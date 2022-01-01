Grilled chicken in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Mission Taco Joint
Mission Taco Joint
5060 Main St., Kansas City
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Summit Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette