Food

Appetizer

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Jumbo Wings

$8.00+

Guacamole Bites (5)

$8.00

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.00

Sandwiches

SLICED Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sandwich

$10.00

Burnt End Sandwich

$13.00

Two Meat Sandwich

$16.00

The Rooney Sandy

$19.00

3 Meats Piled High with a Bun

Chopped Brisket

$12.00

Mushroom Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Brisket Burger

$13.00

Habanero Hot Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Meats By The Pound

Brisket

$8.00+

Burnt Ends

$9.00+

Pulled Pork

$6.00+

Turkey Breast

$7.00+

Jalapeño cheddar sausage

$6.00+

St. Louis Ribs

$9.00+

Habanero Hot Link

$6.00+Out of stock

Combo Platters

Meat Plate Combo

$18.00

Choice of 1 Meat and 2 Sides

2 Meat Plate Combo

$24.00

Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides

3 Meat Plate Combo

$30.00

Choice of 3 Meats and 2 Sides

Wolfepack Sampler Combo (Feeds 2-3)

$60.00

Choice of 4 Meats and 4 Sides

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.50+

Brisket Chili

Out of stock

Cheese Curds

Out of stock

Street Corn

$3.50+

Fries

$3.50+

Red Kingdom Slaw

$3.50+

White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$4.50+

BBQ Beans

$3.50+

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.00

Cheesecake - Original

$6.00

Cheesecake - Whole

$60.00

Specials

Shrimp and Grits

$13.00Out of stock

Gumbo

$5.00+Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$9.00

Octopus Salad

$7.00

Beverages

Soda/Juice

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea - Flavored

$3.00

Tea - Unsweet

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Water

Club Soda

$1.50

Tonic

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

NA Cocktail

$6.00

Root beer

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00