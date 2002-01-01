- Home
Wilmington
- /
Italian
- /
Mrs. Robino's
Mrs. Robino's
2,883 Reviews
$$
520 North Union St.
Wilmington, DE 19805
Popular Items
Apps
Calamari Fresco
Tender calamari, lightly dusted and served with an accent of fried hot cherry peppers and our delicious marinara sauce to dip.
Italian Long Hots
Peppers and imported sharp provolone.
House Greens with Garlic
Fresh escarole sautéed with garlic and olive oil.
Grilled Garlic Bread
4 pieces of Extra Thick Cut Italian Bread, Grilled and Seasoned with Garlic Spread
Broccoli Rabe with Garlic and Olive Oil
Fresh Broccoli Rabe sauteed with Garlic and Olive Oil
Meatballs & Italian Sausage
3 Meatballs and 2 Italian Sausage in Traditional Red Sauce
Bruschetta Pomodoro
Fresh Marinated Tomato and Onion mixture with Toast Points
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Fresh brussel sprouts sautéed with garlic and olive oil.
Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Fresh broccoli rabe sautéed with Italian sausage, garlic, and olive oil.
Vegan Brussel Sprouts
Vegan Broccoli Rabe with Sausage
Fresh broccoli rabe with beyond sausage, garlic, and olive oil.
Pepper Trio
Soup
Insalata
Sm House Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomato and our famous house vinaigrette.
Md House Salad
Lg House Salad
Sm Antipasto
A salad featuring Italian salami and provolone cheese with a mixture of sweet green peppers, hot cherry peppers, celery, tomato, olives, and egg. Served chopped with our house vinaigrette and anchovies on request.
Md Antipasto
Lg Antipasto
Sm Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing and homemade croutons.
Lg Caesar Salad
Sm Garden Salad
Mixed lettuce with a variety of colorful vegetables.
Lg Garden Salad
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella paired with ripe tomatoes and basil, finished with olive oil and balsamic glaze.
Vegan Caesar Salad
Rustic Pizza
520 Traditional Pizza
Homemade Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.
Margarita Pizza
Our tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
Pepperoni Pizza
Our tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
Mushroom Pizza
Our tomato sauce, mozzarella, and mushrooms.
1903 Howland
Long hots, sausage, olive oil, garlic and ricotta.
Tresilla
Olive oil, house bruschetta, and Mozzarella.
Ciao Bella
Alfredo sauce, chicken, and spinach.
Pro And Pepper
Traditional with prosciutto and hot cherry peppers.
Homemade Pasta
Regular Cheese Ravioli
6 Homemade Cheese Filled Ravioli with your choice of Homemade Sauce
Large Cheese Raviloi
8 Homemade Cheese Filled Ravioli with Traditional Red Sauce. Optional sauces available.
Gluten Free Pasta
Gluten Free Pasta with your choice of Homemade Sauce
Gnocchi
Italian Potato Dumpling served with your choice of Sauce
Large Pasta Combination
Large Meat Ravioli 18
20 Bite Sized Meat Filled Ravioli with your choice of Sauce
Lg Spaghetti
Large Homemade Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs. Choose Red Sauce , Meatsauce or Mushroom Sauce. Other sauce options available but do not include meatballs.
Regular Pasta Combination
Reg Spaghetti
Regular Meat Ravioli 12
Tour of Italy
Our spaghetti, meat and cheese ravioli served with a meatball and sausage....... Its was we are famous for!!!
PENNE VODKA
Extra Meatball
Side of Sausage
Baked Pasta
Baked Ziti Melt
Tube shaped pasta tossed with meat sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese and a meatball.
Cannelloni Florentine
Homemade pasta tubes filled with ground veal, spinach, and ricotta cheese. Topped with our traditional red or Alfredo Sauce.
Lasagna
Homemade pasta sheets layered with three different Italian cheeses and our house made meat sauce
Tortellini Alfredo
Tri-colored tortellini tossed in our house Alfredo and accented with fresh peas.
Parmigiana
Veal Parmigiana
Hand breaded select-cut Veal topped with Provolone Cheese . Choose one side
Chicken Parmigiana
Two boneless breaded chicken breasts topped with provolone cheese . Please choose one side
Eggplant Parmigiana
Tender hand breaded eggplant topped with melted provolone served with our traditional red sauce, ricotta added on request. Choose one side.
Chicken Parmigiana Alfredo
Breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese and our Alfredo sauced, served with Fettuccine Alfredo.
Kitchen Classics
Meatball Platter
Homemade meatballs with traditional red sauce and spaghetti.
Veal Cutlet
Hand breaded veal served with traditional red sauce and spaghetti.
Veal Spezzato
Tender veal cubes simmered with fresh tomato, red wine, onions, and peppers. Served with your choice of side.
Grilled Italian Sausage w/Peppers
Delicious sweet Italian sausage served with peppers.
Grilled Marinated Chicken
Two chicken breasts marinated in house Italian seasonings.
Tender Chicken Livers
Sautéed in butter with fresh onions.
Porkette Platter
House roasted porkette in au jus, served over homemade mashed potatoes with broccoli rabe sautéed with garlic and olive oil.
Shrimp Parmigiana Melt
The highest quality shrimp served homemade spaghetti topped with our crab sauce and melted provolone cheese.
Lottie's Special
The highest quality shrimp, scallops, and crab tossed in our creamy blush sauce and served over penne pasta.
Veal Spizzato Over Homemade Spaghetti
Tender veal cubes simmered with fresh tomato, red wine, onions, and peppers. Served over homemade spaghetti.
Chicken Josephine
Grilled chicken breast strips tossed with mushrooms and house Alfredo sauce served over fettuccini.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast strips tossed with broccoli in Alfredo sauce, served over fettuccini
Beef Bracciola
Tender steak seasoned with garlic, herbs, and parmesan cheese rolled and slow cooked in red wine and our traditional red sauce.
Sides
Side of Sausage
French Fries
Extra Meatball
Vegetable Of The Day
Extra Sauce
Extra Bread
Lg French Fries
Side Spaghetti
No Ball Add Sausage
Side Cheese Rav
Pint Red Sauce
Quart Red Sauce
QUART Meat sauce
Quart Crab sauce
Quart alfredo
Quart Blush
Quart Marinara
Desserts
Sandwiches
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
7 Up
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Panna Water
San Pellegrino
Rootbeer
Virgin Daq
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Bloody Mary
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Club soda
Shirley Temple
Milk
espresso
lemonade
cappuccino
latte
Water lemon And Sugar
Double Espresso
Beer
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Dogfish 60 Minute
Corona
Yuengling
Miller Lite
Miller High Life
Peroni
Heineken
Stella Artois
Mic Ultra
Rolling Rock
Dogfish 120
sharps
Hein 0.0
Dogfish 90
Blue Moon
CORONA LIGHT
Black Cherry Whiteclaw
Liquor
Well Vodka
ABSOLUT
ABSOLUTE CITRON
GREY GOOSE
KETEL ONE
STOLI
SMIRNOFF
TITO'S
Well Vodka DBL
ABSOLUT DBL
ABSOLUTE CITRON DBL
GREY GOOSE DBL
KETEL ONE DBL
STOLI DBL
SMIRNOFF DBL
TITO'S DBL
Well Gin
BEEFEATER
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
TANQUERAY
Well Gin DBL
BEEFEATER DBL
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE DBL
TANQUERAY DBL
Well Rum
BACARDI
CAPTAIN MORGAN
MEYERS
MOUNT GAY
Malibu
Well Rum DBL
BACARDI DBL
CAPTAIN MORGAN DBL
MEYERS DBL
MOUNT GAY DBL
Well Tequila
HERRADURA
PATRON SILVER
PATRON XO CAFÉ
Well Tequila DBL
HERRADURA DBL
PATRON SILVER DBL
PATRON XO CAFÉ DBL
Well Whiskey
JACK DANIELS
JIM BEAM
KNOB CREEK
MAKERS MARK
WILD TURKEY
WOODFORD RESERVE
JAMESON
CROWN ROYAL
SEAGRAMS 7
VO
southern comfort
cadian club
Bullet
Sagamore
Well burbon
Old Granddad
Well Whiskey DBL
JACK DANIELS DBL
JIM BEAM DBL
KNOB CREEK DBL
MAKERS MARK DBL
WILD TURKEY DBL
WOODFORD RESERVE DBL
JAMESON DBL
CROWN ROYAL DBL
SEAGRAMS 7 DBL
VO DBL
Southern Comfort
Well Scotch
CHIVAS REGAL
DEWARS
J & B
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
JOHNNIE WALKER RED
glenivet
Well Scotch DBL
CHIVAS REGAL DBL
DEWARS DBL
J & B DBL
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK DBL
JOHNNIE WALKER RED DBL
COURVOISIER XO
HENNESSY VS
COURVOISIER XO DBL
HENNESSY VS DBL
AMARETTO DI SARONNO
APEROL
B AND B
CAMPARI
COINTREAU
DRAMBUIE
FRANGELICO
GODIVA CHOCOLATE
GODIVA WHITE
GRAND MARNIER
IRISH MIST
JAGERMEISTER
KAHLUA
LEMONCELLO
MARTINI & ROSSI VERMOUTH
MATHILDE CASSIS
SAMBUCA ROMANA
SOUTHERN COMFORT
TIA MARIA
AMARETTO DI SARONNO DBL
APEROL DBL
CAMPARI DBL
COINTREAU DBL
DRAMBUIE DBL
FRANGELICO DBL
GODIVA CHOCOLATE DBL
GODIVA WHITE DBL
GRAND MARNIER DBL
IRISH MIST DBL
JAGERMEISTER DBL
KAHLUA DBL
LEMONCELLO DBL
MARTINI & ROSSI VERMOUTH DBL
MATHILDE CASSIS DBL
SAMBUCA ROMANA DBL
SOUTHERN COMFORT DBL
TIA MARIA DBL
FONSECA BIN 27
TAYLOR FLADGATE LBV
FRANGELICO
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Brandy Alexander
Cape Codder
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Espresso Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
grasshopper
Irish coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Planter's Punch
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
sing sling
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
vodka martini rail
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Aperol Spritz
TOP shelf long island
Moscow Mule
Monday Martini
Mr. Hicks
lemoncello Spritz
Peppermint Martini
DIRTY SHIRLEY
SEX ON THE BEACH
Green Tea Shot
Skittle Bomb
RUM RUNNER
White Claw
Wine
spritzer
Gls Chianti
Gls Pinot Noir
Gls Merlot
Gls Cabernet Sauvignon
Gl Riunite
Half Chianti
Half Pinot Noir
Half Merlot
Half Cabernet Sauvignon
Full Chianti
Full Merlot
Full Pinot Noir
Full Cabernet Sauvignon
Gls Chardonnay
Gls Pinot Grigio
Gls Moscato
Gls White Zinfandel
Gls Sangria
Prosecco
Quart Sangria To Go
Half Chardonnay
Half Pinot Grigio
Half Moscato
Half White Zinfandel
Half Sangria
Full Chardonnay
Full Pinot Grigio
Full Moscato
Full White Zinfandel
Full Sangria
Gls Kendall Jackson Chardonay
Gls Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Gls Piccini Chianti
Gls Dark Horse Cabernet
Gls Barone Fini Merlot
Gls Alamos Malbec
Gl Riunite
Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonay
Btl Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Btl Piccini Chianti
Btl Dark Horse Cabernet
Btl Barone Fini Merlot
Btl Alamos Malbec
Bt. Riunite
Bottle Proseco
Featured Cocktails
Grand Package
Grand Package
Ck Parm
Ck Marsala
Ch Alfredo
CRav
Meat Rav
Penne vodka
Spag White CLAM
Lasagna
Fettuccini Alfredo
Grand Package
Chicken Parmigiana
Two boneless breaded chicken breasts topped with provolone cheese . Please choose one side
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Alfredo
Beef Ravioli & Meatball
Penne Vodka
Fettuccini Alfredo
Spaghetti w/ Clam Sauce
Lasagna
Homemade pasta sheets layered with three different Italian cheeses and our house made meat sauce
Bon Appetito Package
Luncheon Package
Luncheon Package
Not available on Sunday. Served Between 11am-2pm
Homemade Ravioli
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
Fettucini Alfredo
Gnocchia
Tortellini Alfredo
Penne Vodka
Tsn Eggplant Parmigiana
Baked Ziti
Ravioli
Spaghetti
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Parm
Fettuccini Alfredo
Gnocchia
Baked Ziti
Tortellini Alfredo
Penne Vodka
Eggplant Parmigiana
Tender hand breaded eggplant topped with melted provolone served with our traditional red sauce, ricotta added on request. Choose one side.
Appetizers
Broccoli Rabe Half
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Full
Half Peppers with Mozzarella
Full Peppers with Mozzarella
Pint Bruschetta Pomodoro
Quart Bruschetta Pomodoro
SM Antipasto Giuseppe
MD Antipasto Giuseppe
LG Antipasto Giuseppe
Half Calamari
Broc Rob Full
Broc And Sausage Half
Fresh Salads
Half Mrs. Robino's House Salad
Full Mrs. Robino's House Salad
Half Garden Salad
Full Garden Salad
Half Chopped Italian Antipasto Salad
Full Chopped Italian Antipasto Salad
Half Cesear Salad
Full Cesear Salad
Half Caprese Salad
Full Caprese Salad
Half Grilled Chic Cesar Salad
Full Grill Chick Salad
Pasta
Half Spaghetti
Half Cheese Ravioli
Half Baked Ziti Melt
Half Stuffed Shells
Half Penne a la Vodka
Half Fettuccini Alfredo
Half Tortellini Alfredo
Half Rigatoni Primavera
Half Special Lasagna
Half Eggplant Parmigiana
Half Penne Rosa
Half Linguini w/ Clam Sauce
Full Spaghetti
Full Cheese Ravioli
Full Baked Ziti Melt
Full Stuffed Shells
Full Penne a la Vodka
Full Fettuccini Alfredo
Full Tortellini Alfredo
Full Rigatoni Primavera
Full Special Lasagna
Full Eggplant Parmigiana
Full Penne Rosa
Full Linguini w/ Clam Sauce
Specialties
Sandwiches & Sides
Full Tray Meatballs
Full Tray Porkette
Full Tray Sausage
Full Tray Sausage, Peppers, Onions
Half Tray Meatballs
Half Tray Porkette
Half Tray Sausage
Half Tray Sausage, Peppers, Onions
Quart Tray Sausage, Peppers, Onions
Quart Tray Meatballs
Quart Tray Sausage
3 in. Rolls
6 in. Rolls
Pin Special Oil
MOTHERS DAY TRAYS
Appetizer/Salad
Vegan Brussel Sprouts
Vegan Broccoli Rabe with Sausage
Fresh broccoli rabe with beyond sausage, garlic, and olive oil.
House Greens with Garlic
Fresh escarole sautéed with garlic and olive oil.