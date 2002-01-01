Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Mrs. Robino's

2,883 Reviews

$$

520 North Union St.

Wilmington, DE 19805

Popular Items

Lg Spaghetti
Lasagna
Chicken Parmigiana

Apps

Calamari Fresco

$12.95

Tender calamari, lightly dusted and served with an accent of fried hot cherry peppers and our delicious marinara sauce to dip.

Italian Long Hots

$10.95

Peppers and imported sharp provolone.

House Greens with Garlic

$9.95

Fresh escarole sautéed with garlic and olive oil.

Grilled Garlic Bread

$7.95

4 pieces of Extra Thick Cut Italian Bread, Grilled and Seasoned with Garlic Spread

Broccoli Rabe with Garlic and Olive Oil

$10.95

Fresh Broccoli Rabe sauteed with Garlic and Olive Oil

Meatballs & Italian Sausage

$12.95

3 Meatballs and 2 Italian Sausage in Traditional Red Sauce

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$9.95

Fresh Marinated Tomato and Onion mixture with Toast Points

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.95

Fresh brussel sprouts sautéed with garlic and olive oil.

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$10.50

Fresh broccoli rabe sautéed with Italian sausage, garlic, and olive oil.

Vegan Brussel Sprouts

$8.95

Vegan Broccoli Rabe with Sausage

$13.95

Fresh broccoli rabe with beyond sausage, garlic, and olive oil.

Pepper Trio

$11.95

MB/RICOTTA

$9.00

Fried Zucc

$7.95

calzone

$11.00

Soup

Bowl Pastina

$6.00

A delicious chicken broth brimming with pasta pearls.

Quart Pastina

$11.00

Bowl Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Traditional pasta and bean made with tomato broth.

Quart Pasta Fagioli

$12.00

Bowl Italian Wedding Soup

$8.00

Chicken soup with tiny meatballs and spinach.

Quart Italian Wedding

$14.00

Insalata

Sm House Salad

$5.95

Iceberg lettuce with tomato and our famous house vinaigrette.

Md House Salad

$8.95

Lg House Salad

$10.95

Sm Antipasto

$9.95

A salad featuring Italian salami and provolone cheese with a mixture of sweet green peppers, hot cherry peppers, celery, tomato, olives, and egg. Served chopped with our house vinaigrette and anchovies on request.

Md Antipasto

$12.95

Lg Antipasto

$15.95

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romain lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing and homemade croutons.

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.95

Sm Garden Salad

$7.95

Mixed lettuce with a variety of colorful vegetables.

Lg Garden Salad

$10.95

Caprese Salad

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella paired with ripe tomatoes and basil, finished with olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Vegan Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Rustic Pizza

520 Traditional Pizza

$12.95

Homemade Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.

Margarita Pizza

$14.95

Our tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.95

Our tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

Mushroom Pizza

$13.95

Our tomato sauce, mozzarella, and mushrooms.

1903 Howland

$15.95

Long hots, sausage, olive oil, garlic and ricotta.

Tresilla

$12.95

Olive oil, house bruschetta, and Mozzarella.

Ciao Bella

$16.95

Alfredo sauce, chicken, and spinach.

Pro And Pepper

$15.95

Traditional with prosciutto and hot cherry peppers.

Homemade Pasta

Regular Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

6 Homemade Cheese Filled Ravioli with your choice of Homemade Sauce

Large Cheese Raviloi

$15.95

8 Homemade Cheese Filled Ravioli with Traditional Red Sauce. Optional sauces available.

Gluten Free Pasta

$14.95

Gluten Free Pasta with your choice of Homemade Sauce

Gnocchi

$16.95

Italian Potato Dumpling served with your choice of Sauce

Large Pasta Combination

$15.95

Large Meat Ravioli 18

$16.95

20 Bite Sized Meat Filled Ravioli with your choice of Sauce

Lg Spaghetti

$14.95

Large Homemade Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs. Choose Red Sauce , Meatsauce or Mushroom Sauce. Other sauce options available but do not include meatballs.

Regular Pasta Combination

$12.95

Reg Spaghetti

$12.95

Regular Meat Ravioli 12

$15.95

Tour of Italy

$17.95

Our spaghetti, meat and cheese ravioli served with a meatball and sausage....... Its was we are famous for!!!

PENNE VODKA

$16.95

Extra Meatball

$2.50

Side of Sausage

$3.50

Baked Pasta

Baked Ziti Melt

$15.95

Tube shaped pasta tossed with meat sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese and a meatball.

Cannelloni Florentine

$16.95

Homemade pasta tubes filled with ground veal, spinach, and ricotta cheese. Topped with our traditional red or Alfredo Sauce.

Lasagna

$16.95

Homemade pasta sheets layered with three different Italian cheeses and our house made meat sauce

Tortellini Alfredo

$16.95

Tri-colored tortellini tossed in our house Alfredo and accented with fresh peas.

Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$21.95

Hand breaded select-cut Veal topped with Provolone Cheese . Choose one side

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

Two boneless breaded chicken breasts topped with provolone cheese . Please choose one side

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.95

Tender hand breaded eggplant topped with melted provolone served with our traditional red sauce, ricotta added on request. Choose one side.

Chicken Parmigiana Alfredo

$20.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese and our Alfredo sauced, served with Fettuccine Alfredo.

Kitchen Classics

Meatball Platter

$11.95

Homemade meatballs with traditional red sauce and spaghetti.

Veal Cutlet

$22.95

Hand breaded veal served with traditional red sauce and spaghetti.

Veal Spezzato

$21.95

Tender veal cubes simmered with fresh tomato, red wine, onions, and peppers. Served with your choice of side.

Grilled Italian Sausage w/Peppers

$13.95

Delicious sweet Italian sausage served with peppers.

Grilled Marinated Chicken

$14.95

Two chicken breasts marinated in house Italian seasonings.

Tender Chicken Livers

$13.95

Sautéed in butter with fresh onions.

Porkette Platter

$19.95

House roasted porkette in au jus, served over homemade mashed potatoes with broccoli rabe sautéed with garlic and olive oil.

Shrimp Parmigiana Melt

$25.95

The highest quality shrimp served homemade spaghetti topped with our crab sauce and melted provolone cheese.

Lottie's Special

$31.95

The highest quality shrimp, scallops, and crab tossed in our creamy blush sauce and served over penne pasta.

Veal Spizzato Over Homemade Spaghetti

$21.95

Tender veal cubes simmered with fresh tomato, red wine, onions, and peppers. Served over homemade spaghetti.

Chicken Josephine

$19.95

Grilled chicken breast strips tossed with mushrooms and house Alfredo sauce served over fettuccini.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$19.95

Grilled chicken breast strips tossed with broccoli in Alfredo sauce, served over fettuccini

Beef Bracciola

$24.95

Tender steak seasoned with garlic, herbs, and parmesan cheese rolled and slow cooked in red wine and our traditional red sauce.

Sides

Side of Sausage

$3.50

French Fries

$6.00

Extra Meatball

$2.50

Vegetable Of The Day

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Extra Bread

$3.50

Lg French Fries

$4.95Out of stock

Side Spaghetti

$5.95

No Ball Add Sausage

$1.50

Side Cheese Rav

$7.95

Pint Red Sauce

$5.00

Quart Red Sauce

$10.00

QUART Meat sauce

$14.00

Quart Crab sauce

$14.00

Quart alfredo

$13.00

Quart Blush

$14.00

Quart Marinara

$13.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.95

Mini Cannoli

$2.50

Tiramisu

$5.95

Cheesecake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Lemoncello Cake

$5.95

Spumoni

$4.00

Lemon Berry

$6.95

Cookies And Cream Pie

$4.95

Dark Side Of The Moon

$6.95

choc Cake

$4.00

Peanutbutter Explosion

$5.95

strawberry shortcake

$7.95

creme brûlée

$7.00

HM Tirmsu

$8.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$7.95

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$7.95

Porkette & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich

$9.95

Porkette Sandwich

$8.95

Sausage Sandwich

$9.95

Sausage, Pepper, Onion Sandwich

$9.95

Spizzato Sandwich

$10.95

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

7 Up

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Panna Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Rootbeer

$2.95

Virgin Daq

$3.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Club soda

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

espresso

$3.00

lemonade

$2.95

cappuccino

$3.75

latte

$3.75

Water lemon And Sugar

$0.75

Double Espresso

$6.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Dogfish 60 Minute

$6.50

Corona

$5.50

Yuengling

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Miller High Life

$4.25

Peroni

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Mic Ultra

$4.25

Rolling Rock

$5.50

Dogfish 120

$14.95

sharps

$4.25

Hein 0.0

$4.25

Dogfish 90

$7.95

Blue Moon

$5.95

CORONA LIGHT

$5.50

Black Cherry Whiteclaw

$5.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

ABSOLUT

$8.50

ABSOLUTE CITRON

$8.50

GREY GOOSE

$8.75

KETEL ONE

$8.75

STOLI

$8.00

SMIRNOFF

$8.00

TITO'S

$8.75

Well Vodka DBL

$9.00

ABSOLUT DBL

$12.00

ABSOLUTE CITRON DBL

$12.00

GREY GOOSE DBL

$12.00

KETEL ONE DBL

$12.00

STOLI DBL

$12.00

SMIRNOFF DBL

$10.50

TITO'S DBL

$10.50

Well Gin

$7.00

BEEFEATER

$8.50

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$8.50

TANQUERAY

$8.75

Well Gin DBL

$9.00

BEEFEATER DBL

$12.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE DBL

$12.00

TANQUERAY DBL

$12.00

Well Rum

$7.00

BACARDI

$8.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.00

MEYERS

$8.50

MOUNT GAY

$8.50

Malibu

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

$9.00

BACARDI DBL

$10.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN DBL

$10.50

MEYERS DBL

$12.00

MOUNT GAY DBL

$12.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

HERRADURA

$9.00

PATRON SILVER

$11.00

PATRON XO CAFÉ

$11.00

Well Tequila DBL

$10.50

HERRADURA DBL

$12.00

PATRON SILVER DBL

$18.00

PATRON XO CAFÉ DBL

$18.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JIM BEAM

$8.00

KNOB CREEK

$9.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.50

WILD TURKEY

$8.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.50

JAMESON

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.50

SEAGRAMS 7

$8.00

VO

$8.50

southern comfort

$8.50

cadian club

$8.50

Bullet

$9.00

Sagamore

$8.50

Well burbon

$7.00

Old Granddad

$8.50

Well Whiskey DBL

$9.00

JACK DANIELS DBL

$10.50

JIM BEAM DBL

$10.50

KNOB CREEK DBL

$12.00

MAKERS MARK DBL

$12.00

WILD TURKEY DBL

$12.00

WOODFORD RESERVE DBL

$15.00

JAMESON DBL

$12.00

CROWN ROYAL DBL

$15.00

SEAGRAMS 7 DBL

$12.00

VO DBL

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

CHIVAS REGAL

$8.00

DEWARS

$8.50

J & B

$8.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$9.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$8.50

glenivet

$10.50

Well Scotch DBL

$9.00

CHIVAS REGAL DBL

$10.50

DEWARS DBL

$10.50

J & B DBL

$10.50

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK DBL

$10.50

JOHNNIE WALKER RED DBL

$12.00

COURVOISIER XO

$11.00

HENNESSY VS

$12.50

COURVOISIER XO DBL

$15.00

HENNESSY VS DBL

$16.00

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$8.00

APEROL

$8.00

B AND B

$8.00

CAMPARI

$8.00

COINTREAU

$8.00

DRAMBUIE

$8.00

FRANGELICO

$8.00

GODIVA CHOCOLATE

$8.00

GODIVA WHITE

$8.00

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

IRISH MIST

$7.00

JAGERMEISTER

$8.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

LEMONCELLO

$8.00

MARTINI & ROSSI VERMOUTH

$7.00

MATHILDE CASSIS

$7.00

SAMBUCA ROMANA

$8.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$9.00

TIA MARIA

$9.00

AMARETTO DI SARONNO DBL

$10.50

APEROL DBL

$10.50

CAMPARI DBL

$10.50

COINTREAU DBL

$10.50

DRAMBUIE DBL

$10.50

FRANGELICO DBL

$10.50

GODIVA CHOCOLATE DBL

$10.50

GODIVA WHITE DBL

$10.50

GRAND MARNIER DBL

$12.00

IRISH MIST DBL

$10.50

JAGERMEISTER DBL

$10.50

KAHLUA DBL

$12.00

LEMONCELLO DBL

$10.50

MARTINI & ROSSI VERMOUTH DBL

$10.50

MATHILDE CASSIS DBL

$10.50

SAMBUCA ROMANA DBL

$10.50

SOUTHERN COMFORT DBL

$12.00

TIA MARIA DBL

$12.00

FONSECA BIN 27

$8.00

TAYLOR FLADGATE LBV

$8.00

FRANGELICO

$9.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Baybreeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Brandy Alexander

$7.00

Cape Codder

$7.95

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.95

Daiquiri

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$12.95

Fuzzy Navel

$7.95

Gibson

$8.95

Gimlet

$7.95

grasshopper

$7.95

Irish coffee

$7.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.95

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.95

Margarita

$8.95

Martini

$8.50

Mimosa

$7.95

Mojito

$8.50

Negroni

$8.95

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Planter's Punch

$7.95

Rob Roy

$7.95

Rusty Nail

$7.95

Screwdriver

$7.95

Sea Breeze

$7.95

Sidecar

$7.95

sing sling

$7.95

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tom Collins

$7.95

vodka martini rail

$8.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.95

White Russian

$8.50

Aperol Spritz

$8.95

TOP shelf long island

$13.95

Moscow Mule

$8.95

Monday Martini

$5.00

Mr. Hicks

$12.00

lemoncello Spritz

$8.50

Peppermint Martini

$8.95

DIRTY SHIRLEY

$7.95

SEX ON THE BEACH

$7.50

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Skittle Bomb

$6.00

RUM RUNNER

$8.95

White Claw

$5.95

Wine

spritzer

$8.00

Gls Chianti

$6.95

Gls Pinot Noir

$6.95

Gls Merlot

$6.95

Gls Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.95

Gl Riunite

$6.95

Half Chianti

$13.95

Half Pinot Noir

$13.95

Half Merlot

$13.95

Half Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.95

Full Chianti

$19.95

Full Merlot

$19.95

Full Pinot Noir

$19.95

Full Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.95

Gls Chardonnay

$6.95

Gls Pinot Grigio

$6.95

Gls Moscato

$6.95

Gls White Zinfandel

$6.95

Gls Sangria

$9.00

Prosecco

$6.95

Quart Sangria To Go

$24.95

Half Chardonnay

$13.95

Half Pinot Grigio

$13.95

Half Moscato

$13.95

Half White Zinfandel

$13.95

Half Sangria

$18.95

Full Chardonnay

$19.95

Full Pinot Grigio

$19.95

Full Moscato

$19.95

Full White Zinfandel

$19.95

Full Sangria

$24.95

Gls Kendall Jackson Chardonay

$9.00

Gls Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gls Piccini Chianti

$9.00

Gls Dark Horse Cabernet

$8.00

Gls Barone Fini Merlot

$9.00

Gls Alamos Malbec

$9.00

Gl Riunite

$6.95

Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonay

$29.00

Btl Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Btl Piccini Chianti

$28.00

Btl Dark Horse Cabernet

$24.00

Btl Barone Fini Merlot

$25.00

Btl Alamos Malbec

$24.00

Bt. Riunite

$16.00

Bottle Proseco

$24.00

Featured Cocktails

Spa Day

$8.00

Grapefruit Splash

$10.00

Wine Spritzer

$8.00

Adult Temple

$8.00

Rose Glass

$8.00

Rose Bottle

$24.00

Blueberry Prosecco

$8.00

Candy Cane Martini

$9.50

Santa's Little Helper

$9.00

janes lemonade

$8.00

limoncello spritzer

$8.00

Grand Package

Grand Package

$22.95

Ck Parm

$20.95

Ck Marsala

$20.95

Ch Alfredo

$20.95

CRav

$20.95

Meat Rav

$20.95

Penne vodka

$20.95

Spag White CLAM

$20.95

Lasagna

$20.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$20.95

Grand Package

$22.95

Chicken Parmigiana

Two boneless breaded chicken breasts topped with provolone cheese . Please choose one side

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Alfredo

Beef Ravioli & Meatball

Penne Vodka

Fettuccini Alfredo

Spaghetti w/ Clam Sauce

Lasagna

Homemade pasta sheets layered with three different Italian cheeses and our house made meat sauce

Bon Appetito Package

Bon Appetito Package

$27.95

salad house

chopped anti

garden

Traditional House

Caesar Salad

Garden Salad

Chopped Antipasto

Spaghetti

Penne Vodka

Ravioli

Tortellini Alfredo

Chicken Parm

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Italiano

Veal Parm

Veal Spizzado

Shrimp Pesto

Shrimp Parm

Flounder Picatta

Luncheon Package

Luncheon Package

$17.95

Not available on Sunday. Served Between 11am-2pm

Homemade Ravioli

$14.95

Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

Fettucini Alfredo

$14.95

Gnocchia

$14.95

Tortellini Alfredo

$14.95

Penne Vodka

$14.95

Tsn Eggplant Parmigiana

$6.00

Baked Ziti

$14.95

Ravioli

Spaghetti

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Parm

Fettuccini Alfredo

Gnocchia

Baked Ziti

Tortellini Alfredo

Penne Vodka

Eggplant Parmigiana

Tender hand breaded eggplant topped with melted provolone served with our traditional red sauce, ricotta added on request. Choose one side.

T SHIRT

TEE SHIRT

$20.00

Appetizers

Broccoli Rabe Half

$55.00

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Full

$105.00

Half Peppers with Mozzarella

$60.00

Full Peppers with Mozzarella

$85.00

Pint Bruschetta Pomodoro

$8.00

Quart Bruschetta Pomodoro

$16.00

SM Antipasto Giuseppe

$60.00

MD Antipasto Giuseppe

$80.00

LG Antipasto Giuseppe

$120.00

Half Calamari

$80.00

Broc Rob Full

$90.00

Broc And Sausage Half

$65.00

Fresh Salads

Half Mrs. Robino's House Salad

$40.00

Full Mrs. Robino's House Salad

$70.00

Half Garden Salad

$45.00

Full Garden Salad

$75.00

Half Chopped Italian Antipasto Salad

$65.00

Full Chopped Italian Antipasto Salad

$85.00

Half Cesear Salad

$55.00

Full Cesear Salad

$70.00

Half Caprese Salad

$50.00

Full Caprese Salad

$80.00

Half Grilled Chic Cesar Salad

$75.00

Full Grill Chick Salad

$95.00

Pasta

Half Spaghetti

$55.00

Half Cheese Ravioli

$60.00

Half Baked Ziti Melt

$75.00

Half Stuffed Shells

$45.00

Half Penne a la Vodka

$65.00

Half Fettuccini Alfredo

$75.00

Half Tortellini Alfredo

$75.00

Half Rigatoni Primavera

$75.00

Half Special Lasagna

$85.00

Half Eggplant Parmigiana

$65.00

Half Penne Rosa

$75.00

Half Linguini w/ Clam Sauce

$75.00

Full Spaghetti

$85.00

Full Cheese Ravioli

$110.00

Full Baked Ziti Melt

$110.00

Full Stuffed Shells

$85.00

Full Penne a la Vodka

$95.00

Full Fettuccini Alfredo

$110.00

Full Tortellini Alfredo

$110.00

Full Rigatoni Primavera

$110.00

Full Special Lasagna

$155.00

Full Eggplant Parmigiana

$95.00

Full Penne Rosa

$110.00

Full Linguini w/ Clam Sauce

$110.00

Specialties

Half Tray Chicken Josephine

$85.00

Full Tray Chicken Josephine

$110.00

Half Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$85.00

Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$140.00

Half Tray Veal Parmigiana

$95.00

Full Tray Veal Parmigiana

$145.00

Half Veal Spezzado

$100.00

Half Chic Marsala

$85.00

Full Chic Marsala

$140.00

Sandwiches & Sides

Full Tray Meatballs

$150.00

Full Tray Porkette

$110.00

Full Tray Sausage

$95.00

Full Tray Sausage, Peppers, Onions

$95.00

Half Tray Meatballs

$75.00

Half Tray Porkette

$70.00

Half Tray Sausage

$75.00

Half Tray Sausage, Peppers, Onions

$85.00

Quart Tray Sausage, Peppers, Onions

$50.00

Quart Tray Meatballs

$45.00

Quart Tray Sausage

$45.00

3 in. Rolls

$5.00

6 in. Rolls

$6.00

Pin Special Oil

$8.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$75.00

Cream Puff & Eclair Tray

$4.00

Mini Cannoli

$1.95

MOTHERS DAY TRAYS

Tour of Italy Tray

$49.99

Mothers Day Lasagna

$49.99

Mothers Day Marsala

$59.99

Mothers Day Positano

$69.99

Garlic Bread Loaf

$7.00

Appetizer/Salad

Vegan Brussel Sprouts

$8.95

Vegan Broccoli Rabe with Sausage

$13.95

Fresh broccoli rabe with beyond sausage, garlic, and olive oil.

House Greens with Garlic

$9.95

Fresh escarole sautéed with garlic and olive oil.

Warm Olive

$6.95

Small Vegan Caesar

$9.00

Large Vegan Caesar

$12.00

bruschetta

$8.95

vegan LONG HOTS

$7.95

Vegan Caprese Stack

$9.95

Vegan Garden Sm

$7.00

Vegan Garden Large

$10.00

Vegan Antipasto

$11.95

Vegan MB & Sausage

$12.99

Vegan Classics

V Lasagna

$14.95

V Sausage Pep On W Penne

$15.95

Vegan Gnocchi

$14.95

Vegan Penne Sausage Arribiata

$15.95

Vegan Veggie Rigitoni

$14.95

Vegan Traditional Pizza

$12.95

Vegan Margarita Pizza

$14.95

Vegan Sausage, Long Hot Ricotta

$14.95

Vegan Veggie Pizza

$14.95

sides/Sandwich

Vegan Meatball

$2.50

Vegan Sausage

$5.95

Vegan Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Vegan Sausage, pep, onion Sand

$10.95

Vegan Pepper & Egg

$8.95

Vegan Broc Rabe & Sausage

$10.95

Pasta Combos

Lg Vegan Marinara

$13.95

Lg Vegan Vodka

$18.95
