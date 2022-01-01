Sushi & Japanese
Boru Ramen
821 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Located in the vibrant Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City, Boru is best know for it's Ramen dishes. We've reimagined our menu and added delicious new recipes that promise to fill everyone.
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
