Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A local hangout specializing in coffee, comfort food, and beer.
Location
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY, MO 64105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in KANSAS CITY
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurant