Sushi House - Leawood

5041 W. 117th Street

Leawood, KS 66211

Sake
California
Miso Soup

APPETIZERS

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Fried tofu served with seaweed, dry fish flakes, radish & scallions in hot dashi broth.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

Boiled & Salted Soybeans in Shell

Calamari

Calamari

$14.50

Six Thin Slices of Tuna, dusted with Dried Shitake, Seared & Served with a Balsamic Reduction

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.00

Six Fried Japanese Pork Pot Stickers with Citrus Ponzu Sauce

Shumai

$8.00

Six Lightly Steamed Shrimp Dumplings with Citrus Ponzu Sauce

Tempura Combo

$13.00

Lightly Battered, Fried Shrimp & Vegetables with Dipping Sauce.

Piece Shrimp Tempura

$2.95

Soft Shell Crab

$14.95

Fried Soft-shell Crab with Citrus Ponzu Sauce

Sashimi Favorites

$17.00

2 pieces of each: Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail $13

Hamachi Sashimi

$18.00

Six Thin Slices of Yellowtail Served with Jalapeno, Cilantro & Citrus Ponzu Sauce

Seared Beni Toro Sashimi

$19.00

Six pieces of fatty salmon sashimi, topped with our home-made mango salsa. This cut of sashimi is from the salmon’s belly

Madai Carpaccio

$18.00
Ma Bo Dofu

Ma Bo Dofu

$11.95

Spicy Tofu & Ground Pork w/a Side of Steamed Rice

Kalbi

$18.00

Sweet & Savory, this traditionally Korean dish is made with Beef Short Ribs, cut into thin strips and marinated with Shoyu, Garlic, and Sesame Oil

Haru Maki

$8.00

Fried homemade Japanese style spring rolls with pork, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, & thin rice noodle

Tuna with Edamame Pesto

$18.00

Six Thin Slices of tuna topped with a blend of basil, garlic & edamame, topped with slices of pickled jalapeno

Fried Rice

$5.00Out of stock

Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00
Yakitori

Yakitori

$8.50

Grilled Chicken & Vegetables on Skewers with Teryaki Sauce

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Five Black Tiger Shrimp Sautéed in Garlic with a Japanese Mayonnaise Garnish

Gyu Sashi

$18.00

Ten pieces of thinly sliced seared steak sashimi coated with our homemade spicy sashimi ponzu sauce.

Ika Maruyaki

$16.00

Grilled Whole Squid with Ginger Sauce

Kimchi

$5.00

Salmon Kama

$15.50

Lightly Salted, Broiled Salmon Collar with Cirus Ponzu Sauce

Hamachi Kama

$18.50

Sake Mussel

$15.00

Blue Mussels boiled in the hot pot with sake, butter, dashi, and soy sauce. Enjoy seafood with extra savoury sparkle in this aromatic sake mussels

Steak Negimaki

Steak Negimaki

$16.00Out of stock

Thinly Sliced KC Strip Rolled around Green Onions & Grilled with Teriyaki Sauce

Baked Mussels

$10.00

Ginger Dressing 16oz

$12.00

Seared Tuna

$18.00Out of stock

SOUP & SALADS

Rainbow Sunomono

$16.00

Five Pieces of Sashimi over Cucumber Salad with Sweet Vinegar

Tako Sunomono

$12.00

Cucumber Salad & Octopus with Sweet Vinegar

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Dashi Broth with Seaweed, Scallions, & Tofu

Wakame Soup

$3.50

Dashi and Sesame Broth with Seaweed

Cucumber Salad

$6.50

Thinly sliced cucumbers with Sweet Vinegar

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Cucumber & Seaweed with Sweet Vinegar

Spicy Crab Salad

$10.50

A Mix of Crabstick, Cucumber, Seaweed, Tempura Flakes, & Spicy Mayonnaise

Spicy Crab W/Mango

$11.95

A Mix of Crabstick, Cucumber, Seaweed, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayonnaise & Mango

Goma Ae

$6.95

Blanched Spinach with Sesame Sauce

House Green Salad

$6.50

Combination Greens and Organic Spring Mix with our Original Ginger Dressing

Ika Sansai

$9.95

Marinated Squid & Vegetables over Cucumber Salad

Spicy Ika Sansai

$9.95

Marinated Squid Salad, Homemade Ponzu Sauce with Chili Oil

Combo Sunomono

$14.00

Seafood & Shellfish over Cucumber Salad with Sweet Vinegar

Ebi Sunomono

$10.00

Cucumber Salad & Shrimp with Sweet Vinegar

NOODLES

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Braised pork shoulder, soft boiled egg, wakame, green onion, and fish cake in a white soup

Seafood Ramen

$17.95

Boiled blue mussels, tiger shrimp, scallop, crab stick in home made seafood broth, with traditional ramen noodles. Wakame, green onion, and fish cake for the noodle soup topping.

Shoyu Ramen

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, soft boiled egg, wakame, green onion, and fish cake in a soybean soup

Vegetarian Ramen

$12.00

Traditional Japanese ramen noodles with lightly fried Vegetables in a vegetarian soup broth

Nabeyaki Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$14.50

Egg, Kamaboko (fish-cake), Spinach, Tempura & Broth in Hot Pot

Niku Udon

$15.95

Thinly Sliced Beef Steak over Hot Noodles & Broth

Niku Soba

$15.95

Thinly Sliced Beef Steak over Hot Buckwheat Noodles & Broth

Tempura Soba

$13.95

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura with Hot Buckwheat Noodles & Broth

Tempura Udon

$14.95

Ten Zaru Soba

$13.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura with Cold Buckwheat Noodles & Tempura Sauce

Zaru Soba

$9.00

Cold Buckwheat Noodles with Tempura Sauce

Fried Ramen/W Shrimp

$19.95Out of stock

Tiger shrimp tossed in a sweet-chili tomato sauce. Served on a bed of crispy ramen noodles with vegetables

MAIN PLATES

D Shrimp Tempura

$19.95

Lightly Battered, Fried Shrimp & Vegetables with Dipping Sauce

D Vegetable Tempura

$15.95

Lightly Battered, Fried Vegetables with Dipping Sauce

D Seafood Combo Tempura

$21.95

Lightly Battered, Fried Seafood & Vegetables with Dipping Sauce

D Saba Shioyaki

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled 10 oz. of Mackerel with Citrus Ponzu Sauce

D Steak Teriyaki

$22.95

Grilled 8 oz. K.C. Strip with SH Teriyaki Sauce

D Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Grilled 10 oz. Salmon with SH Teriyaki Sauce

D Salmon Shioyaki

$22.00

Grilled 10 oz. of Salmon with Citrus Ponzu Sauce

Unagi Donburi

Unagi Donburi

$25.95

BBQ Eel over Bed of Rice

D Chicken Teriyaki

$19.00

Grilled 12 oz. Chicken Breast with SH Teriyaki Sauce

D Chicken Katsu

$21.00

Panko Breaded, Fried 8 oz. Chicken Breast with Katsu

Bento A

$25.95

Grilled 6 oz. of Steak Teriyaki, House Salad, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura & a California Roll

Bento B

Bento B

$23.95

Grilled 6 oz. of Chicken Teriyaki, House Salad, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura & a California Roll

Bento C

Bento C

$25.95

Grilled 5 oz. of Salmon Teriyaki, House Salad, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura & a California Roll

Bento D

$21.95

10 Hours Braised Pork Shoulder, House Salad, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura & a California Roll

Fried Ramen/W Shrimp

$19.95Out of stock

Tiger shrimp tossed in a sweet-chili tomato sauce. Served on a bed of crispy ramen noodles with vegetables

Unagi Donburi

$25.95

DESSERTS

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.50
Japanese Mochi

Japanese Mochi

$5.00
Tempura Ice Cream

Tempura Ice Cream

$10.00

Homemade tempura fried ice cream.

Rainbow Mochi

$10.95

Mango

Coffee

Strawberry

Green Tea

Vanilla

Red Bean Ice cream

$5.50

House Fried Bananas

$10.00

SUSHI ROLLS

Alaskan Roll

$17.95Out of stock

Aloha Summer

$18.95

Emperor brown rice rolled with romaine lettuce, tamago and tuna fish, covered fresh salmon, and served with wasabi yozu sauce

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Avocado and Seaweed Paper Outside (6 pc.)

Avo-Cuc Roll

$5.95

(6 pc.)

Baja

$18.95

Soft Shell Crab, Mango, Avocado, Cilantro, Smelt Roe, & Spicy Mayo Wrapped in Soy Paper (8 pc.)

Black Forest Roll

$11.50

BBQ eel, sweet omelette, avocado, romaine lettuce, and chili sauce inside. Rolled in our premium and original purple sticky rice

Boston

$9.00

Broiled Salmon, Mayonnaise, Cucumber, & Smelt Roe (6pc.)

California

California

$6.95

Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber, & Smelt Roe (6pc.)

Carrot Roll

$4.50
Crazy Lobster

Crazy Lobster

$19.95

“That is truly Crazy Good!” Guests Comment. Lobster Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Radish Sprouts Wrapped in Soy Paper (no seaweed) with Spicy Mayo and Sriracha Chili Sauce (8pc.)

Crunchy

$11.95

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, & Spicy Mayo Rolled in Smelt Roe (5pc.)

Dragon

Dragon

$15.95

BBQ Eel, Cucumber, & Smelt Roe. Topped with Avocado & Unagi Sauce (8pc.)

Ebiten

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, & Cucumber (5pc.)

Ebi Asparagus Roll

$9.95

Ebi-Q

$9.95

Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, & Mayonnaise (6pc.)

Ebi Asparagus Roll

$9.95

Fantasy Roll

$17.95

Forbidden City

$19.50
Futomaki

Futomaki

$14.95
Godzilla

Godzilla

$16.95

Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Cucumber Rolled in Tempura Crunchies Topped with Wasabi Mayo, Unagi Sauce, & Wasabi Tobiko (8pc.)

Kappa Maki

$4.50

King Dragon

$17.95

Kabocha

$5.95

Japanese Pumpkin Tempura with a Touch of Japanese Mayonnaise (6pc.)

KC Chiefs Roll

$17.00

KC Fire Roll

$13.95

Lucky Seven

$17.95

Lucky 15 Roll

$16.95

Leawood

$17.50

Salmon, Crabstick, Jalapeno, & Cream Cheese, Tempura Fried and Topped with Unagi Sauce and Scallions (6pc.)

Lobster Harmony

$18.95

Tempura style lobster tail meat, and avocado inside. Rolled with yellow soy bean paper. Fresh kiwi and mango salsa fully covered on top. Served with our chef’s special wasabi yuzu sauce (8 pc.)

Love In Cancun

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, cilantro, jalapeno, and mango inside. Guacamole on top, and a dot of chili sauce (8 pc.)

Poseidon

$18.95

Philly

$11.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, & Scallions (6pc.)

Roller Coaster

Roller Coaster

$18.95

Kanikama, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Avocado, and Temura Shrimp, Rolled Together and Deep Fried, Topped w/ Unagi Sauce, Sriracha, and Green Oinon (8pc.)

Rainbow

Rainbow

$17.95

Californa Roll Topped with Five Pieces of Sashimi (8pc.)

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Sake Avo Roll

$10.50

Saigon

$11.00

Shrimp & Sweet Potato Tempura, Cilantro, & Mixed Greens. Served with a House Vinaigrette Dipping Sauce (5pc.)

Sunshine Isle

$14.00

Salmon Skin

$9.00

Broiled Salmon Skin, Cucumber, & Scallions (6pc.)

Scorpion

$11.00

Fried Squid, Cucumber, Smelt Roe, Sprouts, & Sriracha Chili Sauce (5pc.)

Shiromi Ten

$8.50

Tempura Fried Whitefish & Scallions with Sriracha Chili Sauce (5pc.)

Negihamaci Roll

$11.00Out of stock

Spicy Hamachi

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy Salmon

$10.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Scallion, & Spicy Mayonnaise (6pc.)

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.95

Spicy Tako Roll

$11.95

Spicy Temptation

$14.95Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura & Fresh Mango Topped with Mango, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce, & Tobiko (8pc.)

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Tuna, Scallions, & Spicy Mayonnaise (6pc.)

Spider

$13.95

Soft-shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Scallions, & Smelt Roe (5pc.)

Summer

$11.50

Tuna, Crabstick, Avocado, Jalapeno, Cilantro, & Spicy Mayo (6pc.)

Tarzan And Jane

$15.00

Temptunava

$17.95

Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Cucumber, Topped with Tuna, Avocado and Eel Sauce(8 pc.)

Tuna Roll

$11.00

Tuna Avo

$12.00

Tofu Dragon

$12.50

Inari Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Sauce (8 pc.)

Tropical

$19.95

Tuna, Salmon, Mango, Avocado, Smelt Roe, & Spicy Mayo Wrapped in Soy Paper (8pc.)

Unagi Roll

$10.95

BBQ’d Eel & Cucumber (6pc.)

Vegetable Roll

$8.50

Assorted Japanese Pickled Vegetables (6pc.)

Volcano

$11.00

Crabstick, Salmon, & Whitefish Topped with Volcano Sauce & Broiled (5pc.)

5041

5041

$18.50

Crabstick, avocado, and cream cheese, rolled in yellow soy paper, and drapped with tuna and salmon sashimi. Drizzled with unagi sauce and wasbi mayo (8pc.)

Inari Roll

$7.50

Nori Roll

$3.50

Toro Hand Roll

$13.00Out of stock

SUSHI & SASHIMI

Ankimo

$4.50Out of stock

Amaebi

$5.50

Albacore

$3.50

Blue Fin Tuna

$5.00

Ebi