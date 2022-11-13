Main picView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

The Farmhouse Kansas City

3,102 Reviews

$$

300 Delaware Street

Kansas City, MO 64105

The Farmhouse/On Delaware Dinner

Event Date: December 8, 2022

$55.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm To Table restaurant serving fresh locally sourced food and cocktails!

Location

300 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO 64105

Directions

