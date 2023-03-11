Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
King G

500 e. 18th St.

Kansas City, MO 64108

Popular Items

Turkey and Swiss
Pastrami on Rye
Italian Muffuletta


Sandwiches

5050

$13.00

Braunschweiger

$11.00

Fantasma’s Finest Braunschweiger, BiB Lettuce, Red Onions, Whole Grain Mustard, Farm to Market Rye

Corned Beef

$13.00

Boyle's Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Rye Bread, Steamed

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Swiss, Provolone, and Cheddar, with Mushroom Conserva on Grilled Wheat Bread

Hot Salami and Provolone

$12.00

Italian Muffuletta

$13.00

Sicilian Style Sesame Loaf filled with Sliced Mortadella, Sopressata, Capicola, Provolone, Mozzarella, Olive Salad, and Giardiniera.

Pastrami on Rye

$13.00

Thin-Sliced Boyle's Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Rye Bread, Steamed

Tamago Sando

$9.00

Japanese Style Egg Salad Sandwich, Kewpie Mayo, Shokupan (milk bread)

Tuna Sandwich

$11.00

Tuna Salad, White Bean Puree, Bib Lettuce, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Celery, Mint, Parsley, Basil, on Grains Galore Bread

Turkey and Swiss

$12.00

Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, balsamic pickled red onions, Farm to Market whole wheat bread

Veggie Banh Mi

$11.00

Roasted Bell Peppers, Grilled Heirloom Carrots, Jalapeno, Cilantro with Root Veggie Slaw, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Provolone, Butter Bun

Sides

Chips

$2.50

Lay's Potato, Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar, Zapp's Jalapeno, BBQ, VOODOO Heat, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt. Please specify which Chip!

Potato Salad

$3.00

Marinated Artichokes

$3.00

Marinated Mushrooms

$3.00

Olive Salad

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Pickles

$1.50

**Rye Bread Loaf

$7.00

Soup

Chicken Onion Rye

$3.50Out of stock

Curry Veggie

$3.50

Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00

Peanutbutter Cookie

$2.00

Walnut

$2.00

N/A Bev

Aquafina

$3.00

Bubbly

$1.50

CBD Tea

$5.00

Gatorade 20oz

$3.00

Yellow, Blue, Red. Please specify in description.

James Lemonade

$3.50

Pricklee Cactus Water

$3.00

Republic of Tea

$4.00

SODA - CANS

$1.50

The Bubbler - Pepsi

$2.50

Redbull

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

A modern take on a classic neighborhood bar and deli. Craft beers. Natural wines. Unpretentious cocktails. Bar bites and deli menu from Chef Howard Hanna.

Location

Directions

