Shrimp tacos in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Tanner's Bar & Grill

11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$11.25
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
South of Summit image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

South of Summit

516 W 75th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
Shrimp Taco$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
More about South of Summit
Item pic

 

Tiki Taco

1710 West 39th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BAJA SHRIMP TACO$4.25
BATTERED SHRIMP, PURPLE CABBAGE, PICO, FRESCO CHEESE, BAJA SUCE, CORN TORTILLA
TEMPURA SHRIMP TACO$4.25
TEMPURA BATTERED SHRIMP, LETTUCE, TOMATO, FRESCO CHEESE, SWEET CHILI CREAMA
GRILLED SHRIMP TACO$4.25
MARINATED SHRIMP, PICO, GUAC, 2 CORN TORTILLAS
More about Tiki Taco
Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
More about Brookside Barrio
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Grilled shrimp topped with onions, cabbage, queso fresco, cilantro and jalapeno lime crema in a corn tortilla with a side of pico de gallo and chipotle black beans.
More about The Mixx
Item pic

BBQ

Scott's Kitchen

11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 Shrimp Taco$4.75
Smoked Shrimp Taco, topped with jalapeño apple slaw, green onion, cilantro, and our jackfruit BBQ sauce.
3 Shrimp Taco$13.25
Smoked Shrimp Tacos, topped with jalapeño apple slaw, green onion, cilantro, and our jackfruit BBQ sauce.
More about Scott's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cancun Fiesta Fresh

4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#9 - Fish or Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Two Tacos, Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Rice, and Beans
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Double Corn Tortilla, Fried Shrimp, and Cabbage Mix
Shrimp Taco Plate$12.00
Two Tacos, Fried Shrimp, Cabbage Mix, Rice, and Beans
More about Cancun Fiesta Fresh
Barrio at Redbridge image

 

Barrio at Redbridge

11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
More about Barrio at Redbridge
Item pic

 

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$3.90
Grilled shrimp taco served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch
Shrimp Taco$3.75
Grilled shrimp taco served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Shrimp Tacos$17.49
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
More about Zocalo

