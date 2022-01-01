Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza

Guy's Deli at Kelly's

4058 Pennsylvania Ave

Kansas City, MO 64111

All Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Dt Dr Pepper

$1.99

Mt Dew

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Bottled Water

$0.89

James' Lemonade

$1.99

James' Fruit Punch

$1.99

Polly's Pop Black Cherry

$1.99

Polly's Pop Grape

$1.99

Polly's Pop Orange

$1.99

Polly's Pop Root Beer

$1.99

GUY'S Snacks

BBQ

$1.77

Green Onion

$1.77

Original

$1.77

Kettle Original

$1.77

Kettle BBQ

$1.77

Kettle Jalapeño

$1.77

Kettle Salt & Vinegar

$1.77

Joe's KC Bag

$4.42

Tasty Mix

$4.42

Pretzels

$4.42

GUY's Nuts

$4.42

Large Kettle Original

$4.42

Large Kettle BBQ

$4.42

Large Kettle Salt & Vin

$4.42

Large Kettle Jalapeño

$4.42

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cookie

$0.89

Guy's Cannoli

2 Guy's Chocolate Chips Cannolis, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$7.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$2.50

Sides & Sauces

Red Potato Salad

$2.99

Tri-Color Pasta Salad

$2.99

Side Salad

$4.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.67

Buffalo Sauce

$0.67

Honey

$0.67

Pizza Sauce

$0.67

Salad Dressing

$0.67
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Guy's Deli at Kelly's is a new concept selling delicious pizza and deli sandwiches out of Kelly's Westport Inn in KCMO.

Gallery
Guy's Deli at Kelly's image
Guy's Deli at Kelly's image

