Kansas City sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Kansas City

Red Door Woodfired Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (969 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
EXP Ribeye$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
Nachos$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
Julie's Light and Fit$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough$6.95
Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
Southwest Burrito$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Club$13.00
Turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey dijon aioli served on a baguette.
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
(GF, Veg) DF without the Curry Aioli
Full Rocket Salad$13.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
More about The Mixx
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew image

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawg Jaw Que & Brew

900 Swift St., North Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loaded Fries$9.99
BBQ Queso, Jalapeno's, Chipotle Sour Cream, Green Onions, & Diced Red Peppers. Sub Burnt Ends $2.99
Italian Hawg$13.25
Smoked Italian sausage, smoked brisket, Giardiniera, Red Pepper Aioli and provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll
SM Potato Salad$3.25
More about Hawg Jaw Que & Brew
Longboards Wraps & Bowls image

SANDWICHES

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

1800 Genessee, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hummus and Veggies$5.99
Hummus, vegetables, olives, pico de gallo, cheese and parmesean, on a spinach tortilla
619$12.49
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
Cabo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen

10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small House Side Salad$4.99
Lettuce Blend, signature pizza cheese, pepperoni, bacon bits, black olives and your choice of dressing.
Hot Rocks Pizza Rolls$10.99
Won-ton wrapped pizza rolls stuffed with cheese, pepperoni and Italian sausage. Served with House Red Sauce for Dipping. Handmade daily.
Italian Nachos$11.99
Freshly fried won-ton chips covered in Alfredo sauce, topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, pizza cheese, pepperoncini's, black olives and diced tomatoes.
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Loaded Street Tacos$9.00
Chicken Tinga, Chili-Lime Beef, Carnitas, or Vegan (Southwestern Quinoa). Plus, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Fresh Diced Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Verde & Avocado Crema. Corn Tortillas & Fresh Lime Wedge. Roasted Jalapeno & Pickled Onions
House Burger$8.00
Classic Double or Beyond Burger Double with American Cheese, Mayo, Diced Onions, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Brown Mustard. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Brioche Bun, with our House Chips
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
More about the JM Kitchen Café
The Quaff image

 

The Quaff

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rajun Pasta (Chicken)$13.00
Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.
Classic Burger$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
REGULAR WINGS$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
More about The Quaff
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company image

 

The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company

101 W. 9th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slice Cowtown$6.50
Our meatlover's specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, Romano cheese. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
4or5 Slice$6.50
Any 5 toppings of your choice!
Slice Highway$6.50
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
More about The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company
Bella Napoli image

PIZZA

Bella Napoli

6229 Brookside Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Insalata di Rughetta$6.00
arugula, tomato, shaved parmesan, lemon juice
Salsiccia$12.00
house made sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Minestrone$5.00
potato, celery, carrot, vegetable broth
More about Bella Napoli
King G image

 

King G

500 e. 18th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Corned Beef$12.00
Boyle's Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Rye Bread, Steamed
Pastrami on Rye$12.00
Thin-Sliced Boyle's Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Rye Bread, Steamed
Turkey and Swiss$11.00
Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, balsamic pickled red onions, Farm to Market whole wheat bread
More about King G
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Nelson-Atkins Dining

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
(Contains Wheat and Soybeans)
Fall Mesclun Salad$6.50
With Mesclun Mix, Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese and Chipotle Dressing
Nelson Creamy Tomato Basil Soup$5.95
(Contains Dairy and Soybeans)
More about Nelson-Atkins Dining
The Westside Local image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Westside Local

1663 Summit St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1983 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Westside Local
Restaurant banner

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Grinders

417 E 18th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.3 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
7' Philly$10.50
Our Famous sandwich starts w/ a fresh baked amoroso roll from philly, Add grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, white american or cheese- whiz.
Jax Reuben$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
Calzone$14.25
Pizza Pocket filled w/ Ricotta & Grinders 5 cheese blend. Big enough for 2!
First 2 toppings included...
Note: please allow 20 minutes to prepare this tasty specialty.
More about Grinders
Restaurant banner

 

The Combine KC

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO 18"$17.51
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 3-4 adults, based on toppings applied.
BYO 14"$13.51
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 2-3 adults, based on toppings applied.
Slice Highway$6.99
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
More about The Combine KC

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kansas City

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Boneless Wings

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston