Brookside restaurants you'll love

Brookside's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Must-try Brookside restaurants

Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$3.99
topped with garlic aioli
Steak Demi Glace D2$27.50
grilled teres major steak, sliced and topped with a portobello mushroom demi glace. Served with mashers and grilled asparagus.
Greek Chicken Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso$8.00
Fish Tacos$13.00
Chips & Salsa$2.00
More about Brookside Barrio
Red Door Woodfired Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
EXP Ribeye$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
Classic Burger$12.00
Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
Julie's Light and Fit$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Bella Napoli image

PIZZA

Bella Napoli

6229 Brookside Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Insalata di Rughetta$6.00
arugula, tomato, shaved parmesan, lemon juice
Salsiccia$12.00
house made sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Minestrone$5.00
potato, celery, carrot, vegetable broth
More about Bella Napoli

