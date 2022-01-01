Sandwiches
Pizza
Guy's Deli at Kelly's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Guy's Deli at Kelly's is a new concept selling delicious pizza and deli sandwiches out of Kelly's Westport Inn in KCMO.
Location
4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buffalo State Pizza Co. - Crossroads District
4.7 • 435
1815 Wyandotte Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kansas City
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurant