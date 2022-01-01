Brookside restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$3.99
topped with garlic aioli
|Steak Demi Glace D2
|$27.50
grilled teres major steak, sliced and topped with a portobello mushroom demi glace. Served with mashers and grilled asparagus.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.99
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Queso
|$8.00
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Popular items
|EXP Ribeye
|$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
|Classic Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
|Julie's Light and Fit
|$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad