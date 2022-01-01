Waldo restaurants you'll love
More about South of Summit
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
South of Summit
516 W 75th St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Elote
|$4.75
corn, lime mayonnaise, butter, cotija cheese, tajin
|Fish Taco
|$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
More about Boru Asian Eatery
SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Boru Asian Eatery
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|King Mushroom Bao
|$3.75
sweet soy glaze, kewpie mayo, sesame
|Togarashi Fried Chicken Bao
|$3.50
k-town slaw
|Stir-Fry Ramen
|$15.95
cabbage, bean sprouts, shiitake, carrots, choice of chicken, shrimp or vegetarian
More about Cosmo Burger
HAMBURGERS
Cosmo Burger
7438 Wornall, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Sangria Bottle
|$10.00
Serves 2:
Red Wine, Rum, Brandy, Citrus, Passionfruit.
(Must provide valid ID at pick up)
|TOTS
|$3.00
Tots fried to freaking perfection. Served with burger sauce or ketchup on the side.
|SINGLE
|$7.00
Single smash burger with cheese, grilled onion, burger sauce, pickle & potato bun.
More about the JM Kitchen Café
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Loaded Street Tacos
|$9.00
Chicken Tinga, Chili-Lime Beef, Carnitas, or Vegan (Southwestern Quinoa). Plus, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Fresh Diced Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Verde & Avocado Crema. Corn Tortillas & Fresh Lime Wedge. Roasted Jalapeno & Pickled Onions
|House Burger
|$8.00
Classic Double or Beyond Burger Double with American Cheese, Mayo, Diced Onions, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Brown Mustard. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Brioche Bun, with our House Chips
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
More about McLain's Bakery
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Danish + Pastries
|$2.50
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts.
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$9.40
Fried egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, avocado, and jalapeño spread, on sourdough bread.
|Cookies
|$1.90
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more cookies.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|$Ranch
|$1.49
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.49
|Large Chicken Nachos
|$16.49
More about McLain's Bakery
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Colorful Classic Cake
A colorful take on our McLain's Classic cake! Customize the color to fit your celebration.
|Celebration Cake
|$40.00
The perfect cake to celebrate an anniversary... or anything really! Customize this cake with selecting an alternate color and adding a message.
|Number Sprinkle Cake
|$27.00
Celebrate a birthday with our number sprinkle cake! We use multi-colored sprinkles and you can choose the number!
More about Summit Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
|Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Chop Salad
|$9.95
Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Cucumbers, Feta & Romano Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette