Max Downtown

185 Asylum Street

Hartford, CT 06103

Order Again

Popular Items

Tuscan Salad (dt)
Cobb Salad w/ Chicken (dt)
Buffalo Cauliflower

Non-Alc Bevs (DT ToGo)

TEA (ICED)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

LEMONADE* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

Arnold Palmer* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

Coke (Bottle)* (ToGo)

$3.25

8oz Bottle of Coke

Coke Diet (Bottle)* (ToGo)

$3.25

8oz Bottle of Diet Coke

Can Sprite* (TG)

$3.25

Can Sprite

Can Ginger Ale (TG)

$3.25

Can Gingerale

Btl Tea Blk Currant (Harney) (TG)

$5.50

Harney & Sons Bottled Iced Tea - Black Currant

Btl Tea Peach (Harney) (TG)

$5.50

Btl Harney & Sons Iced Tea - Peach

Btl Tea Green Coconut (Harney) (TG)

$5.50

Harney & Sons Iced Tea - Green Tea with Coconut

PELLEGRINO (Liter)* (TG)

PELLEGRINO (Liter)* (TG)

$6.50

Liter bottle of San Pellegrino Italian Mineral Water

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING (500mL)* (TG)

$3.00

FIJI STILL WATER (500ML)* (TG)

$3.00

Btl GINGER BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)

$3.50

12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic

Btl ROOT BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)

$3.50

12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic

CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE* (TG)

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

PINEAPPLE JUICE* (TG)

$3.00

Appetizers

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$5.95

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.95

crudités, bleu cheese dressing

Little Gem Caesar Salad (Lunch)

$9.95

tasmanian pepper parmesan, confit garlic, white anchovies

Lump Crab Tostada

$18.95

crushed avocado, lime aji amarillo salsa

Crudo (dt)

$16.95

selected fresh daily, served with seasonal accompaniments

Field Greens Salad

$9.95

Clams on the Half Shell

$2.95

Salads

Tuscan Salad (dt)

$17.95

grilled chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, sweet roasted garlic, warm polenta croutons, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Tuscan w/ Shrimp

$19.95

shrimp, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, sweet roasted garlic, warm polenta croutons, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Tuscan w/ Salmon

$21.95

salmon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, sweet roasted garlic, warm polenta croutons, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Tuscan w/ Steak

$23.95

filet, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, sweet roasted garlic, warm polenta croutons, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Tuscan Salad (half)

$14.95

Max's Chopped Salad (dt)

$16.95

poached gulf shrimp, diced vegetables, gorgonzola cheese, sherry mustard seed vinaigrette or non-fat sherry spritz

Max's Chopped w/ Chicken (dt)

$16.95

grilled chicken, diced vegetables, gorgonzola cheese, sherry mustard seed vinaigrette or non-fat sherry spritz

Max's Chopped w/ Salmon (dt)

$21.95

salmon, diced vegetables, gorgonzola cheese, sherry mustard seed vinaigrette or non-fat sherry spritz

Max's Chopped w/ Steak (dt)

$23.95

grilled steak, diced vegetables, gorgonzola cheese, sherry mustard seed vinaigrette or non-fat sherry spritz

Cobb Salad w/ Chicken (dt)

$19.95

grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing

Cobb Salad w/ Chicken (half)

$15.95

grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing

Cobb Salad w/ Salmon (dt)

$21.95

salmon, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing

Cobb Salad w/ Salmon (half)

$21.95

Cobb Salad w/ Shrimp (dt)

$22.95

shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing

Cobb Salad w/ Shrimp (half)

$18.95

shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing

Cobb Salad w/ Steak (dt)

$23.95

grilled steak, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing

Cobb Salad w/ Lobster (dt)

$34.95

Caesar w/ Chicken (dt)

$18.95

grilled chicken, little gem romaine, tasmanian pepper parmesan, confit garlic, focaccia croutons, white anchovies

Caesar w/ Salmon (dt)

$21.95

salmon, little gem romaine, tasmanian pepper parmesan, confit garlic, focaccia croutons, white anchovies

Caesar w/ Shrimp (dt)

$21.95

gulf shrimp, little gem romaine, tasmanian pepper parmesan, confit garlic, focaccia croutons, white anchovies

Caesar w/ Steak (dt)

$23.95

grilled steak, little gem romaine, tasmanian pepper parmesan, confit garlic, focaccia croutons, white anchovies

Little Gem Caesar Salad (Lunch)

$9.95

tasmanian pepper parmesan, confit garlic, white anchovies

1/2 Field Greens Salad

$7.50

Field Greens Salad

$9.95

Sandwiches

Max's Classic Cheeseburger

$16.95

Vermont cheddar, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, hand-cut fries

House Roasted Turkey Club

$15.95

thick cut applewood bacon, arugula, tomato, dijon aioli, house made gaufrette chips

Grilled Chicken Shawarma Pita

$14.95

hummus, feta, red onion, cucumber, sumac sweet potato fries

Lunch Entrees

Wester Ross Scottish Salmon (lunch)

$21.95

za'atar-spiced squash & eggplant tabouli salad, green chickpea panisse, tomato-herb vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl (dt)

$21.95

sticky rice, tempura vegetables, avocado, sweet chili aioli

Vegetarian Entree (Lunch)

$18.95

L Mushroom Orecchiette

$19.95

grilled chicken, broccoli rabe, cherry peppers, mozzarella, tomato jus

Handmade Rigatoni

$19.95

grilled chicken, broccoli rabe, cherry peppers, mozzarella, tomato jus

Simply Prepared Fish (Lunch)

L Simple Tuna

$21.95

served with your choice of side

L Simple Salmon

$21.95

served with your choice of side

L Simple Shrimp

$22.95

served with your choice of side

L Simple Swordfish

$22.95Out of stock

Sides (Lunch)

Side Asparagus (lunch)

$8.95

Side Brussels (lunch)

$10.95

maple pepitas

Side Fries (lunch)

$8.95

chive, garlic aioli

Side of Sauce (Steaks)

Side Sauteed Spinach (lunch)

$9.95

Side Sweet Fries (lunch)

$8.95

garlic aioli

Side Tater Tots (lunch)

$9.95

Side Truffle Fries (lunch)

$9.95

Dinner Steaks

Cowboy Cut Bone-In Ribeye

$56.95

espresso long pepper crust

Aged New York Strip

$48.95

Barrel Cut Filet Mignon

$55.95

Bone-In Kansas City Strip Steak

$54.95

Prime NY Strip

$58.95

Prime Tomahawk

$125.95

Side of Sauce (Steaks)

Appetizers (dinner)

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$5.95

Clams on the Half Shell

$2.95

Shellfish Sampler (dt)

$64.95

colossal shrimp, oysters, clams, crab cocktail, daily crudo

Hi Rise of Shellfish

$110.95

colossal shrimp, oysters, clams, crab cocktail, daily crudo

Grilled Spanish Octopus (dt)

$18.95

Crispy Marble Potato, Chorizo, Cilantro Pesto, Guajillo Salsa

Whipped Ricotta Toast w/ Prosciutto

$14.95

Prosciutto de Parma, nectarine, aged balsamic

Lamb Merguez

$15.95

pickled shishito peppers, violette mustard

Ahi Tuna Nicoise Tartare

$17.95

quail egg, poached fingerling potatoes, lemon-nigella seed oil

Lump Crab Tostada

$19.95

crushed avocado, lime aji amarillo salsa

Mushroom Orecchiette (dt)

$14.95

Sweet Potato Pierogi (dt)

$15.95

Salads (dinner)

Heirloom Beet Salad

$13.95

stracciatella cheese, candy grape, hazelnut dukkah, honey citrus vinaigrette

Little Gem Caesar Salad (dinner)

$13.95

tasmanian pepper parmesan, confit garlic, white anchovies

D Caesar 1/2

$10.45

D Chopped 1/2

$9.75

Chopped Salad (dt)

$13.95

diced vegetables, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Tuscan Kale

$14.95

Field Greens Salad

$9.95

1/2 Field Greens Salad

$7.50

Entrees (dinner)

Filet Mignon Oscar

$55.95

sliced tenderloin, lump crab, asparagus, hollandaise

Roasted Organic Chicken

$29.95

lemon long pepper roasted, crispy rosemary potatoes, black garlic chicory "caesar" salad, salsa verde

Colossal Shrimp Scampi

$38.95

handmade spaghetti, confit tomato, crispy caper & garlic crumble, escarole, meyer lemon nage

Sesame Crusted Tuna (dt)

$39.95

tempura oyster mushrooms, snap pea radish salad, chili crisp, miso cashew sticky rice, yuzu shoyu

Prime Dry Aged Beef Burger

$24.95

black pepper tapping reeve cheese, french onion aioli, butter lettuce, brioche roll, hand-cut fries

Cowboy Cut Bone-In Ribeye

$56.95

espresso long pepper crust

Aged New York Strip

$48.95

Barrel Cut Filet Mignon

$55.95

Bone-In Kansas City Strip Steak

$54.95

Prime Tomahawk

$125.95

Vegetarian Entree (Dinner)

$28.95

Side of Sauce (Steaks)

Prime NY Strip

$58.95

Roasted Sea Scallops

$49.95

Simply Prepared Fish (dinner)

Simple Salmon

$38.95

served with choice of one side

Simple Shrimp

$38.95

served with your choice of one side

Simple Tuna

$39.95

served with choice of one side

Simple Scallops

$49.95

Sides (dinner)

Side Asparagus (dinner)

$13.95

crispy prosciutto, brown butter hollandaise sauce

Side Brussels (dinner)

$9.95

maple pepitas

Side Creamed Spinach (dinner)

$11.95

Side Fries (dinner)

$8.95

chives, garlic aioli

Side Loaded Baked Potato (dinner)

$11.95

bacon, cheese curds

Side Mac & Cheese (dinner)

$12.95

featuring Karlie's Gratitude cheese from Arethusa Farms

Side Mashed (dinner)

$10.95

yukon gold whipped potatoes

Side Mushrooms (dinner)

$11.95

wild mushrooms & pearl onions

Side Plain Baked Potato (dinner)

$8.00Out of stock

Side of Sauce (Steaks)

Side Sauteed Spinach (dinner)

$9.95

Side Sweet Fries (dinner)

$9.95

Side Truffle Fries (dinner)

$9.95

Desserts - Downtown

Chocolate Tahini Maple Tart

$10.00

sesame crumble, yuzu marmalade

Fresh Fruit Plate

$8.00

Ice Cream (dt)

$8.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$10.00

ginger graham crust, blackberry sauce

Salted Caramel Baked Alaska

$12.00

ganache

Sorbet (dt)

$8.00

Toasted Almond Coconut Bombe

$10.00

Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée (dt)

$9.00

chocolate pistachio francisco

Warren's Cookie Plate - Large

$8.00

Warren's Cookie Plate - Small

$5.00

Cake Charge

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Kids - Downtown

Kids Apples (dt)

$3.00

Kids Cheeseburger (dt)

$8.00

Kids Chicken (dt)

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers (dt)

$8.00

Kids Cookies (dt)

$3.00

Kids Hamburger (dt)

$8.00

Kids Pasta & Sauce

$8.00

Kids Pasta - Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta - Red

$8.00

Kids Sirloin

$39.00

Kids Sundae (dt)

$3.00

Kids Veggies (dt)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
For over 20 years we’ve served up award-winning food and hospitality at our flagship restaurant in the center of Hartford. We’ve grown with this vibrant city and as it continues to evolve, we’re doing the same. When you walk through our doors you’ll find a classic fine dining menu set against a modern, relaxed atmosphere. If you share our love of great food, stop in for a meal you won’t forget.

185 Asylum Street, Hartford, CT 06103

