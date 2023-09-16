Wolfepack BBQ - KC 910 East 5th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
910 East 5th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tasty Unicorn - 913 East 5th Street
No Reviews
913 East 5th Street Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurant