Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell

1100 Main

Kansas City, MO 64105

Order Again

Lunch Salads - Verde

Verde Green Salad

$6.00

Salad | Mixed baby greens, rainbow slaw blend, pickled jicama, watermelon radish, queso fresco, honey lime vinaigrette (gluten-free, vegetarian, & vegan on request)

Rainbow Salad

$8.00

Salad | Mixed baby greens, rainbow slaw, blueberries, oranges, avocado, toasted pistachio, blueberry balsamic vinaigrette (gluten-free & vegan)

Verde Grain Bowl

$8.00

Salad | Arugula, honey lime quinoa, jicama rainbow slaw, avocado, crunchy tortilla, radish, creamy poblano dressing (gluten-free & vegan on request)

½ Verde Salad & Soup

$10.50

Salad & Soup | Verde salad and a cup of our daily soup

Adobo Shrimp Charred Salad

$14.00

Salad | Lightly grilled baby lettuce, adobo shrimp, Spanish chorizo, avocado, blistered sweet pepper, mango, charred green onion dressing, rice paper crisp (gluten-free)

Chicken & Elote Salad

$12.00

Salad | Jerk chicken, mixed baby greens, charred corn, pickled green tomato, queso fresco, cornbread crouton crumble, smoked tomato dressing

Soup of the Day

$6.00

ask about our soup's of the day

Lunch Handhelds - Verde

Sandwich Pocket

$12.00

Handheld | Tortilla pocket filled with arugula, garlic aioli, pickled red onion, smoked gouda. Choice of: jerk chicken, roasted root veggie or chimichurri steak (gluten-free on request)

Chicken Banh Mi Torta

$12.00

Handheld | Grilled jerk chicken, crunchy rainbow slaw, pickled veggie, avocado, sriracha aioli, micro greens strawberry hill baguette

Cauliflower Veggie Burger

$12.00

Handheld | House made roasted cauliflower veggie burger, smoked gouda, greens, pickled green tomato, vegan chipotle aioli (vegetarian)

Rainbow Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Handheld | Grilled cilantro lime tofu, rainbow slaw, cucumber, charred pineapple, fresh collard green wrap, side of creamy poblano dressing (vegan)

Dos Verde Tacos

$10.00

Handheld | Two tacos served with side of fresh tortilla chips & salsa verde. Queso fresco, pickled red onion, shaved radish, garlic aioli drizzle, warm corn tortilla, choice of protein. (gluten-free) (gluten-free & vegan on request)

Lunch Salads - Panacea

Panacea House Salad

$6.50

Salad | Greens, bacon, tomato confit, parmesan, house vinaigrette

Root Vegetable Salad

$11.00

Salad | Roasted beets, grilled carrots, sweet potato, greens, goat cheese, carrot & pistachio relish, carrot vinaigrette

Couscous Quinoa Salad

$11.00

shaved brussels, red cabbage, feta, tahini black garlic vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber, pumpkin seeds

Soup of the Day

$6.00

ask about our soup's of the day

Lunch Handhelds - Panacea

Green Goddess Sandwich

$12.00

Handheld | Whole grain, bean sprouts, cucumber, greens, boursin, smashed chickpeas, green goddess dressing

Pastrami

$15.00

Handheld | Marble rye, pastrami, cornichons, pickled red cabbage, grain mustard mousse

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Handheld | Cold sliced steak, boursin, greens, baguette

Grilled Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Handheld | Sourdough, white cheddar, boursin, gouda

Coffee Braised Pork

$13.00

Handheld | Slow braised pork belly, tomato jam, gouda, grilled pickled onion, sesame bun

Brisket Burger

$15.00

Handheld | Ground brisket, white cheddar, grilled pickled onion, bacon, sesame bun

White Bean Veggie Burger

$15.00

Handheld | Black garlic tahini, greens, sesame bun (vegan)

Lunch Entree's - Panacea

Gnocchi

$15.00

Entree | Parisian gnocchi, grilled shrimp and carrot vinaigrette

Cassoulet

$16.00

Entree | pork belly & white beans, chicken sausage, fresh herbs, grilled bread

Lunch Sides - Panacea

Side of Fries

$5.00

Shareable Fries

$7.00

Shareable Black Garlic Fries

$7.50

Soft Drink

$3.00

Beer 🍺 OPT

Boulevard Tank 7

$7.00

Boulevard Wheat

$6.00

KC Bier Co. Dunkel

$6.00

Torn Label Alpha Pale Ale

$7.00

Martin City Hardway IPA

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Great Divide Yeti

$7.00

Budweiser - Can

$5.00

Modelo - Can

$5.00

Wine 🍷 OPT

Wycliff Champagne

$5.00+

La Marca Prosecco Rose

$9.00+

Vento Di Mare Moscato

$8.00+

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$10.00+

Alexana Pinot Gris

$13.00+

Gulp Hablo Orange Wine

$9.00+

Cult Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Vento Di Mare Pinot Noir

$8.00

Padrillos Malbec

$8.00+

Lodi Red Blend

$9.00+

Ironstone Zinfandel

$8.00+

Crafted Cocktails 🍹 OPT

Harvest Sangria

$10.00

Pretty in Pink

$10.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Verde - Pastries

Cranberry Orange Scones

$3.50

Panacea - Pastries

Babka

$3.50

Sweet Bread | Brioche with chocolate ganache

Gooey Butter Cake

$3.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell houses two chef-driven restaurants under one roof. Our chefs have a passion for creating original, authentic food that you can't find anywhere else in town. All in a casual, modern space in the heart of downtown Kansas City.

Location

1100 Main, Kansas City, MO 64105

Directions

