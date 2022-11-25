Restaurant header imageView gallery

Michael Forbes Grille

1,199 Reviews

$$

128 W 63rd St

Kansas City, MO 64113

Order Again

Popular Items

House Made Potato Chips
Greek Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders

From The Pan

3 pieces, breast, thigh, leg, served with mashers, gravy and fresh veggie.

3pc Fried Chicken

$15.99

3 pieces of chicken - breast, thigh, leg served with homemade mashed potatoes with gravy and fresh veggies

Roasted Garlic Chicken

Roasted Garlic Chicken

$15.99

1/2 chicken oven roasted, our famous double garlic sauce, mashers and fresh veggie.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

hand breaded with pan gravy, mashers and fresh veggie.

Chicken Florentine

$15.50

pan seared chicken breast fresh spinach, grape tomatoes, red onions, garlic , torn basil served oven roasted baby red potatoes

From the Grille

Garlic Steak

$19.99

grilled teres major steak sliced topped with our house made garlic sauce served with mashers and crispy brussel sprouts

KC Strip

KC Strip

$24.99

grilled and topped with our house compound steak butter. Served with mashers and brussel sprouts

Thursday Steak Special Demi Glace

$13.99Out of stock
Prime Rib Dinner

Prime Rib Dinner

$24.99Out of stock

slow smoked Prime Rib with au jus, served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetable

Steak Demi Glace

Steak Demi Glace

$19.50

grilled teres major steak, sliced and topped with a portobello mushroom demi glace. Served with mashers and brussel sprouts.

Tacos

Smoked Chicken Tacos (2)

Smoked Chicken Tacos (2)

$11.99

cheddar jack, tomato, jalapenos, shredded lettuce, avocado and chili cream sauce. Choice of black beans or chips and salsa.

Steak Tacos (2)

Steak Tacos (2)

$12.99

sauteed marinated steak, pico de gallo, cilantro. Choice of black beans or chips and salsa.

Fish Tacos (2)

$12.99

One Smoked Chicken Taco

$2.99

One Steak Taco

$2.99

One Fish Taco

$2.99

TT Steak Tacos (2)

$7.99Out of stock

TT Smoked Chicken Tacos (2)

$7.99Out of stock

TT Fish Tacos (2)

$7.99Out of stock

Seafood & Pasta

Seattle Style Salmon

$19.99

glazed with olive oil, sweet soy and garlic. Served with fresh basil orzo pasta and fresh veggie.

Green Olive Bolognese

$14.99

fresh ground beef, italian sausage, onion, mushrooms, and green olives in a fresh tomato sauce, served over spaghetti.

Smoked Red Pepper Pasta

$13.99

penne pasta, red peppers, red onions and peas tossed in a smoked red pepper cream sauce.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Boulevard beer battered cod, hand cut fries, cole slaw, and our lemon tartar sauce.

Steak Gorgonzola Rigatoni

Steak Gorgonzola Rigatoni

$17.99

sauteed marinated steak, mushrooms, red onions and tomato tossed in a garlic cream sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese and toasted bread crumbs.

Catfish

$17.99

crispy catfish (1 lb), cole slaw, our lemon tartar sauce, and hand cut fries.

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$12.99

smoked ham, bacon and green onion tossed in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs.

Grazing

hand sliced daily.
Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$5.99

with fresh made chips

Black Bean Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

smoked chicken, tomatoes, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, green onions in a jalapeno tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$12.99

smoked chicken, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream, pepper jack cheese, green onions, queso, smoked salsa with fresh made chips.

Crispy Shrimp

$12.99

in a red chili aioli.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.99

crispy chicken wings tossed with your choice of sauce; buffalo, garlic, or BBQ, and served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Calamari

$11.99

two flavors on one plate. Crispy hand-sliced squid steak, half topped with homemade pesto and shaved parmesan, other half with cherry and jalapeno peppers with a red chili aioli.

Hummus

$12.99

house made roasted garlic hummus, toasted pita bread, cucumber, kalamata olives, red peppers and spring mix.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

hand breaded, crispy served with our spicy ranch and honey mustard.

Smoked House Salsa

$4.99

fire roasted and served with fresh made chips.

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$4.99

hand sliced daily.

Small side queso

$1.99

Large side queso

$3.99

Sandwiches

Texas Melt

Texas Melt

$15.99

Smoked Prime Rib, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms, horseradish and garlic sauce, served on Texas toast.

KC Auctioneer

$13.99

smoked brisket, shaved ham, soft cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, BBQ sauce and ranch on grilled Texas toast.

Turkey Avocado Club

Turkey Avocado Club

$13.99

sliced rotisserie turkey, bacon, avocado, mayo, sliced tomato and lettuce on toast.

Reuben Grill

$14.99Out of stock

our corned beef is made fresh in house, soaked in our own pickling spices and then braised until fork tender. Served on jewish rye with Swiss cheese, sweet sauerkraut and homemade 1000 island.

Hollywood

Hollywood

$12.99

sliced rotisserie turkey, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, pepper jack cheese and basil pesto on whole wheat bread.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

crispy chicken breast, in our house made hot sauce with peeper jack cheese

Greek Wrap

Greek Wrap

$11.99

roasted garlic hummus, spring mix, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese, red onion tossed in Greek dressing.

Burgers

Patty Melt

$13.99

cooked to order with caramelized onions and melted Swiss on toasted rye with a side of 1000 island dressing.

Double Diner Cheeseburger

$13.99

two 4 oz flat top patties topped with grilled onions and sliced American cheese (served medium well to well done).

BBQ Burger

$13.99

8 oz. burger patty topped with Bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, pickles and tomato.

Bacon Brie Burger

Bacon Brie Burger

$14.99

sliced bacon, brie cheese, arugula, and our house garlic aioli.

Brookside Burger

Brookside Burger

$11.99

topped with lettuce, tomato, onion strings and served on a toasted bun.

Veggie Black Bean Burger

$10.99

topped with onion strings, lettuce, and tomato.

Burger Sliders

Burger Sliders

$10.99

two flat top patties on slider buns topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce and tomato.

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Garden & Pot

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.99

grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.

Seared Salmon Salad

Seared Salmon Salad

$15.99

baby spinach, candied walnuts, red onions, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese & raspberry vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

grilled chicken, chopped romaine, fresh parmesan, house made croutons.

Steak Grilled Romaine Salad

Steak Grilled Romaine Salad

$15.99

grilled teres major steak, roasted corn, peppers, onions, cherry tomato, and our house croutons served over a grilled wedge of fresh romaine and topped with gorgonzola blue cheese crumbles and our garlic blue cheese dressing.

Bowl of Pot Soup

Bowl of Pot Soup

$5.99

Bowl of Broc Beer

$5.99

Bowl Corn Chowder

$5.99

Bowl Soup Of Day

$5.99

Pint Greek Dressing

$6.00

Salmon Caesar

$15.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99
Side Greek Salad

Side Greek Salad

$4.99

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, red onions, chopped egg, carrots, and croutons.

Side Wedge Salad

$5.99

wedge of iceberg, cherry tomato, chopped egg, chopped bacon, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and our garlic bleu cheese dressing.

Side Arugula Salad

$5.99

fresh baby arugula, crumbled goat cheese, strawberries, toasted pine nuts, and sliced avocado, topped with a lemon garlic vinaigrette.

Cup of Pot Soup

Cup of Pot Soup

$3.99

Cup of Broc Beer

$3.99

Cup Corn Chowder

$3.99

Cup Soup Of Day

$3.99

LG Chicken Arugula Salad

$13.99

Lg Arugula Salad NO chichen

$10.99

Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Gluten Free Bun

$3.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$3.00Out of stock

LG House Salad

$9.99

LG Caesar Salad NO Chicken

$10.99

LG Greek Salad NO Chicken

$11.99

Sides

House Made Potato Chips

$3.99

Side Onion Strings

$3.99

Oven Roasted Baby Red Potatoes

$4.99

Fruit Medley

$4.99

Hand Cut French Fries

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Fresh Veggie

$4.99

Spinach Orzo

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Mashers

$4.99

Brussel Sprouts

$4.99

topped with garlic aioli

Baked Potato

$5.99

(after 5 pm) Served loaded with butter, sour cream, chopped bacon, cheddar jack cheese, green onions.

Asparagus

$4.99

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$2.00

Add Salmon

$8.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.99

topped with chocolate and raspberry sauce, fresh whipped cream

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and strawberries

Famous Sour Cream Apple Pie

Famous Sour Cream Apple Pie

$5.99
Poppy's Homemade Ice Cream

Poppy's Homemade Ice Cream

$4.99

vanilla, Burnt Sugar with caramel sauce or mint chocolate chip.

Kid ice cream

$1.99

Whole Apple Pie

$16.00

Whole Chocolate Cake

$20.00

Pumpkin Pie

$2.00

A slice of cheesecake, topped with a strawberry sauce, chocolate drizzle and served with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips.

Plate charge for bringing own cake

$2.00

Kid Meals

Kid Burger

$4.95

Kid Cheese Burger

$4.95

Kid Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Corn Dog Nuggets

$4.95

Kid Chicken Tenders

$4.95

Apps choose 1 share

Queso D2

Crispy Shrimp D2

Calamari D2

Side Onion Strings D2

Hummus D2

Soup\Salad choose 2

Cup of Pot Soup D2

Cup of Broc Beer D2

Cup Corn Chowder D2

Side Greek D2

Side Caesar Salad D2

Side Garden Salad D2

Entrée choose 2

Steak Rigatoni D2

$27.50

sauteed marinated steak, mushrooms, red onions and tomato tossed in a garlic cream sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese and toasted bread crumbs.

Chicken Fried Chicken D2

$27.50

hand breaded with pan gravy, mashers and fresh veggie.

Steak Demi Glace D2

$27.50

grilled teres major steak, sliced and topped with a portobello mushroom demi glace. Served with mashers and grilled asparagus.

Chicken Florentine D2

$27.50

grilled marinated chicken breast topped with a creamy artichoke and mushroom sauce over spinach orzo, served with fresh veggie.

Seattle Salmon D2

$27.50

glazed with olive oil, sweet soy and garlic. Served with fresh basil orzo pasta and fresh grilled asparagus

Prime Rib D2 add$7

$34.50

slow smoked Prime Rib with au jus, served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetable

KC Strip D2 add$7

$34.50

grilled and topped with our house compound steak butter. Served with mashers and brussel sprouts

Smoked Red Pepper Pasta D2

$27.50

Dessert choose 1 share

Apple Pie D2

Chocolate Cake D2

Brownie Sundae D2

ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and strawberries

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
a Kansas City tradition since 1985 always fresh from scratch food in a warm atmosphere with a great bar that has the "Cheers" feeling

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City, MO 64113

