our famous curry chicken salad sandwich, turkey club or vegan wrap (tempeh, roasted sweet potatoes, carrots, cranberries, shaved brussels sprouts, arugula, butternut hummus, wheat wrap) Comes with whole fruit, chips, cookie and choice of bottled water or Hosmer artisanal soda
Boxed Salad
Choice of: classic chicken caesar, our famous curry chicken salad, or grain bowl (maple cranberry wild rice, shaved brussels sprouts, apples, cinnamon spiced pumpkin seeds, red wine vinaigrette) Comes with whole fruit, chips, cookie and choice of bottled water or Hosmer artisanal soda
Lunch Platters
Plattered Sandwich Luncheon
Select 3:Curry chicken salad: mango chutney, arugula and cranberry walnut bread, Turkey sandwich: turkey, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo, Classic tuna wrap: tuna, mayo, lettuce and whole wheat wrap, Ham and cheese sandwich: ham, Swiss, dijon aioli and greens, Vegan wrap: tempeh, roasted sweet potatoes, carrots, cranberries, shaved brussels sprouts, arugula, butternut hummus, wheat wrap, Comes with 2 sides and cookie platter.
Hot Build your own Slider Bar
Hot pans of grilled chicken, beef, and impossible burgers, Platters of lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, two cheeses and rolls, Dressing selections: special sauce and chipotle aioli. Comes with 2 sides and a cookie platter.
Stationary Platters and Snacks
Fresh Fruit Platter
Per Person. Composed Sliced Fresh Fruit
Local Mixed Greens Salad
Per Person. Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red wine vinaigrette
Veggies & More
Per Person. local, seasonal, raw, grilled and pickled with dipping sauces
Oaxacan Snack Platter
Per Person. Avocado ranch, salt roasted pepitas, pico., queso de cabre, jicama, radsih, chilli marinated olives, plaintain chps.
Rustic Cheese Platter
Per Person. assorted soft and hard cheeses, nuts, fruit, crostini and crackers
Shrimp Poke Platter
Per Person. marinated shrimp, rice, radish, pickles onion, wasabi peas, cucumber, pickles jalepenos.
Cali Mezze
Per Person. Grilled and marinated veggies, plant based garlic cheese spread, white bean hummus, olives, seeded crackers.
Shrimp Cocktail
Per Person. our take on the popular classic
Impossible Empanadas
Per Piece. Minimum one dozen impossible meat piccadillo filling
Signature Curry Chicken Salad Crostini
Per Person. house made curried chicken salad spread served with cranberry walnut crostini
Maryland Crab Cake Platter
Per Person, house remoulade, lemon
Spanish Style Meatballs
Per Person, cocktail meatballs in a piquillo pepper sauce
Dinner Buffet
Shortrib 'Yankee Pot Roast'
Per Person. Red wine short ribs, roasted carrots, yorkshire puddings.
Shrimp and Curry Grits Cake
Per Person. Chili garlic red eye gravy
Macaroni and Cheese & House Salad
Per Person. Our creamy house made baked macaroni and cheese, popular Kitchen Café special is now available anytime!
Quinoa "fried Rice", Veggies, Smoked Tempeh & House Salad
Per Person. Plant based and gluten free.
Pan Roasted Jerk Chicken Over Farro Piccolo & House Salad
Per Person. With chipotle black bean salsa. Gluten free.
Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Roasted vegetables & Chimichirri.
Per Person.
Additional Sides
Herb Roasted Potatoes
Per Person
Roasted Sesaonal Vegetables
Per Person.
Local Mixed Green Salad
Per Person.mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots,red wine vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Per Person. romaine, parmesan, brioche croutons, creamy parmesan dressing
Grain Bowl
Per Person, maple cranberry wild rice, shaved brussles, cinnamon spiked pumpkin seeds, greens, red wine vinaigrette
Non-Alcoholic
Signature Lavendar Lemonade
Per Half Gallon. Each half gallon serves 8-8oz portions. Includes 8oz cups.
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Per Half Gallon. Each half gallon serves 8-8oz portions. Includes 8oz cups.
Half Iced Tea Half Lemonade
Per Half Gallon. Each half gallon serves 8-8oz portions. Includes 8oz cups.
Infused Water with Seasonal Fruit
Per Half Gallon. Each half gallon serves 8-8oz portions. Includes 8oz cups.
Bottled Water
16oz
Hosmer Mountain Sodas and Flavored Seltzers
Bottled Juice
Hot chocolate
Per Person. Traditional hot chocolate with whipped cream
Coffee & Tea Service
Per Person. includes Omar Coffee, Harney and Sons tea, cups, lids, stirs, sugar and cream
Alcoholic
Beer and Wine Package
Per Person.Local beers will be featured along with a selection of two white wines and two red wines for 3 hour service $7pp for each additional hour Local beers will be featured along with a selection of two white wines and two red wines for 3 hour service $7pp for each additional hour
Celebration Toast
Per Person. Italian Prosecco
Signature Cocktail
Per Person. customize your own signature cocktail for your event
Cash bar Set up Fee
Something Sweet
Cookie Platter
one dozen minimum An assortment of cookies to include our chocolate chip plus Chef’s selection of seasonal flavors Gluten free varieties available
Celebrarion Cookie platter
Per Dozen. One dozen minimum House made cookies in a large size to include chocolate chip, plus Chef’s choice of seasonal varieties Gluten free varieties available
Dessert Bar Platter
Per Person. 10 person Minimum. An assortment of our house made gluten free brownies, and Chefs choice seasonal selections of dessert bars
Brigaderos
Per Dozen. one dozen minimum A popular bon bon in Brazil, similar to a truffle. Seasonal flavors available.
Mini Cupcake Platter
Per Person. 10 person minimum Boston Cream Cupcakes, vanilla butter cake, vanilla custard, whipped chocolate ganache
Dessert Shooters
Per Person. 10 person minimum An assortment of chocolate mousse cups, cheesecake with fruit, lemon meringue, pastry cream and fruit
Arroz Con Dulce
Per Person. 10 person minimum Sweetened rice pudding with cinnamon, a traditional Puerto Rican dessert.
Local Apple Crisp
Per Person. 10 person minimum Apple crisp, made with local apples, cinnamon and warm spices, topped with a oat crisp topping.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pan-American Inspired Restaurant, Cafe, Bar & Catering.
539 Broad Street, Hartford, CT 06106