Sido's
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a Mediterranean cuisine, specializing in preparing the most satisfying, up-to-date Mediterranean dishes. With the help of our chefs, we have come up with a new way of serving some of your essential dishes making them slightly more enjoyable by mixing them with other cultures. Here at SIDO's, we are all one big family where food unites as it can satisfy us as well. The word SIDO'S in the Arabic dictionary is "GRANDPA'S". meaning grandpa's place we chose that word specifically as it brings love and calmness into one's heart!
Location
1599 Iron Street unit g, North Kansas City, MO 64116
