Volker restaurants you'll love
Volker's top cuisines
Must-try Volker restaurants
More about Aladdin Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Aladdin Cafe
3903 Wyoming St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Rose Lemonade
|$2.99
|Falafel & Hummus Combo
|$12.99
|Vimto
|$2.99
More about OurHouseKC
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.00
with house blend seasoning (GF, V)
|KC Cheesesteak
|$13.00
smoked brisket, provolone cheese topped with house made roasted red pepper relish and horseradish mayo on a toasted hoagie roll
|Bob's Burnt End French Dip
|$14.00
smoked beef burnt ends, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted baguette with a side of jus