Petrolhead Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1429 Park Street, Unit 117, Hartford, CT 06106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
kaffé KARMA - 342 Buckley Mill Road
No Reviews
342 Buckley Mill Road Greenville, DE 19806
View restaurant
Orale Guey Mexican Kitchen - 704 Park Street
No Reviews
704 Park Street Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurant