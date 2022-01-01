Waldo restaurants you'll love

Waldo's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Must-try Waldo restaurants

South of Summit image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

South of Summit

516 W 75th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Elote$4.75
corn, lime mayonnaise, butter, cotija cheese, tajin
Fish Taco$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
Shrimp Taco$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
More about South of Summit
Boru Asian Eatery image

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Boru Asian Eatery

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (821 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
King Mushroom Bao$3.75
sweet soy glaze, kewpie mayo, sesame
Togarashi Fried Chicken Bao$3.50
k-town slaw
Stir-Fry Ramen$15.95
cabbage, bean sprouts, shiitake, carrots, choice of chicken, shrimp or vegetarian
More about Boru Asian Eatery
Cosmo Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Cosmo Burger

7438 Wornall, Kansas City

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sangria Bottle$10.00
Serves 2:
Red Wine, Rum, Brandy, Citrus, Passionfruit.
(Must provide valid ID at pick up)
TOTS$3.00
Tots fried to freaking perfection. Served with burger sauce or ketchup on the side.
SINGLE$7.00
Single smash burger with cheese, grilled onion, burger sauce, pickle & potato bun.
More about Cosmo Burger
the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Loaded Street Tacos$9.00
Chicken Tinga, Chili-Lime Beef, Carnitas, or Vegan (Southwestern Quinoa). Plus, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Fresh Diced Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Verde & Avocado Crema. Corn Tortillas & Fresh Lime Wedge. Roasted Jalapeno & Pickled Onions
House Burger$8.00
Classic Double or Beyond Burger Double with American Cheese, Mayo, Diced Onions, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Brown Mustard. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Brioche Bun, with our House Chips
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
More about the JM Kitchen Café
McLain's Bakery image

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Danish + Pastries$2.50
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts.
Fried Egg Sandwich$9.40
Fried egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, avocado, and jalapeño spread, on sourdough bread.
Cookies$1.90
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more cookies.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts
More about McLain's Bakery
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
$Ranch$1.49
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.49
Large Chicken Nachos$16.49
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
McLain's Bakery image

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Colorful Classic Cake
A colorful take on our McLain's Classic cake! Customize the color to fit your celebration.
Celebration Cake$40.00
The perfect cake to celebrate an anniversary... or anything really! Customize this cake with selecting an alternate color and adding a message.
Number Sprinkle Cake$27.00
Celebrate a birthday with our number sprinkle cake! We use multi-colored sprinkles and you can choose the number!
More about McLain's Bakery
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chop Salad$9.95
Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Cucumbers, Feta & Romano Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Summit Grill
Hawaiian Bros image

 

Hawaiian Bros

8805 Stateline Rd., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hawaiian Bros
Restaurant banner

 

Social - Waldo

7425 Broadway Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KC Cheesesteak$13.00
Ranch$0.50
Game Day BLT$12.00
More about Social - Waldo

