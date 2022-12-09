Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell houses two chef-driven restaurants under one roof. Our chefs have a passion for creating original, authentic food that you can't find anywhere else in town. All in a casual, modern space in the heart of downtown Kansas City.
1100 Main, Kansas City, MO 64105
