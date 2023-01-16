Main picView gallery

kaffé KARMA 342 Buckley Mill Road

review star

No reviews yet

342 Buckley Mill Road

Greenville, DE 19806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bagels + Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel + Spread

$4.00

your choice of bagel, toasted or untoasted, with your choice of spread

Egg + Cheese

$5.50

your choice of bagel or sourdough, toasted with a fried egg + cheddar cheese

Egg + Cheese + Protein

$6.50

your choice of bagel or sourdough, toasted with a fried egg + cheddar cheese, and your choice of protein

Loaded Sammie

$12.00

your choice of bagel or sourdough, toasted with a fried egg + cheddar cheese, and your choice of protein topped with microgreens, avocado, tomato, and chipotle mayo

Lox Bagel

$14.00

your choice of bagel, topped with fresh nova salmon, capers, red onion, cucumbers, flaky salt, and your choice of cream cheese

Veggie Sammie

$10.00

your choice of bagel or sourdough, topped with hummus, microgreens, avocado, red onion, tomato, and cucumbers

Gourmet Toasts

OM

$10.00

sliced avocado, red onion, olive oil drizzle, fresh lemon juice, and flaky salt

KARMA

$12.00

hummus, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, olives, and parsley

SHAKTI

$8.00

local strawberry jam with melty salted butter

ZEN

$13.00

sliced avocado, hot honey drizzle, topped with a grated hardboiled egg

NAMASTE

$13.00

cashew butter, banana slices, hemp seeds, chia seeds, and honey drizzle

SATORI

$16.00

burrata, proscuitto, and hot honey drizzle

DHARMA

$12.00

cream cheese, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, dill, capers, salt + pepper, chili flakes

PRANA

$15.00Out of stock

egg salad made with avocado oil mayonnaise and dijon mustard, topped with cherry tomatoes, dill, flaky salt, and chili flakes

SADHANA

$15.00

rotisserie chicken salad made with avocado oil mayonnaise, topped with microgreens, red onion, salt + pepper

SATTVA

$14.00

smashed white bean salad made with avocado oil mayonnaise, chives, garlic powder, and watermelon radishes

Toast Flights

$20.00

(toast flights -- 3 half toasts of your choice)

Wellness Bowls

Greek Yogurt Power Bowl

$9.50

greek yogurt topped with bananas, strawberries, cacao nibs, granola, hemp seeds, chia seeds, and honey drizzle

Nourishing Oatmeal Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

overnight oats topped with blueberries, bananas, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, cashew butter, cinnamon, and honey drizzle

Boards + Snacks

Hummus Board

Out of stock

hummus topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta, + chickpeas, paired with pita, cucumbers, + carrots

Charcuterie Board

Out of stock

crostini, proscuitto, salami, brie, cheddar, red grapes, sliced apples, mixed nuts, + honey

Stuffed Dates

Out of stock

medjool dates pitted + stuffed with cashew butter, topped with cacao nibs + cinnamon

Pastries + Sweets

Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

from Riverfront Bakery

Pear Turnover

$4.25Out of stock

from Riverfront Bakery

Raspberry Turnover

$4.25Out of stock

from Riverfront Bakery

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.25Out of stock

from Riverfront Bakery

Blueberry Scones

$4.25Out of stock

from Coastal Cookies

COFFEE

DRIP

$3.00

freshly brewed coffee; using ceremony coffee roaster 'mass appeal' blend

MUSHROOM COFFEE

$4.00

coffee blend with chaga + lion's mane mushrooms, and rhodiola

CHAGACCINO

$6.50

RED EYE

$4.50

freshly brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso

AMERICANO

$4.00

hot water with a double shot of espresso

ESPRESSO

$3.00

double shot of espresso

SHAKEN ESPRESSO

$6.00

double shot of espresso shaken with ice, milk, and flavor

CUBANO

$3.20

double shot of espresso with raw sugar

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.50

double shot of espresso with a dot of steamed milk

CORTADO

$4.00

double shot of espresso with equal amount of warm milk

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

double shot of espresso with foamy steamed milk

LATTE

$5.00

double shot of espresso with creamy steamed milk

LATTE + FLAVOR

$5.80

SIGNATURE LATTE

$5.80

double shot of espresso with creamy steamed milk and flavor

White HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

mushroom coffee shaken with ice, milk, cinnamon, and lucuma

TEA

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

freshly whisked matcha with creamy steamed milk (sweet or unsweet)

BLUE MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

CHAI LATTE

$5.00Out of stock

organic chai concentrate with creamy steamed milk

DIRTY CHAI LATTE

$6.50Out of stock

TURMERIC GINGER LATTE

$5.00

LOOSE LEAF TEA

$4.00

choose one of our organic, sustainably sourced loose leaf teas

TEA LATTE

$5.00

SMOOTHIES

Greens

$8.50Out of stock

spinach, avocado, ginger root, kiwi, mango, and pineapple

Chocolate Mint

$8.50Out of stock

spinach, banana, cacao powder, and fresh mint

Berry

$8.50Out of stock

spinach, greek yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries

Tropical

$8.50Out of stock

cauliflower, banana, pineapple, peaches, strawberries, and mango

RETAIL DRINKS

BOXED WATER

$2.00

MOTTO

$3.00

BOYLANS

$2.50

DRAM

$3.00

Booch

$5.00

mugs/cups

tumbler

$22.00

earrings

3 tiered GRANITE

$38.00

Rectangle BLACK

$25.00

Rectangle WHITE

$25.00

Faces

$40.00

Black + Brass

$38.00

B+W Small Studs

$18.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:15 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:15 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:15 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:15 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:15 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:15 pm
Restaurant info

// your third place

Website

Location

342 Buckley Mill Road, Greenville, DE 19806

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HFC Fried Chicken and Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
271 Farmington Ave Hartford, CT 06105
View restaurantnext
The Half Door: European Gastro-pub
orange starNo Reviews
270 Sisson Ave Hartord, CT 06105
View restaurantnext
Tisane Euro Asian Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
537 Farmington Ave Hartford, CT 06105
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast - 8830 - Nassau
orange starNo Reviews
Epicurean Feast unit 8830 Hartford, CT 06102
View restaurantnext
FIRE BY FORGE - 539 Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
539 Broad Street Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurantnext
Chaves Restaurant - Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
1819 Park Street Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

honeygrow - Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 5,705
5609A Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Robino's
orange star4.5 • 2,883
520 North Union St. Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Rice Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 2,100
2015 Limestone Rd Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
El Pique - Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 1,983
805 Dupont Road Wilmington, DE 19804
View restaurantnext
Columbus Inn
orange star4.7 • 1,759
2216 Pennsylvania Ave Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurantnext
Feby's Fishery
orange star4.6 • 1,651
3701 Lancaster Pike Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Swedesboro
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston