F325 BBQ
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Kansas City's Freshest BBQ Restaurant! Looking for good eats & good people? Welcome home.
Location
1825 Buchanan St, North Kansas Cit, MO 64116
