F325 BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1825 Buchanan St

North Kansas Cit, MO 64116

Popular Items

One Meat Plate
Two Meat Plate
Royal Burnt Ends

Food

Shareables

Kickin' Pickles

$10.00

Dill pickle slices battered and fried. Not too spicy but a little kick. Served with our house BBQ ranch

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$13.00

Tots loaded with our juicy pulled pork, topped with shredded cheese, green onion, bacon & sour cream. House BBQ ranch dressing served on the side

Corn Bread Muffins

Corn Bread Muffins

$6.50

Eight mini corn bread muffins baked with jalapeño, cheese and corn. Served with our house made agave BBQ butter

Wings

Wings

$9.50

Six bone-in wings, slightly smoked then deep fried. Tossed in one of our house made sauces (F325 BBQ sauce, buffalo & lemon garlic Parmesan). Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese

Pimento Cheese Bacon Dip

$11.00

Smoked pimento cheese topped with bacon & crostini for dipping

Loaded Mac & Cheese

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Our signature mac & cheese topped with bacon crumbles, green onion, drizzled with our F325 BBQ sauce and your choice of pulled pork, brisket (+$2) or burnt ends(+$3)

Jimmy's Crack Bacon (And I Don't Care)

Jimmy's Crack Bacon (And I Don't Care)

$6.00

Four slices of thick cut bacon coated in our pork rub & brown sugar. Awesome!

Smoked Portobello Mushroom

Smoked Portobello Mushroom

$8.00

Slightly smoked portobello mushroom topped with our house made BBQ sauce

Salads -N- More

Smoked Turkey Club Cobb

$13.00

Smoked turkey, spring mix greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon crumbles, feta cheese & your choice of dressing

Pitmaster Salad

Pitmaster Salad

$14.00

This is not your ordinary chef salad, we use our own smoked turkey, smoked ham & bacon topped with spring mix greens, tomatoes, purple onion, cucumber, hard boiled egg & your choice of dressing

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

House made black bean burger cooked to perfection on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato & red onion. Served with one side of your choice

Pulled Jackfruit

$14.00

Jackfruit cooked like our pulled pork. Served with two sides of your choice

Smoked Portobello Mushroom

$14.00

Slightly smoked portobello mushroom topped with our house made BBQ sauce. Served with two sides of your choice

Plates

One Meat Plate

One Meat Plate

$16.00

Choose a generous portion of our juicy pulled pork, brisket, burnt ends (+$3), house made kielbasa, turkey or ham. Served with two sides of your choice and a mini corn bread muffin

Two Meat Plate

Two Meat Plate

$19.00

Choose a generous portion of our juicy pulled pork, brisket, burnt ends (+$3), house made kielbasa, turkey or ham. Served with two sides of your choice and a mini corn bread muffin

Three Meat Plate

Three Meat Plate

$22.00

Choose a generous portion of our juicy pulled pork, brisket, burnt ends (+$3), house made kielbasa, turkey or ham. Served with two sides of your choice and a mini corn bread muffin

Rib Plates

Rib Plate

$17.50

Three ribs served with two sides of your choice

Rib Plate and Meat (1 Meat)

$20.50

Three ribs and your choice of one meat from above. Served with two sides of your choice

Rib Plate and Meat (2 Meats)

$23.50

Three ribs and your choice of one meat from above. Served with two sides of your choice

1/2 Slab

$25.00
Full Slab

Full Slab

$40.00

Handhelds

Sweet Carolina

$13.00Out of stock

Juicy pulled pork topped with our F325 coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side

Royal Burnt Ends

$16.00

In kc burnt ends reign supreme. Generous portion of tender burnt ends and F325 BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side

The Stockyard

The Stockyard

$14.00

Tender brisket topped with our F325 coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side

Bar-B-Cuban

Bar-B-Cuban

$14.00

F325's take on the Cuban sandwich. Cuban style baguette stacked with our smoked ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickle, f325 BBQ sauce & mustard. Served with your choice of side

Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

$15.00

Hand ground brisket patty on a brioche bun topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pimento cheese & barbeque aioli. Served with your choice of side

Call a Dr

$16.00

Generous portions of tender brisket, juicy pulled pork & our own polish kielbasa on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side

Smoked Turkey Club

$14.00

Thick sliced pieces of our smoked turkey topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our BBQ aioli on toasted jalapeno bread. Served with your choice of side

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50

F325's signature coleslaw. Green and red cabbage, carrots, granny smith apples, celery seed, salt, pepper & our house made coleslaw dressing

F325's Mac & Cheese

F325's Mac & Cheese

$3.50

This is some fancy mac & cheese. Cavatappi pasta generously coated with a creamy smoked spinach artichoke cheese sauce. (Don't ask for the recipe)

Whiskey Sweet Potato Casserole

Whiskey Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.50

Sweet potatoes mashed into a frenzy, mixed with tons of greatness & baked to perfection. Finished with a sweet crunchy topping. Oh yeah, it has whiskey in it too

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.50

Hold on to your butt! Here come some kickin' baked beans. Beans are made with bacon, onion, garlic, special seasonings & loaded into the smoker

Collard Greens

$3.50

Southern favorite with a kc flair. Delicious collard greens cooked to tenderness steeped in bacon, stock, caramelized onions & garlic. It just makes you smile

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$3.50

You know what steak fries are. If not, order some and find out

Tater Tots

$3.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion & your choice of dressing

N/A

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Coke products

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mr Pibb

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.50

Half and Half Ice Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Water

Soda Water

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Kansas City's Freshest BBQ Restaurant! Looking for good eats & good people? Welcome home.

Location

1825 Buchanan St, North Kansas Cit, MO 64116

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

