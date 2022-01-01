Burritos in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Martin City Coffee

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$3.95
We use our own fresh made-from-scratch tortillas. You can taste the difference!
More about Martin City Coffee
Sausage Burrito image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Burrito$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
Bacon Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and bacon served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
Potato Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, and potatoes served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos on breakfast burritos)
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Item pic

 

Tribe Street Kitchen

316 Delaware Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smothered Mole Burrito$13.00
Large flour tortilla filled with chicken mole, cilantro lime rice, black bean spread, fire-roasted corn, pico de gallo, and smothered in our homemade Space Cheese.
California Burrito$14.00
A warm flour tortillas filled with carne asada, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and zesty fries.
More about Tribe Street Kitchen
Sausage Burrito image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Burrito$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
Bacon Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and bacon served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
Sausage Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Despierto Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs*, cheddar, chorizo and onions
wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with garlic
serrano spread, mango salsa and cilantro. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
More about Eggtc.
Burrito Grande image

 

Cancun Fiesta Fresh

4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Grande$8.00
12" Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Cilantro, Onions, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, and Salsa
More about Cancun Fiesta Fresh
the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Breakfast Burrito Bowl$6.00
Fresh Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Co-Jack Cheese, Chunky Potatoes, Diced Tomatoes, and Caramelized Onions, in a Bowl
Bacon Breakfast Burrito Bowl$6.00
Crisp Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Co-Jack Cheese, Chunky Potatoes, Diced Tomatoes, and Caramelized Onions, in a Bowl
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl$9.00
Chili-Lime Beef with Black Beans, Salsa, Cheese and Spanish Rice in a Bowl
More about the JM Kitchen Café
bb94cb0e-4f8f-43d1-a192-948d9cb26c80 image

 

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
California Burrito$9.49
14" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, french fries, guacamole sauce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Liberty Burrito$9.99
14" flour corn tortilla filled with shrimp, your choice of meat, French fries, guacamole sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
Pepperjack Burrito image

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperjack Burrito$8.30
A McLain’s Classic! Eggs, sausage, potatoes, pepper jack cheese, and serrano sauce, wrapped in a tortilla.
More about McLain's Bakery
Room 39 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Room 39

1719 W 39th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1582 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Burrito$12.00
More about Room 39
Consumer pic

 

The Classic Cookie

409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib Burrito$13.00
Braised short rib, hash browns, soft scrambled egg, shredded cheddar, lettuce
More about The Classic Cookie

