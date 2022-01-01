Burritos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve burritos
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Martin City Coffee
13115 Homes RD, Kansas City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.95
We use our own fresh made-from-scratch tortillas. You can taste the difference!
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Southwest Burrito
|$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
|Bacon Burrito
|$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and bacon served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
|Potato Burrito
|$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, and potatoes served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos on breakfast burritos)
Tribe Street Kitchen
316 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Smothered Mole Burrito
|$13.00
Large flour tortilla filled with chicken mole, cilantro lime rice, black bean spread, fire-roasted corn, pico de gallo, and smothered in our homemade Space Cheese.
|California Burrito
|$14.00
A warm flour tortillas filled with carne asada, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and zesty fries.
Spokes Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Southwest Burrito
|$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
|Bacon Burrito
|$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and bacon served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
|Sausage Burrito
|$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Despierto Burrito
|$9.99
Scrambled eggs*, cheddar, chorizo and onions
wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with garlic
serrano spread, mango salsa and cilantro. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
Cancun Fiesta Fresh
4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City
|Burrito Grande
|$8.00
12" Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Cilantro, Onions, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, and Salsa
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Avocado Breakfast Burrito Bowl
|$6.00
Fresh Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Co-Jack Cheese, Chunky Potatoes, Diced Tomatoes, and Caramelized Onions, in a Bowl
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito Bowl
|$6.00
Crisp Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Co-Jack Cheese, Chunky Potatoes, Diced Tomatoes, and Caramelized Onions, in a Bowl
|Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
|$9.00
Chili-Lime Beef with Black Beans, Salsa, Cheese and Spanish Rice in a Bowl
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|California Burrito
|$9.49
14" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, french fries, guacamole sauce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
|Liberty Burrito
|$9.99
14" flour corn tortilla filled with shrimp, your choice of meat, French fries, guacamole sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Pepperjack Burrito
|$8.30
A McLain’s Classic! Eggs, sausage, potatoes, pepper jack cheese, and serrano sauce, wrapped in a tortilla.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Room 39
1719 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Chorizo Burrito
|$12.00
The Classic Cookie
409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City
|Short Rib Burrito
|$13.00
Braised short rib, hash browns, soft scrambled egg, shredded cheddar, lettuce