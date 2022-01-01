Brisket in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve brisket
BBQ
Scott's Kitchen
11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City
|Choose 2 Brisket & Burnt Ends
|$21.00
|Brisket
|$10.50
The Brisket Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese.
The Brisket bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese
|Brisket
|$24.00
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew
900 Swift St., North Kansas City
|Med Brisket Stock
|$8.99
|Half LB Brisket
|$12.99
Q39
1000 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Brisket by the #
|Brisket Plate
|$16.00
Sliced Smoked Brisket served with Burnt Ends and Classic BBQ sauce