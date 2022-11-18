Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Lifted Spirits

review star

No reviews yet

1734 Cherry St.

Kansas City, MO 64108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Absinthe 375mL
Barrel Reserve #3 750mL
Supernova Gin 375ml

Bottles

Brilliant Vodka 750mL

Brilliant Vodka 750mL

$19.99
Bright Gin 750mL

Bright Gin 750mL

$29.99
Bright Gin 375mL

Bright Gin 375mL

$16.99
Bold Gin 750mL

Bold Gin 750mL

$29.99
Bold Gin 375mL

Bold Gin 375mL

$16.99
Absinthe 750mL

Absinthe 750mL

$54.99
Absinthe 375mL

Absinthe 375mL

$31.99
Supernova Gin 375ml

Supernova Gin 375ml

$19.99

Supernova 750mL

$34.99
Gin Sampler

Gin Sampler

$49.99

Can't decide which bottle of gin to try? Why not sample all of them! 3 - 375ml bottles: Bright Gin Bold Gin Supernova Navy Strength Gin

Barrel Reserve #3 750mL

Barrel Reserve #3 750mL

$34.99

Cocktail Kits

French 75 Kit

French 75 Kit

$52.00

Bright Gin 750ml / Cava 750 ml / Lemon Juice / Simple Syrup. Everything you need for this classic cocktail! Serves 8 cocktails.

Wild East Kit

Wild East Kit

$30.00

This spicy vodka gimlet is our long-time Tasting Room favorite! Vodka / Lime / Jalapeno Shrub / Simple Serves 8 cocktails.

Roadie Sodie Kit

Roadie Sodie Kit

$42.00

Our take on a boozy root beer float! Absinthe, coconut cream, root beer

T-Shirts/Merch

LSD Bar Key

$10.00

Orange Tie Dyed Short Sleeve

$15.00+

Red Short Sleeve

$20.00+

Dark Grey Short Sleeve

$20.00+

Dark Grey Long Sleeve

$25.00+

Trucker Hat

$28.00

Pride T-shirt

$28.00

Round LSD Stickers

$2.00

LS Magnet

$5.00

LSD Beanie

$25.00

Glasses

8 oz LSD glass with map

$12.00

LSD Glencairn

$18.00

Bundles

Gin Sampler

Gin Sampler

$49.99

Can't decide which bottle of gin to try? Why not sample all of them! 3 - 375ml bottles: Bright Gin Bold Gin Supernova Navy Strength Gin

FULLY LIFTED Bundle

FULLY LIFTED Bundle

$184.99

For when your spirits are FULLY lifted! The ultimate sampler bundle - one of each of Lifted Spirits products. 1 - Brilliant Vodka 750 ml 1 - Bright Gin 750 ml 1 - Bold Gin 750 ml 1 - Absinthe Verte 750 ml 1 - Supernova Navy Strength Gin 375 ml

Merch Bundle

Merch Bundle

$54.99

Short Sleeve Tshirt of your choice Trucker Hat 2 glasses

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Serving cocktails and spirits five nights a week, our tasting room has a vibe reminiscent of family dinners, game nights, and celebrations. It’s a place to share stories, sip spirits, and make memories.

Website

Location

1734 Cherry St., Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
Lifted Spirits image
Lifted Spirits image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Novel Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 227
1927 McGee St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
King G
orange starNo Reviews
500 e. 18th St. Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Up Down Kansas City
orange starNo Reviews
101 Southwest Blvd Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company - Kansas City
orange starNo Reviews
101 W. 9th St. Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Kansas City
orange starNo Reviews
71 E 14th Street Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
GRINDER'S KC VENUE - 417 E 18th ST
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th ST Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Garozzo's Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,400
526 Harrison St Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurantnext
Taps on Main
orange star4.5 • 690
1715 Main Street Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 504
1740 Holmes St. Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Central Business District
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Brookside
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Westport
review star
No reviews yet
Waldo
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Volker
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Rivermarket
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Country Club Plaza
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston