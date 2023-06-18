Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Novel Restaurant

227 Reviews

$$$

1927 McGee St

Kansas City, MO 64108

Food

Novel Hot Sauce

$10.50

a sly combination of quality ingredients that sneaks beautiful flavor into a variety of dishes.

Desserts

Pistachio Pie

$9.00

whipped cream, honey caramel

Strawberries & Cream Semifreddo

$9.00

butter cake, strawberry milk crumb

Pineapple Carrot Cake

$9.00

cream cheese sherbet, pecan

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

cocoa crumb, mint chocolate chip ice cream

Food

Bread & Butter

$3.50

artisinal white, whole wheat quinoa, cultured butter, smoked hummus

Beef Sirloin Tartare

$19.00

wasabi tofu, roasted beets, soy shallots, crispy yuba

Chilled Corn Soup Cup

$8.00

trout roe, charred corn dashi, black kale

Chilled Corn Soup Bowl

$14.00

trout roe, charred corn dashi, black kale

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$17.00

gochujang vinaigrette, pickled strawberry, sesame

7 Layer Salad

$16.00

romaine, sweet peas, bacon, cucumber, parmesan dressing, chana dal

Crispy Farm Egg

$18.00

rock shrimp, fresh grits, red curry, puffed sorghum

Local Oyster & Maitake Mushrooms

$19.50

crispy chicken skin, celery root, pickled red onion

Fried Pork Pie

$16.00

braised belly, fresh ham and shoulder in a savory pastry crust, chicken liver mousse, giardiniera, Novel Hot Sauce

Ravioli

$18.00

sweet pea, baby spinach, truffle peel, fried garlic

Lobster Ramen

$26.00

butter poached Maine lobster, yuzu-miso, shiitake, hijiki

Broken Lasagna

$17.00

white bolognese, sweetbreads, tuscan kale, parmesan

Agnolotti

$18.00

foie gras, pickled cherry, black vinegar, herb crumble

Sheep's Milk Gnocchetti

$19.00

savory lamb ragu, buttermilk crackers, black beans

Wild Alaskan Halibut

$43.00

blackened octopus, marcella beans, salsa verde, smoked paprika

Seared Diver Scallop

$39.00

bone marrow, shiitake, sweet potato, baby spinach, chili leek jam

Miller's Farm Chicken Roulade

$28.00

pommes puree, chicken jus, charred broccoli almondine

Center Cut Duroc Pork Chop

$38.00

spicy pork belly, rice spaetzle, bok choy, crispy shallots

Prime Reserve KC Strip

$59.00

XO potato cake, smoked tomato butter, 6-spice baby carrots

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

walnut vinaigrette, golden raisins, turmeric

Crispy Fried Potatoes

$10.00

curried ketchup, sriracha aioli

Lobster Ramen Entree

$52.00

butter poached Maine lobster, yuzu-miso, shiitake, hijiki

Agnolotti Entree

$36.00

foie gras, pickled cherry, black vinegar, herb crumble

Sheep's Milk Gnocchetti Entree

$38.00

savory lamb ragu, buttermilk crackers, black beans

Broken Lasagna Entree

$34.00

white bolognese, sweetbreads, tuscan kale, parmesan

Ravioli Entree

$36.00

asparagus, sweet pea, baby spinach, truffle peel, fried garlic

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A NEW NOVEL EXPERIENCE Our new location is open at 1927 McGee Street in the East Crossroads Arts District of Kansas City, Missouri. The new dining destination is vibrant, spacious and lives up to its name. The dining room features a fifty foot long tile mosaic across from an open kitchen. The inviting full service granite bar seats up to eighteen guests with views of the outdoor patio planted with native trees and grasses. Chef Ryan Brazeal and Pastry Chef Jessica Armstrong continue to create a unique culinary experience with locally sourced ingredients and contemporary techniques. The restaurant features rich wood accents and original color palate and architecture to create a comfortable and hospitable dining experience.

1927 McGee St, Kansas City, MO 64108

