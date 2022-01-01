Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manny's Mexican Restaurant 207 Southwest Blvd

207 Southwest Blvd

Kansas City, MO 64108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SALADS & SOUP

The lighter side of the menu. Enjoy fresh veggies and salads with a Mexican flare!

FAJITA SALAD

$13.00

A spring romaine mix topped with grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes & tortilla strips. Choice of Ranch or Lite Italian Dressing.

ENSALADA CORTADA

$13.00

A spring romaine mix with grilled chicken, corn, pepper onion relish & avocado slices. Served with avocado lime dressing.

MANNY'S SALAD

$12.00

Iceberg shredded lettuce with meat, whole beans, pico de gallo & longhorn cheese. Choice of meat: pork, chicken or ground beef.

TACO SALAD

$11.00

Manny's chips with iceberg shredded lettuce, meat, longhorn cheese & tomatoes. Choice of meats: ground beef, chicken or pork.

DINNER SALAD

$5.95

A spring romaine mix with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & longhorn cheese. Served with Ranch or Lite Italian dressing.

BURRITOS_

These are what made MANNY'S famous!! Served with Rice OR Beans

BURRITO SECO

$11.00

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of pork, ground beef or chicken combined with a mild chile sauce & refried bean.

MANNY'S BURRITO

$11.95

Pork, ground beef or chicken in a mild chile sauce & refried beans inside a flour tortilla. Topped with melted longhorn cheeses

SM MANNY'S BURRITO

$9.75

Pork, ground beef or chicken in a mild chile sauce & refried beans inside a flour tortilla. Topped with melted longhorn cheeses. For lighter appetite.

MONTEREY BURRITO

$11.95

Pork, ground beef or chicken in a mild chile sauce & refried beans in a flour tortilla. Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese.

SM MONTEREY BURRITO

$9.75

Pork, ground beef or chicken in a mild chile sauce & refried beans in a flour tortilla. Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese. For the lighter appetite.

BURRITO FRITO

$10.95

Pork, ground beef or chicken in a mild chile sauce & refried bean deep fried in a flour tortilla with your choice of cheese on top. Served with sour cream.

GRILLED MEAT FRITO BURRITO

$10.95

Your choice of grilled steak, chicken or shrimp combined with refried bean deep fried in a flour tortillawith your choice of cheese on top. Served with sour cream.

ALL BEAN FRITO

$9.00

Refried bean deep fried with your choice of cheese on top. Served with sour cream.

FAJITA BURRITO

$12.95

Grilled chicken, beans, sautéed onions, tomatoes & bell peppers in a flour tortilla and topped with your choice of cheese. Choose Steak $14.15 or Shrimp $15.25for

VERDE BURRITO

$12.50

Marinated pork in our chile verde sauce & beans in a flour tortilla & your choice of cheese on top.

ENCHILADA BURRITO

$12.50

Pork, ground beef or chicken in a mild chile sauce & refried bean in a flour tortilla. Topped with enchilada sauce and choice of cheese

CHILE RELLENO BURRITO

$12.50

A poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef of monterey cheese inside a flour tortilla with beans & your choice of cheese

HUEVOS MEXICANO BURRITO

$10.95

Scrambled eggs, dice onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers & beans in a flour tortilla, your choice of cheese. Add chorizo $2.00

ALL BEAN BURRITO

$8.40

A flour tortilla filled with with a mild chile sauce & refried bean with your choice of cheese on top.

COMBINATION PLATES _

Let us put the meal together for you! Served with beans or rice

EL GORDITO

$22.95

Are you hungry? A pork, ground beef or chicken burrito, a chicken flauta, a ground beef or chicken taco and a ground beef, chicken or cheese & onion enchilada!

EL SOMBRERO

$17.95

A pork, chicken or ground beef burrito, a ground beef or chicken taco and a tostada.

LA MELODIA

$17.95

A ground beef or chicken taco, tostada, tamale & a ground beef, chicken or cheese & onion enchilada.

LA FIESTA

$17.95

Two ground beef, chicken or cheese & onion enchiladas, a tostada & a ground beef or chicken taco.

SENORITAS

$13.95

A ground beef or chicken tacos, a tostada & a ground beef, chicken or cheese & onion enchilada.

PARA SU GUSTO

Pick any combination. Served with rice or beans

#1 ANY 2

$8.80

Ground Beef or Chicken Taco, Tostada or Chicken Flauta

#2 ANY 2

$12.25

Tamale, Ground Beef, Chicken or Cheese & Onion Enchilada or a Pork, Chicken or Ground Beef Chalupa

#3 ANY 2

$10.55

Choice of 1 item from #1 and 1 item from #2 Combos

ESPECIALES

Signature Dishes

LAS TRES ENCHILADAS

$16.75

3 ground beef, chicken or cheese & onion enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce and your choice of cheese. Served with beans or rice

MONTEREY SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$15.40

2 shrimp enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce & monterey cheese sauce. Served with rice or beans.

TRES SABORES

$12.65

2 enchiladas striped with verde sauce, monterery sauce & enchilada sauce. Served with rice or beans.

TAMALE SPREAD

$12.95

2 of our homemade tamales steamed & topped with your choice of cheese with a side of pork chile. Served with rice or beans.

CHILE RELLENO

$14.95

Made to order! Poblano pepper battered and stuffed with ground beef or monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans & flour or corn tortillas

SOPES

$11.90

2 corn cakes filled with beans & choice of ground beef, chicken or pork, topped with lettuce & cheese. Served with choice of rice or beans.

CARNE ASADA

$18.95

Was Manny's personal favorite! Sliced steak & onions grilled, served with whole beans, rice, pico de gallo & flour or corn tortillas

POLLO ASADA

$17.85

Same as Carne Asada but with chicken

CARNE Y POLLO ASADA

$18.45

Same as Carne Asada but with combo steak & chicken

MEXICAN PLATE

$15.95

Straight from Grandma Lucy's kitchen! A generous portion of pork or chicken chile, rice, beans, sour cream & flour or corn tortillas.

1/2 MEXICAN PLATE

$8.00

Smaller portion of Mexican Plate

CHILE MUY MEXICANO

$11.95

A bowl of homemade pork chile over whole beans. Served with flour or corn tortillas

1/2 CHILE MUY MEXICANO

$5.75

Smaller portion of Chile Mexicano

CHILE MUY VERDE

$11.95

A bowl of homemade verde pork chile over whole beans. Served with flour or corn tortillas

1/2 CHILE MUY VERDE

$5.75

Smaller portion of Chile Verde

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$13.95

Chorizo sausage cooked with scrambled eggs. Served with rice, beans & flour or corn tortillas

1/2 HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$7.00

Chorizo sausage cooked with scrambled eggs. Served with rice, beans & flour or corn tortillas

HUEVOS MEXICANO

$12.95

Scrambled eggs with diced tomatoes, onions & jalapenos, topped with your choice of cheese. Served with rice, beans & flour or corn tortillas

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.95

FAJITAS

Made fresh to order

FAJITAS

$19.95

Grilled chicken, steak or shrimp with sauteed bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with a side plate of beans, guacamole, pico, longhorn cheese, lettuce & flour or corn tortillas

FAJITAS VEGGIE ONLY

$15.00

Same as fajitas less any protein

HAMBURGESA

An American Classic

HAMBURGER

$9.65

DESSERTS

Satisfy you sweet tooth

SOPILLA CHIPS

$6.95

Fried flour tortillas topped with honey or chocolate syrup & whipped topping. Served warm.

SOPILLA CHIPS WITH ICE CREAM

$7.95

Fried flour tortillas topped with honey or chocolate syrup & whipped topping. Served warm with ice cream.

CHURROS

$7.95

Homemade pastry deep fried, rolled in cinnamon & sugar. Served with honey or choc. syrup.

NY CHEESECAKE

$8.95

NY Style with a graham cracker crust topped with strawberry or chocolate sauce.

TASTE OF MEXICO

$4.00

Vanilla ice cream drizzled with Kahlua and served with sopilla chips.

ICE CREAM

$3.50

Scoop of vanilla

HONEY 1.5Z

$0.75

KIDS ICE CREAM

$1.00

ALA CARTE

CHALUPA

$5.45

CRUNCHY TACO

$3.75

ENCHILADA

$5.45

FAJITA TACO

$6.00

FLAUTA

$3.75

SOLO DINNER SFT TACO**

$5.45

SOLO BAJA TACO

$6.00

SOLO CHILE RELLENO

$9.50

SOLO GUAC TOSTADA

$5.45

SOLO MONT SHRIMP ENCH

$7.20

REG SOFT TACO

$3.75

SOLO SHRD PORK TACO

$6.00

SOPE

$5.50

TAMALE

$5.45

TOSTADA

$3.75

SIDE

SIDE AVOC 4 SLICES

$1.65

SIDE OF BEANS

$2.40

SIDE BOMBA SAUCE

$0.80

CHIPS A LA CARTE

$2.50

CHIPS REFILL

$1.40

CHIPS/SAUCE TO GO

$2.00

SIDE CILANTRO

$0.90

EGG

$1.25

SIDE ENCH SAUCE 2Z

$1.20

SIDE FAJITA VEG

$2.00

SIDE GRILLED VEGGIES

$3.25

SIDE GUAC 1.5Z

$1.95

SIDE JALP CH 1.5

$1.50

SIDE JALAPENOS

$0.90

SIDE JAPS TORIADO

$1.80

SIDE LETTUCE

$0.25

SIDE MEAT 4Z

SIDE MONT CHEESE DIP 1.5Z

$1.75

SIDE ONIONS

$0.25

SIDE PARM CHEESE 1.5

$1.00

SIDE PICO DE GALLO 1.5Z

$1.30

SIDE PICO DE GALLO 3Z

$2.60

SIDE PINEAPPLE PICO 1.5Z

$1.30

SIDE PINEAPPLE PICO 3Z

$2.60

SIDE PORK CHILE SIDE

$2.40+

SIDE RICE

$2.40

SIDE SALAD DRESSING 3Z

$1.20

SIDE SALAD DRESSING 1.5Z

$0.60

SALSA DIABLO 1.5Z

$1.20

SALSA DIABLO 3Z

$2.40

SALSA RANCHERA 1.5Z

$1.20

SALSA RANCHERA 3Z

$2.40

SALSA VERDE 1.5Z

$1.20

SALSA VERDE 3Z

$2.40

SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.95

STEAK FRIES

$2.75

SIDE TOMATOES

$0.50

TORTILLAS (4)

$1.50

SIDE WHOLE BEANS

$2.40

Soda

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Moutain Dew

$2.95

Mugs Root Beer

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Club Soda

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.95

Cherry Sierra Mist

$2.95

Cherry Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Cherry Lemonade

$2.95

Tea/Coffee

Sweet Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Brewed Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Milk

Milk

$2.95

Kids Bev

Kids Brewed Tea

$1.95

Kids Cherry Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Kids Cherry lemonade

$1.95

Kids Cherry Pepsi

$1.95

Kids Cherry Sierra Mist

$1.95

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.95

Kids Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Kids Lemonade

$1.95

Kids Milk

$1.95

Kids Moutain Dew

$1.95

Kids Mugs Root Beer

$1.95

Kids Orange Juice

$1.95

KIDS PEPSI

$1.95

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.95

Kids Sweet Raspberry Tea

$1.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Manny’s Restaurant of Kansas City is truly a family-owned and operated business. From the owner to general manager to bartender to bus-person, the Lopez family makes sure the Restaurant is open and running Tuesday thru Saturday. For 41 years Manny's has been serving authentic family recipes prepared fresh daily with the freshest ingredients. Starting as just a 50 seat restaurant which was just the Bar Area in today’s restaurant, Manny’s Restaurant has grown to 350 seats. Manny’s Restaurant owns the entire building at its iconic location on the corner of 20th and Southwest Boulevard. The space not being used to seat walk-in patrons has been converted to private dining areas. Three separate rooms are used for private parties from 25-100 people! Manny took pride in every aspect of his restaurant especially his signature drink: The Manny’s Margarita. Manny’s Restaurant pours a variety of margaritas but the Manny’s Margarita is most popular. We have poured over 1,000,000 Margaritas!!

Location

207 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
Manny’s Mexican Restaurant image
Manny’s Mexican Restaurant image
Manny’s Mexican Restaurant image

