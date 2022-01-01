Brisket in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants that serve brisket

BBQ

Scott's Kitchen

11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Choose 2 Brisket & Burnt Ends$21.00
Brisket$10.50
The Brisket Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese.
The Brisket bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese
Brisket$24.00
More about Scott's Kitchen
Med Brisket Stock image

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawg Jaw Que & Brew

900 Swift St., North Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Med Brisket Stock$8.99
Half LB Brisket$12.99
More about Hawg Jaw Que & Brew
Brisket Plate image

 

Q39

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket by the #
Brisket Plate$16.00
Sliced Smoked Brisket served with Burnt Ends and Classic BBQ sauce
More about Q39
b8017809-1e29-4e63-80ae-8d33e91fc683 image

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Mac w/ BBQ Brisket$14.00
House-Made Mac & Cheese Topped With BBQ Brisket
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern

