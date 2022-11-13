Sushi House - Leawood
5041 W. 117th Street
Leawood, KS 66211
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu served with seaweed, dry fish flakes, radish & scallions in hot dashi broth.
Edamame
Boiled & Salted Soybeans in Shell
Calamari
Six Thin Slices of Tuna, dusted with Dried Shitake, Seared & Served with a Balsamic Reduction
Gyoza
Six Fried Japanese Pork Pot Stickers with Citrus Ponzu Sauce
Shumai
Six Lightly Steamed Shrimp Dumplings with Citrus Ponzu Sauce
Tempura Combo
Lightly Battered, Fried Shrimp & Vegetables with Dipping Sauce.
Piece Shrimp Tempura
Soft Shell Crab
Fried Soft-shell Crab with Citrus Ponzu Sauce
Sashimi Favorites
2 pieces of each: Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail $13
Hamachi Sashimi
Six Thin Slices of Yellowtail Served with Jalapeno, Cilantro & Citrus Ponzu Sauce
Seared Beni Toro Sashimi
Six pieces of fatty salmon sashimi, topped with our home-made mango salsa. This cut of sashimi is from the salmon’s belly
Madai Carpaccio
Ma Bo Dofu
Spicy Tofu & Ground Pork w/a Side of Steamed Rice
Kalbi
Sweet & Savory, this traditionally Korean dish is made with Beef Short Ribs, cut into thin strips and marinated with Shoyu, Garlic, and Sesame Oil
Haru Maki
Fried homemade Japanese style spring rolls with pork, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, & thin rice noodle
Tuna with Edamame Pesto
Six Thin Slices of tuna topped with a blend of basil, garlic & edamame, topped with slices of pickled jalapeno
Fried Rice
Rice
Sushi Rice
Brown Rice
Yakitori
Grilled Chicken & Vegetables on Skewers with Teryaki Sauce
Garlic Shrimp
Five Black Tiger Shrimp Sautéed in Garlic with a Japanese Mayonnaise Garnish
Gyu Sashi
Ten pieces of thinly sliced seared steak sashimi coated with our homemade spicy sashimi ponzu sauce.
Ika Maruyaki
Grilled Whole Squid with Ginger Sauce
Kimchi
Salmon Kama
Lightly Salted, Broiled Salmon Collar with Cirus Ponzu Sauce
Hamachi Kama
Sake Mussel
Blue Mussels boiled in the hot pot with sake, butter, dashi, and soy sauce. Enjoy seafood with extra savoury sparkle in this aromatic sake mussels
Steak Negimaki
Thinly Sliced KC Strip Rolled around Green Onions & Grilled with Teriyaki Sauce
Baked Mussels
Ginger Dressing 16oz
Seared Tuna
SOUP & SALADS
Rainbow Sunomono
Five Pieces of Sashimi over Cucumber Salad with Sweet Vinegar
Tako Sunomono
Cucumber Salad & Octopus with Sweet Vinegar
Miso Soup
Dashi Broth with Seaweed, Scallions, & Tofu
Wakame Soup
Dashi and Sesame Broth with Seaweed
Cucumber Salad
Thinly sliced cucumbers with Sweet Vinegar
Seaweed Salad
Cucumber & Seaweed with Sweet Vinegar
Spicy Crab Salad
A Mix of Crabstick, Cucumber, Seaweed, Tempura Flakes, & Spicy Mayonnaise
Spicy Crab W/Mango
A Mix of Crabstick, Cucumber, Seaweed, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayonnaise & Mango
Goma Ae
Blanched Spinach with Sesame Sauce
House Green Salad
Combination Greens and Organic Spring Mix with our Original Ginger Dressing
Ika Sansai
Marinated Squid & Vegetables over Cucumber Salad
Spicy Ika Sansai
Marinated Squid Salad, Homemade Ponzu Sauce with Chili Oil
Combo Sunomono
Seafood & Shellfish over Cucumber Salad with Sweet Vinegar
Ebi Sunomono
Cucumber Salad & Shrimp with Sweet Vinegar
NOODLES
Tonkotsu Ramen
Braised pork shoulder, soft boiled egg, wakame, green onion, and fish cake in a white soup
Seafood Ramen
Boiled blue mussels, tiger shrimp, scallop, crab stick in home made seafood broth, with traditional ramen noodles. Wakame, green onion, and fish cake for the noodle soup topping.
Shoyu Ramen
Grilled chicken breast, soft boiled egg, wakame, green onion, and fish cake in a soybean soup
Vegetarian Ramen
Traditional Japanese ramen noodles with lightly fried Vegetables in a vegetarian soup broth
Nabeyaki Udon
Egg, Kamaboko (fish-cake), Spinach, Tempura & Broth in Hot Pot
Niku Udon
Thinly Sliced Beef Steak over Hot Noodles & Broth
Niku Soba
Thinly Sliced Beef Steak over Hot Buckwheat Noodles & Broth
Tempura Soba
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura with Hot Buckwheat Noodles & Broth
Tempura Udon
Ten Zaru Soba
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura with Cold Buckwheat Noodles & Tempura Sauce
Zaru Soba
Cold Buckwheat Noodles with Tempura Sauce
Fried Ramen/W Shrimp
Tiger shrimp tossed in a sweet-chili tomato sauce. Served on a bed of crispy ramen noodles with vegetables
MAIN PLATES
D Shrimp Tempura
Lightly Battered, Fried Shrimp & Vegetables with Dipping Sauce
D Vegetable Tempura
Lightly Battered, Fried Vegetables with Dipping Sauce
D Seafood Combo Tempura
Lightly Battered, Fried Seafood & Vegetables with Dipping Sauce
D Saba Shioyaki
Grilled 10 oz. of Mackerel with Citrus Ponzu Sauce
D Steak Teriyaki
Grilled 8 oz. K.C. Strip with SH Teriyaki Sauce
D Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled 10 oz. Salmon with SH Teriyaki Sauce
D Salmon Shioyaki
Grilled 10 oz. of Salmon with Citrus Ponzu Sauce
Unagi Donburi
BBQ Eel over Bed of Rice
D Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled 12 oz. Chicken Breast with SH Teriyaki Sauce
D Chicken Katsu
Panko Breaded, Fried 8 oz. Chicken Breast with Katsu
Bento A
Grilled 6 oz. of Steak Teriyaki, House Salad, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura & a California Roll
Bento B
Grilled 6 oz. of Chicken Teriyaki, House Salad, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura & a California Roll
Bento C
Grilled 5 oz. of Salmon Teriyaki, House Salad, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura & a California Roll
Bento D
10 Hours Braised Pork Shoulder, House Salad, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura & a California Roll
Fried Ramen/W Shrimp
Tiger shrimp tossed in a sweet-chili tomato sauce. Served on a bed of crispy ramen noodles with vegetables
Unagi Donburi
DESSERTS
SUSHI ROLLS
Alaskan Roll
Aloha Summer
Emperor brown rice rolled with romaine lettuce, tamago and tuna fish, covered fresh salmon, and served with wasabi yozu sauce
Avocado Roll
Avocado and Seaweed Paper Outside (6 pc.)
Avo-Cuc Roll
(6 pc.)
Baja
Soft Shell Crab, Mango, Avocado, Cilantro, Smelt Roe, & Spicy Mayo Wrapped in Soy Paper (8 pc.)
Black Forest Roll
BBQ eel, sweet omelette, avocado, romaine lettuce, and chili sauce inside. Rolled in our premium and original purple sticky rice
Boston
Broiled Salmon, Mayonnaise, Cucumber, & Smelt Roe (6pc.)
California
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber, & Smelt Roe (6pc.)
Carrot Roll
Crazy Lobster
“That is truly Crazy Good!” Guests Comment. Lobster Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Radish Sprouts Wrapped in Soy Paper (no seaweed) with Spicy Mayo and Sriracha Chili Sauce (8pc.)
Crunchy
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, & Spicy Mayo Rolled in Smelt Roe (5pc.)
Dragon
BBQ Eel, Cucumber, & Smelt Roe. Topped with Avocado & Unagi Sauce (8pc.)
Ebiten
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, & Cucumber (5pc.)
Ebi Asparagus Roll
Ebi-Q
Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, & Mayonnaise (6pc.)
Ebi Asparagus Roll
Fantasy Roll
Forbidden City
Futomaki
Godzilla
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Cucumber Rolled in Tempura Crunchies Topped with Wasabi Mayo, Unagi Sauce, & Wasabi Tobiko (8pc.)
Kappa Maki
King Dragon
Kabocha
Japanese Pumpkin Tempura with a Touch of Japanese Mayonnaise (6pc.)
KC Chiefs Roll
KC Fire Roll
Lucky Seven
Lucky 15 Roll
Leawood
Salmon, Crabstick, Jalapeno, & Cream Cheese, Tempura Fried and Topped with Unagi Sauce and Scallions (6pc.)
Lobster Harmony
Tempura style lobster tail meat, and avocado inside. Rolled with yellow soy bean paper. Fresh kiwi and mango salsa fully covered on top. Served with our chef’s special wasabi yuzu sauce (8 pc.)
Love In Cancun
Shrimp tempura, cilantro, jalapeno, and mango inside. Guacamole on top, and a dot of chili sauce (8 pc.)
Poseidon
Philly
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, & Scallions (6pc.)
Roller Coaster
Kanikama, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Avocado, and Temura Shrimp, Rolled Together and Deep Fried, Topped w/ Unagi Sauce, Sriracha, and Green Oinon (8pc.)
Rainbow
Californa Roll Topped with Five Pieces of Sashimi (8pc.)
Salmon Roll
Sake Avo Roll
Saigon
Shrimp & Sweet Potato Tempura, Cilantro, & Mixed Greens. Served with a House Vinaigrette Dipping Sauce (5pc.)
Sunshine Isle
Salmon Skin
Broiled Salmon Skin, Cucumber, & Scallions (6pc.)
Scorpion
Fried Squid, Cucumber, Smelt Roe, Sprouts, & Sriracha Chili Sauce (5pc.)
Shiromi Ten
Tempura Fried Whitefish & Scallions with Sriracha Chili Sauce (5pc.)
Negihamaci Roll
Spicy Hamachi
Spicy Salmon
Salmon, Cucumber, Scallion, & Spicy Mayonnaise (6pc.)
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tako Roll
Spicy Temptation
Shrimp Tempura & Fresh Mango Topped with Mango, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce, & Tobiko (8pc.)
Spicy Tuna
Tuna, Scallions, & Spicy Mayonnaise (6pc.)
Spider
Soft-shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Scallions, & Smelt Roe (5pc.)
Summer
Tuna, Crabstick, Avocado, Jalapeno, Cilantro, & Spicy Mayo (6pc.)
Tarzan And Jane
Temptunava
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Cucumber, Topped with Tuna, Avocado and Eel Sauce(8 pc.)
Tuna Roll
Tuna Avo
Tofu Dragon
Inari Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Sauce (8 pc.)
Tropical
Tuna, Salmon, Mango, Avocado, Smelt Roe, & Spicy Mayo Wrapped in Soy Paper (8pc.)
Unagi Roll
BBQ’d Eel & Cucumber (6pc.)
Vegetable Roll
Assorted Japanese Pickled Vegetables (6pc.)
Volcano
Crabstick, Salmon, & Whitefish Topped with Volcano Sauce & Broiled (5pc.)
5041
Crabstick, avocado, and cream cheese, rolled in yellow soy paper, and drapped with tuna and salmon sashimi. Drizzled with unagi sauce and wasbi mayo (8pc.)