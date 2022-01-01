Shrimp tacos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill
11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.25
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
More about South of Summit
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
South of Summit
516 W 75th St, Kansas City
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
More about Tiki Taco
Tiki Taco
1710 West 39th Street, Kansas City
|BAJA SHRIMP TACO
|$4.25
BATTERED SHRIMP, PURPLE CABBAGE, PICO, FRESCO CHEESE, BAJA SUCE, CORN TORTILLA
|TEMPURA SHRIMP TACO
|$4.25
TEMPURA BATTERED SHRIMP, LETTUCE, TOMATO, FRESCO CHEESE, SWEET CHILI CREAMA
|GRILLED SHRIMP TACO
|$4.25
MARINATED SHRIMP, PICO, GUAC, 2 CORN TORTILLAS
More about Brookside Barrio
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
More about The Mixx
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Grilled shrimp topped with onions, cabbage, queso fresco, cilantro and jalapeno lime crema in a corn tortilla with a side of pico de gallo and chipotle black beans.
More about Scott's Kitchen
BBQ
Scott's Kitchen
11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City
|1 Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
Smoked Shrimp Taco, topped with jalapeño apple slaw, green onion, cilantro, and our jackfruit BBQ sauce.
|3 Shrimp Taco
|$13.25
Smoked Shrimp Tacos, topped with jalapeño apple slaw, green onion, cilantro, and our jackfruit BBQ sauce.
More about Cancun Fiesta Fresh
Cancun Fiesta Fresh
4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City
|#9 - Fish or Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Two Tacos, Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Rice, and Beans
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Double Corn Tortilla, Fried Shrimp, and Cabbage Mix
|Shrimp Taco Plate
|$12.00
Two Tacos, Fried Shrimp, Cabbage Mix, Rice, and Beans
More about Barrio at Redbridge
Barrio at Redbridge
11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.90
Grilled shrimp taco served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
Grilled shrimp taco served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$17.49