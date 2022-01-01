Kansas City sandwich spots you'll love
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City
|EXP Ribeye
|$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
|Nachos
|$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
|Julie's Light and Fit
|$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Sausage Burrito
|$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
|Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough
|$6.95
Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
|Southwest Burrito
|$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Country Club
|$13.00
Turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey dijon aioli served on a baguette.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
(GF, Veg) DF without the Curry Aioli
|Full Rocket Salad
|$13.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew
900 Swift St., North Kansas City
|Loaded Fries
|$9.99
BBQ Queso, Jalapeno's, Chipotle Sour Cream, Green Onions, & Diced Red Peppers. Sub Burnt Ends $2.99
|Italian Hawg
|$13.25
Smoked Italian sausage, smoked brisket, Giardiniera, Red Pepper Aioli and provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll
|SM Potato Salad
|$3.25
SANDWICHES
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
1800 Genessee, Kansas City
|Hummus and Veggies
|$5.99
Hummus, vegetables, olives, pico de gallo, cheese and parmesean, on a spinach tortilla
|619
|$12.49
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
|Cabo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Small House Side Salad
|$4.99
Lettuce Blend, signature pizza cheese, pepperoni, bacon bits, black olives and your choice of dressing.
|Hot Rocks Pizza Rolls
|$10.99
Won-ton wrapped pizza rolls stuffed with cheese, pepperoni and Italian sausage. Served with House Red Sauce for Dipping. Handmade daily.
|Italian Nachos
|$11.99
Freshly fried won-ton chips covered in Alfredo sauce, topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, pizza cheese, pepperoncini's, black olives and diced tomatoes.
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Loaded Street Tacos
|$9.00
Chicken Tinga, Chili-Lime Beef, Carnitas, or Vegan (Southwestern Quinoa). Plus, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Fresh Diced Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Verde & Avocado Crema. Corn Tortillas & Fresh Lime Wedge. Roasted Jalapeno & Pickled Onions
|House Burger
|$8.00
Classic Double or Beyond Burger Double with American Cheese, Mayo, Diced Onions, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Brown Mustard. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Brioche Bun, with our House Chips
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
The Quaff
1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City
|Rajun Pasta (Chicken)
|$13.00
Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.
|Classic Burger
|$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
|REGULAR WINGS
|$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company
101 W. 9th St., Kansas City
|Slice Cowtown
|$6.50
Our meatlover's specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, Romano cheese. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
|4or5 Slice
|$6.50
Any 5 toppings of your choice!
|Slice Highway
|$6.50
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
PIZZA
Bella Napoli
6229 Brookside Blvd, Kansas City
|Insalata di Rughetta
|$6.00
arugula, tomato, shaved parmesan, lemon juice
|Salsiccia
|$12.00
house made sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella
|Minestrone
|$5.00
potato, celery, carrot, vegetable broth
King G
500 e. 18th St., Kansas City
|Corned Beef
|$12.00
Boyle's Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Rye Bread, Steamed
|Pastrami on Rye
|$12.00
Thin-Sliced Boyle's Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Rye Bread, Steamed
|Turkey and Swiss
|$11.00
Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, balsamic pickled red onions, Farm to Market whole wheat bread
Nelson-Atkins Dining
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
(Contains Wheat and Soybeans)
|Fall Mesclun Salad
|$6.50
With Mesclun Mix, Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese and Chipotle Dressing
|Nelson Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.95
(Contains Dairy and Soybeans)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Westside Local
1663 Summit St, Kansas City
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Grinders
417 E 18th St, Kansas City
|7' Philly
|$10.50
Our Famous sandwich starts w/ a fresh baked amoroso roll from philly, Add grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, white american or cheese- whiz.
|Jax Reuben
|$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
|Calzone
|$14.25
Pizza Pocket filled w/ Ricotta & Grinders 5 cheese blend. Big enough for 2!
First 2 toppings included...
Note: please allow 20 minutes to prepare this tasty specialty.
The Combine KC
1108 E 30th St, Kansas City
|BYO 18"
|$17.51
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 3-4 adults, based on toppings applied.
|BYO 14"
|$13.51
Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 2-3 adults, based on toppings applied.
|Slice Highway
|$6.99
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.