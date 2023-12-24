Piolin Restaurant - New Britain Avenue
417 New Britain Avenue
Hartford, CT 06106
Food
APPETIZERS/ENTRADAS
- ANTICUCHOS$12.00
Grilled veal heart skewers with browned potatoes and corn.
- CAUSA DE POLLO$10.00
Mashed potato seasoned with lemon and yellow chili pepper filled with chicken.
- CAUSA DE ATUN$10.00
Mashed potato seasoned with lemon and yellow chili pepper filled with Tuna.
- CAUSA DE POLLO,ATUN Y CAMARONES$16.00
mashed potato seasoned with lemon and yellow chili pepper filled with chicken, tuna fish and shrimp
- CAUSA DE CAMARONES$13.00
Mashed potato seasoned with lemon and yellow chili pepper filled with Shrimp
- CHORITOS A LA CHALACA$16.00
8 pieces. Marinated mussels in lemon juice covered with chunks of onion and tomato.
- Choclo Con Queso$10.00
peruvian corn with white cheese
- PORCION DE CALAMARES$13.00
Side of fried jumbo calamari
- LECHE DE TIGRE$16.00
Authentic Peruvian flavored, diced tilapia with a touch of milk, marinated in fresh lime ceviche juice.
- PAPA A LA HUANCAINA$10.00
creamy Yellow pepper and cheese sauce over sliced boiled potato, topped with hard boiled egg and olive.
- YUCA A LA HUANCAINA$10.00
Yellow cheese cream topped with egg & olive over yucca
- CHICKEN WINGS$10.00+
Buffalo or BBQ wings with french fries and blue cheese.
- RACHI$12.00
Grilled tripe with browned potato & corn.
- ANTICUCHO C/RACHI$17.00
2 skewers of grilled veal heart and tripe with browned potato and corn.
- TIRADITO$16.00
fine slices of white fish and touches of aji limo, pepper and cilantro in concentrated ceviche marinade
- TOSTONES ACEVICHADOS$21.00
fried plantains with ceviche
- WINGS ACEVICHADOS$12.00+
chicken wings with ceviche marinade sauce on the side
SOUPS/SOPAS
- CHUPE DE CAMARONES$19.00
Shrimp soup with potato, vegetables, rice, egg and a touch of milk.
- PARIHUELA$23.00
Classic Peruvian fish & seafood soup with crab and cooked with spices.
- SOPA A LA MINUTA$14.00
Soup made of seared beef or chicken with angel hair pasta, egg and milk.
- CHUPE DE PESCADO$13.00
Fish soup potato, vegetables, rice, egg and a touch of milk.
CEVICHES
- CEVICHE DE PESCADO$16.00
Small pieces of fish fillet marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato, boiled corn and red onion.
- CEVICHE MIXTO$20.00
Fish and mixed seafood marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato, boiled corn and red onion.
- CEVICHE DE CAMARARONES$21.00
Shrimp marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato, boiled corn and red onion.
- CEVICHE DE MARISCOS$20.00
Mixed seafood marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato, boiled corn and red onion.
- CEVICHE PIOLIN$23.00
House specialty, fish and mixed seafood served with sweet potato, boiled corn, red onion and a side of fried calamari
SEAFOOD/PESCADOS Y MARISCOS
- ARROZ C/ MARISCOS$23.00
Seafood (Peruvian style paella) Shrimp mixed with rice,green peas,carrots & red pepper served with red onion salad.
- ARROZ A LA NORTENA$23.00
Rice cooked in paste of cilantro with seafood.
- ARROZ C/ CAMARONES$21.00
Shrimp mixed with rice , green peas, carrots & red pepper served with red onion salad
- CHAUFA DE MARISCOS$22.00
Mixture of fried rice with Seafood, eggs, scallions, pepper and soy sauce.
- CHAUFA DE CAMARONES$21.00
Mixture of fried rice with Shrimps , eggs , scallions, pepper and soy sauce.
- CHAUFA DE CARNE Y CAMARONES$23.00
Mixture of fried rice with beef strips and shrimps , eggs, scallions , pepper and soy sauce.
- CHAUFA DE POLLO Y CAMARONES$22.00
Mixture of fried rice with chicken strips and shrimps, eggs , scallions , pepper and soy sauce.
- CHAUFA MIXTO Y CAMARONES$24.00
Mixture of fried rice with chicken and beef strips , shrimps , eggs , scallions, pepper and soy sauce.
- CHAUFA PIOLIN$26.00
House specialty, peruvian oriental style with sauteed seafood, chicken and beef mixed with fried rice, eggs , scallions and soy sauce.
- CAMARONES AL AJO$20.00
Fried shrimp with garlic sauce served with white rice and browned potato
- CHICHARRON DE PESCADO$18.00
Deep fried pieces of fish fillet served with fried yucca and onion salad.,
- CHICHARRON DE PESCADO Y CAMARONES$21.00
Deep fried shrimp served with french fries and house salad.
- CHICHARRON DE CAMARONES$20.00
Deep fried shrimp served with french fries and house salad.
- FILETE DE PESCADO$17.00
Fried fish fillet served with white rice, french fries and house salad.
- FILETE DE PESCADO AL AJO$17.00
Fried fish fillet with garlic sauce served with white rice and browned potato.
- FILETE DE PESCADO SUDADO$18.00
Fish fillet stewed with tomato and red onion served with white rice & boiled yucca.
- FILETE DE PESCADO A LA CHORRILLANA$18.00
Fried fish fillet covered with tomato, onion, green peas and carrot served browned potato.
- FILETE DE PESCADO A LO MACHO$22.00
Fried fish fillet covered with mixed seafood and house sauce. served with white rice &browned potato.
- FILETE DE PESCADO EN SALSA DE CAMARONES$21.00
Fried fish fillet covered with shrimp sauce served with wihite rice &browned potato.
- SOLO FILETE$8.00
Fried fish fillet. no sides
- JALEA$23.00
Mixture of fried breaded seafood and fish served with fried yucca and red onion salad.
- RONDA MARINA$32.00
Dish formed by peruvian style paella, seafood mixed with rice, green peas, carrots and red pepper, ceviche de pescado , small pieces of fish fillet ,marinated in lemon juice, choritos a la chalaca, mussels marinated in lemon juice covered with onions and tomate chunks and deep fried calamari.
- TACU TACU CON PESCADO AL AJO$16.00
Meal made of white rice mixed with peruvians beans served with a fried fish fillet and garlic sauce.
- TACU TACU EN SALSA DE MARISCOS$21.00
Meal made of white rice mixed with peruvians beans served with mixed seafood sauce.
- TACU TACU EN SALSA DE CAMARONES$20.00
Meal made of white rice mixed with peruvians beans served with mixed shrimps sauce.
- TACU TACU CON FILETE DE PESCADO A LO MACHO$23.00
Meal made of white rice mixed with peruvians beans served with fried fish fillet and seafood sauce.
- TALLARIN SALTADO DE MARISCOS$21.00
Spaguetti with mixed seafood, vegetables and soy sauce
- TALLARIN SALTADO DE CAMARONES$20.00
Spaguetti with mixed shrimps, vegetables and soy sauce
- TALLARIN SALTADO PIOLIN$25.00
Spaguetti with chicken and beef strips and seafood.
- TALLARIN SALTADO DE CARNE Y CAMARONES$22.00
Spaguetti mixed with beef strips, shrimp, vegetables and soy sauce
- TALLARIN SALTADO DE POLLO Y CAMARONES$20.00
Spaguetti with chicken strips, shrimp, vegetables and soy sauce
- TALLARIN SALTADO MIXTO Y CAMARONES$23.00
Spaguetti with chicken and beed strips and shrimps.
- TALLARIN VERDE C/ FILETE$15.00
Green spaguetti made with basil & spinach sauce topped with fried fish fillet.
- TRUCHA FRITA$18.00
Fried trout served with white rice , browned potatoes and onion salad.
- TORTILLA DE CAMARONES$20.00
Shrimp omelette mixed with mixed vegetables : tomatoes, onion, green peas & carrot , served with white rice.
- TRILOGIA$21.00
Dish formed by ceviche de pescado, small pieces of the fillet marinared in lemon juice : causa de atun, mashed potato seasoned with lemon and yellow chili pepper fillet with tuna fish and choritos a la chalaca, musseld marinated in lemon juice covered with onions and tomatoes chunks.
- PESCADO ENTERO REGULAR$28.00
Whole fried red snapper served with white rice, fried yucca and red onion salad.
- PESCADO AL AJO REGULAR$28.00
Whole fried red snapper topped with garlic sauce served with browned potato.
- PESCADO SUDADO REGULAR$30.00
Whole red snapper stewed with tomato & red onion served w boiled yucca and white rice
- PESCADO A LA CHORRILLANA REGULAR$30.00
Whole fried red snapper covered with tomato, red onion, green peas, carrot and corn. served with white rice and browned potato
- PESCADO A LO MACHO REGULAR$40.00
Whole fried red snapper served with mixed seafood and house sauce. served w white rice and browned potato.
- PESCADO EN SALSA DE CAMARONES REGULAR$38.00
Whole fried red snapper served with mixed shrimp and house sauce. served w/white rice and browned potato
- SOLO PESCADO REGULAR$20.00
Whole fried red snapper only. no sides
BEEF-CHICKEN/CARNE-POLLO
- BISTEC A LA PARRILLA$17.00
Grilled steak served with white rice, french fries and house salad
- BISTEC A LO POBRE$20.00
Grilled steak served with white rice, french fries ,fried sweet plantains , eggs and house salad.
- BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO$19.00
Grilled steak covered with tomatoes and red onion served with white rice & browned potato.
- BISTEC A LA CHORRILLANA$19.00
Grilled steak covered with tomato, onion, green peas and carrot served with white rice and browned potato.
- SOLO BISTEC$10.00
Grilled steak. no sides
- CHAU-LOMO$20.00
vegetable fried rice w/sauted beef strips mixed with onions, tomatoes and soy sauce
- CHAU-SALTADO DE POLLO$18.50
vegetable fried rice w/ sauted chicken strips mixed with onions, tomatoes and soy sauce
- CHAUFA DE POLLO$14.00
Mixture of fried rice with chicken strips , eggs , scallions and soy sauce.
- CHAUFA DE CARNE$15.00
Peruvian style fried rice mixed with peppers, eggs, scallions, Beef strips and soy sauce.
- CHAUFA MIXTO$17.00
Peruvian style fried rice with mixed with eggs, peppers, scallions, soy sauce and Chicken & beef strips.
- CHAUFA DE POLLO Y CAMARONES$18.00
Sauteed shrimps, chicken mixed with fried rice, egg, scallions and soy sauce.
- CHAUFA DE CARNE Y CAMARONES$22.00
Sauteed shrimps, beef mixed with fried rice, egg, scallions and soy sauce.
- CHICHARRON DE POLLO$13.00
Fried chicken breast chunks served with french fries and house salad.
- CHURRASCO A LA PARRILLA$32.00
Grilled NY strip seasoned with our house special sauce served with white rice , french fries and house salad.
- CHURRASCO ENCEBOLLADO$32.00
Grilled NY strip topped with tomatoes and red onion.
- SOLO CHURRASCO$18.00
Grilled NY strip. no sides
- SOLO MILANESA DE POLLO$12.00
Breaded chicken breast. no sides
- SOLO MILANESA DE CARNE$13.00
Breaded fried beef. no sides
- MILANESA DE POLLO$18.00
Breaded chicken breast served with french fries, white rice and house salad.
- MILANESA DE CARNE$19.00
Breaded fried beef served with french fries, white rice and house salad
- CHULETA A LA PARRILLA$13.50
grilled Pork chop served with white rice, french fries and house salad.
- CHULETA ENCEBOLLADA$13.50
grilled Pork chop topped with tomatoes and red onion. served with white rice
- SOLO CHULETA$8.00
Pork chop only. no sides
- LOMO AL JUGO$16.00
Sauteed beef strips mixed with onions, tomatoes and soy sauce.
- LOMO SALTADO$19.00
Sauteed beef strips mixed w/onions, tomatoes and soy sauce served with fries and white rice.
- SALTADO DE POLLO$16.00
Sauteed chicken strips mixed w/onions, tomatoes and soy sauce served with french fries and white rice
- SALTADO MIXTO$20.00
Sauteed chicken and beef strips mixed w/onions, tomatoes and soy sauce served with french fries and white rice
- LINGUINI PIOLIN$24.00
House specialty, linguini in yellow cheese cream (huancaina) sauce with chunks of NY strip steak and shrimps skewer.
- LINGUINI C/ PECHUGA AL GRILL$16.00
House specialty, linguini in yellow cheese cream (huancaina) sauce with chicken breast
- LINGUINI C/ BISTEC$19.00
House specialty, linguini in yellow cheese cream (huancaina) sauce with grilled steak
- LINGUINI C/ MILANESA DE POLLO$18.00
House specialty, linguini in yellow cheese cream (huancaina) sauce with breaded chicken breast
- LINGUINI C/ MILANESA DE CARNE$19.00
House specialty, linguini in yellow cheese cream (huancaina) sauce with breaded steak
- SOLO LINGUINI$10.00
House specialty, linguini in yellow cheese cream (huancaina) sauce only. no meat.
- MIXTURA PIOLIN$36.00
Grilled NY strip steak, pork chop, chicken breast, shrimp and spanish sauce, served with white rice, french fries and house salad
- TALLARIN VERDE C/ BISTEC$19.00
Green spaguetti made with basil & spinach sauce topped with browned potato and grilled steak
- TALLARIN VERDE C/ CHURRASCO$32.00
Green spaguetti made with basil & spinach sauce topped with browned potato and grilled NY strip steak
- TALLARIN VERDE C/ LOMO$18.00
Green spaguetti made with basil & spinach sauce with lomo
- TALLARIN VERDE C/ SALTADO DE POLLO$17.00
Green spaguetti made with basil & spinach sauce with saltado
- TALLARIN VERDE C/ SALTADO MIXTO$19.00
Green spaguetti made with basil & spinach sauce with saltado mixto
- TALLARIN VERDE C/ PECHUGA AL GRILL$16.00
Green spaguetti made with basil & spinach sauce with grilled chicken fillet
- TALLARIN VERDE C/ CHULETA$15.00
Green spaguetti made with basil & spinach sauce with pork chop
- TALLARIN VERDE C/ MILANESA DE POLLO$16.00
Green spaguetti made with basil & spinach sauce with breaded chicken breast
- TALLARIN VERDE C/ MILANESA DE CARNE$17.00
Green spaguetti made with basil & spinach sauce with breaded beef steak
- TALLARIN VERDE C/ 1/4 POLLO$15.00
Green spaguetti made with basil & spinach sauce with quarter rotisserie chicken
- SOLO TALLARIN VERDE$10.00
Green spaguetti made with basil & spinach sauce
- TALLARIN SALTADO DE POLLO$15.00
Spaguetti with chicken strips, tomatoes ,onions and soy sauce
- TALLARIN SALTADO DE CARNE$17.00
Spaguetti with beef strips ,tomatoes, onions and soy sauce
- TALLARIN SALTADO MIXTO$19.00
Spaguetti with chicken and beef strips , tomatoes , onions and soy sauce
- TALLARIN SALTADO MIXTO Y CAMARONES$23.00
Spaguetti with chicken, beef and shrimps , tomatoes , onion and soy sauce
- TALLARIN SALTADO POLLO Y CAMARONES$20.00
Spaguetti with chicken and shrimps , tomatoes , onion and soy sauce
- TALLARIN SALTADO CARNE Y CAMARONES$22.00
Spaguetti with beef strips and shrimps , tomatoes , onions and soy sauce.
- TACU TACU C/ BISTEC$19.00
Meal made of white rice mixed with canary beans and grilled steak
- TACU TACU C/ CHURRASCO$32.00
Meal made of white rice mixed with canary beans and NY strip
- TACU TACU C/ LOMO$19.00
Meal made of white rice mixed with canary beans served with mixed beef strips with onions and tomatoes and soy sauce
- TACU TACU C/ MILANESA DE POLLO$19.00
Meal made of white rice mixed with canary beans and grilled chicken breast
- SOLO TACU TACU$10.00
wite rice mixed with canary beans only. no meat
- PECHUGA A LA PARRILLA$18.00
grilled chicken breast served w white rice and french fries
- SOLO PECHUGA$10.00
grilled chicken breast only. no sides
- SOLO TALLARIN VERDE$10.00
green spagettis only
COMBO CHAUFAS
PERUVIAN ROTISSERIE CHICKEN/POLLO ROSTIZADO
- POLLO ENTERO (TO GO)$25.00
whole rotisserie chicken w/ fries and house salad. includes 1 green sauce 8oz
- 1/2 POLLO (TO GO)$14.00
1/2 rotisserie chicken w/ fries and house salad includes 2 green sauce (2oz each)
- 1/4 POLLO (TO GO)$11.00
1/4 rotisserie chicken w/fries and salad includes 2 green sauce (2oz each)
- CHAU-POLLO 1/4$16.00
1/4 rotisserie chicken w/vegetable fried rice
FOR KIDS/PARA NINOS
VEGETALES
- TORTILLA DE VEGETALES$14.00
Vegetable omelette made with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peas, carrot & red peppers served with white rice.
- CHAUFA DE VEGETALES$13.00
Mixture of fried rice, eggs, scallions, pepper and soy sauce. no meat
- TALLARIN SALTADO DE VEGETALES$13.00
spagetties w/ soy sauce, tomatoes, onion and vegetables. no meat
ADICIONALES
- PORCION FRIJOLES$4.00
side order canary beans
- EXTRA CEBOLLA$3.00
extra onions
- PORCION DE PALTA/AGUACATE$3.00
side order avocado
- A LO POBRE$4.00
add plantains and eggs
- EXTRA POLLO$6.50
extra chicken
- EXTRA CARNE$7.50
extra beef
- EXTRA MARISCOS$7.00
extra seafood
- EXTRA CAMARONES$7.00
extra shrimp
- EXTRA HUEVO$3.00
extra egg
- EXTRA VEGETALES$4.00
extra vegetable
- AJI PERUVIAN GREEN SAUCE (8OZ)$3.00
salasa verde
- PORCION PAPAS FRITAS SMALL$5.00
side order french fries (small)
- PORCION PAPA DORADA$3.00
side order browned/boiled potato
- PORCION PAPA SANCOCHADA$3.50
side order boiled potato
- PORCION CHIFLE$4.00
side order plantain chips
- CAMOTE SANCOCHADO$3.50
boiled sweet potato
- CAMOTE SANCOCHADO LARGE$5.50
boiled sweet potato large
- PORCION ARROZ SMALL$4.00
side order white rice small
- PORCION ARROZ LARGE$6.00
side order white rice large
- PORCION CRIOLLA SMALL$4.00
side order onion salad
- PORCION CRIOLLA LARGE$6.00
side order onion salad large
- PORCION YUCA CHICA$4.00
side order fried yucca small
- PORCION YUCA GRANDE$6.00
side order fried yucca large
- YUCA SANCOCHADA SMALL$4.00
boiled yucca small
- PORCION MADURO SMALL$4.00
side orde plantain small
- PORCION MADURO LARGE$6.00
side order plantain large
- PORCION TOSTONES SMALL$4.00
side order fried plantain small
- PORCION TOSTONES LARGE$6.00
side order fried plantain large
- PORCION ENSALADA SMALL$3.50
house salad small
- PORCION ENSALADA LARGE$5.00
house salad large
- PORCION HUEVOS FRITOS$3.00
side order eggs
- PORCION CANCHA (8OZ)$2.50
order of toasted corn small
- PORCION CANCHA (16OZ)$5.00
order of toasted corn large
- PORCION SOLO CREMA HUANCAINA SMALL$3.00
side order huancaina sauce
- PORCION SOLO CREMA HUANCAINA MEDIANA$5.00
huancaina sauce medium
- PORCION CHOCLO SOLO$3.50
side order peruvian corn
- EXTRA TOMATE$3.00
extra tomato
- 3 AJI SMALL$1.00
3 green sauce (2oz each)
- 2 AMARILLAS$1.00
2 yellow sauce (2oz. each)
- 2 ROCOTOS$1.00
2 hot sauce (1oz. each)
- 2 DRESSINGS VINAGRETA$1.00
2 salad dressing (2oz. each)
- CAMBIOS$2.00
- GUARNICION CEVICHE$4.00
- Papas Fritas Large$7.00
side order french fries large
POSTRES
- FLAN$7.00
vanilla custard
- PANETON DONOFRIO$14.00
- TRES LECHES REGULAR$7.00
3 milk cake
- TORTA DE CHOCOLATE$7.00
chocolate cake
- TRES LECHES CHOCOLATE$7.00
chocolate 3 milk cake
- CHEESECAKE MARACUYA$7.00
passion fruit cheesecake
- CHOCO FLAN / TORTA IMPERIAL$7.00
vanilla custard with chocolate cake
- ALFAJORES$12.00
- HELADO TRICOLOR$7.00
- HELADO DE LUCUMA$7.00
- SELVA NEGRA$7.00
- TORTA HELADA$7.00
- CHEESECAKE LUCUMA$7.00
- Leche Asada$7.00
peruvian milk pudding
Beverages
N/A Beverages
- INCA LATA$2.00
- INCA DIET$2.00
- COKE LATA$1.50
- DIET COKE LATA$1.50
- PEPSI LATA$1.50
- DIET PEPSI LATA$1.50
- GINGER ALE LATA$1.50
- FANTA LATA$1.50
- SPRITE LATA$1.50
- JUICE NINOS$1.50
- AGUA$1.50
- CHICHA (VASO)$5.00
- CHICHA (JARRA)$8.00
- CHICHA (JARRA MESA)$10.00
- MARACUYA (VASO)$5.00
- MARACUYA (JARRA)$8.00
- MARACUYA (JARRA MESA)$10.00
- SODA 2LTS$3.00
- INCA 2LTS$5.00
Weekend Specials
WEEKENDS ONLY (BREAKFAST)/ FINES DE SEMANA (DESAYUNOS)
WEEKEND ONLY (SPECIALS)/FINES DE SEMANA (ESPECIALES)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
A taste of Peru since 1998
417 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106