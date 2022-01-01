Manny’s Mexican Restaurant 207 Southwest Blvd

Restaurant info

Manny’s Restaurant of Kansas City is truly a family-owned and operated business. From the owner to general manager to bartender to bus-person, the Lopez family makes sure the Restaurant is open and running Tuesday thru Saturday. For 41 years Manny's has been serving authentic family recipes prepared fresh daily with the freshest ingredients. Starting as just a 50 seat restaurant which was just the Bar Area in today’s restaurant, Manny’s Restaurant has grown to 350 seats. Manny’s Restaurant owns the entire building at its iconic location on the corner of 20th and Southwest Boulevard. The space not being used to seat walk-in patrons has been converted to private dining areas. Three separate rooms are used for private parties from 25-100 people! Manny took pride in every aspect of his restaurant especially his signature drink: The Manny’s Margarita. Manny’s Restaurant pours a variety of margaritas but the Manny’s Margarita is most popular. We have poured over 1,000,000 Margaritas!!