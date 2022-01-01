Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Korean
Chinese

Boru Ramen

821 Reviews

$$

500 West 75th Street

Kansas City, MO 64114

Boru Bowl
Crispy Crab Rangoons
Spicy Miso Bowl

Sharables

2X Fried Wings

$11.95

hot & spicy or honey-soy garlic

Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps

$11.95

kimchi, short-grain rice, red leaf lettuce, gochujang sauce

Crispy Brussel Sprouts Salad

$11.95

carrots, red cabbage, red peppers, cilantro, toasted almonds, nuoc cham vinaigrette

Crispy Crab Rangoons

$11.95

blue crab, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce

Edamame

$7.95

steamed, served with sea salt

Gyoza

$11.95

hand-made & pan fried, filled with pork, chives, napa cabbage

Honey-Hoisin Sticky Ribs

$12.95

5-spice braised spare-ribs, sweet honey-hoisin, crushed peanuts, fresh herbs

Boru Kimchi Fries

$10.95

pork belly, sweet potato fries, fried egg, curry-lime aioli

Shrimp Dumplings

$12.95

hand-made & pan fried, filled with shrimp and chives

Crispy Spring Rolls

$9.95

pork, vegetables, fresh herbs, lettuce wrap, nuoc cham vinaigrette & sweet chili sauce

Steamed Baos

Bulgogi Bao

$3.95

korean marinade ribeye, kimchi, scallions, gochujang sauce

King Mushroom Bao

$3.95

sweet soy glaze, kewpie mayo, sesame

Pork Belly Bao

$3.95

hoisin mayo, scallions, quick pickle

Togarashi Fried Chicken Bao

$3.95

k-town slaw

Salads

Korean Steak & Noodle Salad

$16.95

chilled ramen, baby kale, asian pear, pickled daikon & tomatoes, roasted sesame dressing

Sushi

California Roll

$12.95

krab salad, shredded cucumbers, avocado, masago

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.95

ahi tuna, spicy mayo, scallions, shredded cucumbers, togarashi

Goon Roll

$13.95

blue crab, cream cheese, krab salad, crunchy wontons, sweet chili sauce

GG Roll

$11.95

wakame salad, shredded cucumbers, avocado, QP mayo, daikon sprouts

Ramen

Spicy Miso Bowl

$16.95

stewed ground pork, bean curd, shiitake mushrooms, rich miso bone broth, bean sprouts, scallions, 6-min egg

Mushroom Bowl

$15.95

roasted king mushrooms, soy pickled shiitake, crispy tofu, 6-min egg

Boru Bowl

$16.95

pork belly, soy pickled shiitake mushrooms, garlic greens, scallion, 6-min egg, shoyu bone broth

Stir-Fry Ramen

$16.95

cabbage, bean sprouts, shiitake, carrots, choice of chicken, shrimp or vegetarian

Rice & Noodles

Beef & Broccoli

$16.95

angus flank steak, onions, soy-ginger sauce

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

scrambled eggs, edamame, bean sprouts

Loaded Fried Rice

$15.95

pork belly, shrimp, edamame, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, thai basil, lime

Dandan Noodles

$14.95

stewed pork & bean curd, bean sprouts, cucumber, 6-min egg

General oh Tso Good Chicken

$16.95

crispy chicken thighs, spicy garlic sauce

Rice Bowl

$12.95

steamed rice, garlic greens, bean sprouts, scallions, 6-min egg, choice of protien

Add-Ons

6 Min Egg

$2.95

Boru Broth

$4.95

Sd Broccoli

$2.95

Bulgogi

$5.95

Chili Bomb

$0.95

Confit Chicken

$4.95

Crispy Tofu

$3.95

Garlic Greens

$4.95

Sd Hawaiian Chicken

$4.95

Kae-Dama

$3.95

Extra noodles

Kimchi

$3.95

Mushroom Broth

$4.95

Pork Belly

$4.95

Roasted Mushrooms

$4.95

Salmon

$8.95

Shrimp

$6.95

Spicy Miso Broth

$4.95

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Togarashi Chicken

$4.95

Desserts

Chocolate Coconut Cake

$8.95

Mango Key Lime

$7.95

Kids

Buttered Ramen

$5.50

wavy noodles tossed with butter and sweet soy glaze

Chicken Ramen

$7.50

wavy noodles with homemade chicken broth, edamame, and confit chicken

Crispy Chicken & Rice

$7.50

Panko-crusted chicken with steamed rice

Sweet Miso Salmon & Rice

$8.50

Miso-marinated salmon with steamed rice

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the vibrant Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City, Boru is best know for it's Ramen dishes. We've reimagined our menu and added delicious new recipes that promise to fill everyone.

Location

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114

Directions

