The Blue Line imageView gallery

The Blue Line

465 Reviews

$

529 Walnut St

Kansas City, MO 64106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Warm Ups

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Cross Check Chips and Salsa

$4.50

Not very spicy.

Goal Judge Queso Dip

$5.99

Queso dip - can add chorizo or carnitas - $7.99

NHL Sample Platter

$16.50

2 chicken flautas, 6 boneless wings, espinaca con queso dip, chips & a side of salsa.

Screen Shot Spin Dip

$10.99

Classic spinach & artichoke cheese dip, served with a hot garlic naan flat bread or tortilla chips.

Crashing the Net Cheese Curds

$12.00

Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds, served with Tangy comeback sauce or ranch.

Wrist Shot Fish Nuggets

$13.99

Buttermilk dipped, hand breaded & deep fried to a golden brown, served with a comeback sauce.

Nordique Nachos

$11.99

Topped with refried pinto beans, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, espinaca con queso cheese, lettuce, sour cream and side of house salsa. Your choice of chicken ground beef, or carnitas.

Quebec Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, refried beans, espinaca con queso, your choice of shredded chicken, carnitas or ground beef.

Pokecheck Poutine Fries

$12.25

Cheese curds, mozzarella, brown gravy & steak fries.

Chicken Goal Tenders

$10.99

Buttermilk dipped, hand breaded chicken tenders with waffle fries.

In The Crease Crispy Chicken Wings

$7.99+

Tripping teriyaki, boarding BBQ, how's honey BBQ, "red wings" poke check garlic parmesan, maple leaf mango habanera, burn your face off 12 wings for $9.75 or 24 wings for $17.25.

Penalty Box Pork Carnitas Tacos

$2.50

Carnitas with pico de gallo, cheese and green sauce, served over corn tortilla served a la carte.

BREAKAWAY BREAKFAST BURR

$9.25

Burrito with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, pico & salsa.

BAR DOWN BREAKFAST BLT

$9.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & fried egg, on texas toast.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$14.99

Big Guac

$11.99

Hip Check Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

The Great One Mushrooms Veggie Basket

$10.99

Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers

$8.75

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Ovid Onion Rings

$8.25

Bis/Gravy

$9.75

Eggs/sausage/bacon

$9.25

Breakfast Platter

$12.75

First Period

Big Bowl of Soup

$10.50

Blue Line House Salad

$5.99

Iceburg lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese & crotons, with a choice of dressing.

Capitals Cobb Salad

$12.25

Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, eggs, bacon, diced tomato, avocado, crotons, and shredded mozzerella.

1/2 Sliced Chicken Breast

$5.25

Chili

$7.50

House Caesar Salad

$5.99

Oilers Taco Salad

$11.99

Your choice of beef or chicken served in a deep fried tortilla bow with refried beans, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese.

Penalty Shot Wrap

$10.99

Sharks Caesar Salad

$10.99

Your choice of grilled or fries chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crotons tossed in our house-made caesar dressing.

Slap Shot Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with thick cut applewood bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado mayo, wrapped in a spinach tortilla & she of fries.

Small Soup of the Day

$6.50

Thai Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken bacon, tomato, cucumber & cheddar cheese with a sweet chilli sauce, wrapped in a spinach tortilla & side of fries.

Wrist Shot Wrap

$10.99

One On One Vegetarian Wrap

$10.99

Small Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Small Noodle Soup

$6.50

Second Period

KC Blades BLT

$10.99

Thick Cut Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado on Texas Toast

Goalie Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Texas Toast with Swiss and Cheddar Cheese

Blues Bacon Turkey Club

$11.25

Oven Roasted Turkey on Texas Toast with Bacon, Avocado Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Zetterbuger

$12.75

8 oz Patty covered with Grilled Jalapenos, Onions, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole with Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Ranch

Sabres Chicken Sammie

$10.99

Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast topped with Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Jalapeno Aioli, served on Texas Toast with Tomato, Onion, Pickles and side of Fries

Center Ice Prime Rib Philly

$11.25

Thinly sliced Prime Rib sauteed with Onion and Green peppers, topped with Swiss Cheese and our White BBQ Sauce on a Hoagie Bun

Third Period

Mavericks Mac & Cheese

$10.50

Cavatappi Pasta tossed in our five cheese sauce and Parmesan cheese topped with grilled or fried chicken and apple wood smoked bacon

Canucks' Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.50

Buttermilk Dipped Chicken Breast, hand breaded and deep fried, topped with white gravy, served with mashed potatoes and onion rings or corn on request

Shootout Shrimp Tacos Platter

$11.99

Blue Line Tilapia Taco Platter

$11.99

(2) Deep fried or grilled breaded Tilapia Fish, served in flour tortillas garnished with lettuce, chipotle ranchero mayo dressingl Pico de Gallo, Mozzarella Cheese , avocado and sour cream with a side of rice and beans

Chorizo Tacos

$3.50

Corn tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese with lettuce and Green Salsa

Top Shelf Taco Platter

$11.25

(3) Your choice of Beef, Chicken or Potato Tacos with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Cheese in either a crispy or soft tortilla. Served with salsa, rice and beans

Bruins Burrito Platter

$10.99

Your choice of Beef, Chicken or Carnitas rolled in a flour tortilla topped with Espinaca con Queso Sauce, sour cream and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice and beans

Flautas

$10.75

(3) Chicken Taquitos covered with our Espinaca con Queso, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Cotija cheese, with Fresh Salsa, rice and beans

Calgary Chimichanga

$11.25

Your choice of Chicken, Beef or Carnitas Burrito and Cheese deep fried and topped with Espinaca con Queso Sauce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice and beans

Rangers Fajitas

Your choice of Steak or Chicken sauteed with bell peppers and onions with melted mozzarella cheese, Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, salsa, rice and beans with warm flour tortillas.

Hockey Pucks

$11.99

(Build your own Puck) 8oz. Beef Patty (grass fed) served on sesame seed buns: Choice of 3 toppings: Cheddar- Swiss- Mozzarella- Fontina Bleu Cheese- Sauerkraut- Jalapenos- Apple wood Bacon- Jalapeno Aioli- Fried Egg- BBQ Sauce- Comeback Sauce- Pepperjack- American Cheese- Sauteed Onion

Skating Taco

$11.25

Doritos covered in refried beans, Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Cotija Cheese, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and jalapenos with a side of Salsa

Big Mac Chees

The THREE on ONE VEGG 3 Crispy Potato tacos

$10.99

The Broad St Bullies Bean cheese Burrito

$10.99

The Off Side 3Flower Veg Tacos

$10.99

Enchiladas

$10.75

Sides

Waffle Fries

$4.25

Steak Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Rice&Beans

$2.99

Mush Potato

$6.00

Corn

$4.99

Chips

$1.75

Vegetables 4oz

$5.00

Shredded Lettuce 3oz

$2.00

2 Naan Bread

$2.25

3 Flour Tortilla

$1.75

3 Corn Tortilla

$1.50

8 Avocado Slice

$3.00

4 Bacon Slice

$3.00

Brown Gravy 1/2 S/B

$3.50

White Gravy 1/2 S/B

$3.99

2oz Guac

$2.25

2oz Queso Side

$1.50

2oz House Salsa

$1.00

2oz Green Sauce

$1.00

2oz Face Off

$1.25

2oz Mango Hab

$1.25

2oz Teriyaki Sauce

$1.25

20z Buffalo

$1.25

2oz Hot Buffalo

$1.25

2oz Bbq

$1.25

2oz Honey BBQ

$1.25

2oz White BBQ

$1.25

2oz Garlic Parmesan

$1.25

20z Honey Mustard

$1.25

2oz Ranch

$1.25

2oz caeser

$1.25

2oz Lime Vinagrette

$1.25

2oz Blue Cheese

$1.25

2oz Chipotle Mayo

$1.25

2oz Avocado Mayo

$1.25

2oz Aioli

$1.25

2oz Come Back Sauce

$1.25

2oz Sour Cream

$1.25

2oz Horse Radish

$1.25

2oz Jalapenos

$1.25

2oz Pickles

$1.25

2oz Shredded Mozz Che

$1.50

2oz Shredded Cheddar Che

$1.50

2oz Pico De Gallo

$1.50

2oz Thai

$1.25

1/2 chicken Breast

$5.25

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Curly Fries

$4.25

Fren Fries

Long Cut Fries

$4.25

Overtime

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Ala Carte

A/C Beef Taco

$3.25

A/C Carnitas Taco

$2.50

A/C Shrimp Taco

$4.25

A/C Veggie Taco

$3.50

A/C Chicken Taco

$3.25

A/C Potato Taco

$3.25

A/C Chorizo Taco

$3.50

A/C Tilapia Taco

$4.25

Add-On

Add Bacon

$1.75

Add Beans

$1.25

Add Cheese

$1.50

Add Guac

$2.00

Add Pico

$1.50

Add Sour Cream

$1.25

Add Shrimp

$4.00

Buffalo

$1.25

Extra Espinaca sause

$2.00

Sauteed onion

$2.00

Sauteed Jalapenos

$2.00

Teriyaki

$1.25

Steak

$4.00

Carnitas

$2.75

Chicken

$3.75

Kids Meal

Kids 5 Boneless-fries

$6.50

K-Chz Quesa-Rice

$6.50

K Jr Mac

$7.50

K-Taco-fries

$6.50

Small Cheeseburger w/fries

$7.50

Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Barqs Root Beer

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Blueberry Red Bull

$4.00

Coconut Berry Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Milk

$2.25

Soda Water

$1.25

Cocktails A-M

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

BldyMary Premium

$8.00

Blue Cosmo

$8.00

Blue Mo Fo

$12.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Flirtinin

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$14.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini Chocolate

$8.00

Martini Dirty

$10.00

Martini Pineapple

$8.00

Martini Well

$6.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Mezcal Jalapeno-Pine Marg

$9.00

Sangria Swirl

$9.00

Cocktails N-Z

Old Fashion

$9.00

Orange Julius

$6.00

Peach Soda

$6.00

Paloma

$7.00

Red Sang Pitcher

$22.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

Watermelon Vodka Cocktail

$9.00

Sex on Beach

$6.00

Vanilla Villa

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Sangria

$7.00

IRISH/SCREW

$9.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Ladies Well Vodka

$3.00

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Deep Eddy

$6.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.50

Effen Black Cherry

$7.00

Effen Blood Orange

$7.00

Effen Cucumber

$7.00

Effen Green Apple

$7.00

Effen Raspberry

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel Botanical Cucumber

$8.00

Ketel Botanical Grapefruit

$8.00

Ketel Botanical Peach

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Nue

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Pinnacle Blueberry

$6.50

Pinnacle Cherry

$6.50

Pinnacle Grape

$6.50

Pinnacle Strawberry

$6.50

360 VODKA RASP

$6.00

Pinnacle Coconut

$6.50

Pinneacle Whipped

$6.50

Pickle Vodka

$6.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Ladies Well Bourbon

$5.00

American Honey

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Canadian Mist

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Gretzky 99

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Old Over Holt

$6.00

Ole Smokey

$6.50

Pendleton

$7.00

Red Bush

$7.00

Rieger Whiskey

$9.00

Seagram 7

$7.00

Seagram 7 Dark Honey

$7.00

Seagram 7 Orchard Apple

$7.00

Skrewball

$6.50

So. Comfort

$6.00

SoCo 80 Proof

$7.00

Teeling

$7.00

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Tullamor DW

$7.00

Turkey 101

$6.00

Woodford

$10.00

Slane

$7.00

American Honey

$6.00

Proper Twelve

$12.00

Scotch Well

$3.00

Ladies Well Scotch

$3.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Balvenie

$12.50

Glenlivet

$10.00

Johnny Blk

$8.00

Hen

$10.00

Johnny Wlk

$9.00

Tuaca Brandy

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Macallen 12

$9.00

Presidente

$7.00

Hennessy Shot

$12.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Ladies Well Gin

$3.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Nirvana G

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Ladies Well Tequila

$3.00

1800

$6.00

Bozal Mezcal Brown

$13.00

Bozal Mezcal Yellow

$11.00

Coramino

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Silver

$8.00

Don Julio 70

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Silver

$8.00

Don Ramon Reposado Gold

$8.00

Don Ramon Reposado Red

$8.00

Don Ramon Silver

$8.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$6.50

Dulce Vida Pineapple

$6.50

Hornitos Silver

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Mango

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Tequila Rose

$7.00

Milagro Anejo

$8.00

Espolõn

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Mezcal Luna

$7.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Una Blanco

$7.00

Una Reposado

$8.00

Una Anejo

$9.00

Una Anejo

$9.00

Coramino

$9.00

La Luna

$8.00

Casa Anejo

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Ladies Well Rum

$3.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Captain Morgan White Rum

$6.50

Black Cherry Cruzan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Malibu Banana

$6.00

Myers Dark Rum

$6.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Aperol

$6.00

Apple Schnapps

$6.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva

$9.00

Goldschlager

$7.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Melon

$6.00

PeachSchnapp

$6.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.50

Ole Smokey Moon

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$6.00

Beers

Angry

$5.00

Blwd Pale Ale Btl

$5.50

Bud Btl

$4.25

Bud Lt Btl

$4.25

Bud Sel Btl

$4.25

Coors Lt Btl

$4.25

Corona Btl

$4.50

Mich Ultra Btl

$4.25

Miller Lt Btl

$4.25

O'Douls Btl

$4.50

Tank 7 Btl

$7.00

Dom Bucket

$18.50

Mexican Bucket

$20.50

Boulv Oct

$7.00

Busch Bucket

$15.00

Reds

$5.00

4 Hands Milk Stout

$5.50

Blue Moon Dr

$5.50

Blvd Wheat

$5.00

Bud Dr

$4.25

Bud Lt Dr

$4.25

Center Ice Dr

$5.00

Cinderblock Cider

$5.50

Coors Lt Dr

$4.25

Dunkel Dr

$5.50

Deshutes Ipa

$5.50

Guinness

$6.00

Hazy Ipa

$5.50

Kona Big Wave

$5.50

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Logboat IPA Snapper

$6.00

Mich Golden

$5.00

Miller Lite Dr

$4.25

Modelo Dr

$4.75

Pseudo Sue Dr

$5.50

Sippin Pretty

$6.00

Space Camper

$6.00

Stella

$5.50

Urban Chestnut

$5.00

Martin City Fall Out

$5.50

Blue Moon Pit

$22.00

Blvd Wheat Pit

$20.00

Domestic Pitcher

$16.00

Dunkel Pit

$19.50

Guiness Pit

$22.00

Mich Golden Pit

$20.00

Stella Pit

$20.00

Modelo Pit

$19.00

Labatt Pit

$20.00

Deshutes Pitch

$20.00

4 Hands Mango Seltzer

$5.50

Babe Red Wine

$7.50

Bud L Blackcherry

$5.00

Busch

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Dogfish Sour

$5.00

Hamms

$3.00

High Noon

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Logboat Snapper

$3.00

Logboat Girraf

$5.00

Martin City Hardway IPA

$3.00

Mill High Life

$3.00

Modelo Can

$5.00

Quirk Bucket

$22.00

PBR YD

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

RollingRk YD

$3.00

Schnickelfritz

$5.50

Stiegl Radler

$6.00

Bobber

$5.00

Zwickel

$5.50

Truly Bucket

$16.00

Psuedo Sue Bucket

$25.00

Surly Yummy IPA

$5.00

QUIRK - MANGO

$5.00Out of stock

QUIRK Strawberry

$5.00

QUIRK - CHERRY

$5.00

Busch Bucket

$14.00

Shots

Applesauce

$6.00

Blueline Shots

$2.00

Blow Job

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Capri Sun

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast

$6.00

Dollar Shot Yo

$1.00

FireBall

$6.00

George Peach

$6.00

Grape Bomb

$7.00

Grape Tootsie

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.25

Gummy Bear

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Jagermeister

$6.50

JagerBomb

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Klondike Bar

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Lunch Box

$7.00

Mini Beer

$5.50

Mystery Shot

$3.00

New York Bomb

$7.00

Orange Bomb

$7.00

Orange Julius

$6.00

Peach Bomb

$7.00

Pineapple Bomb

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Peanut Butter Jelly

$7.00

Raspberry Bomb

$7.00

Red Head Slut

$6.00

RockLobster

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Strawberry Bomb

$7.00

Slip NIP

$6.00

SoCo Lime

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Very Berry

$6.00

Victory Bomb

$7.00

WashRed Apl

$6.00

Watermelon Bomb

$6.00

Wild Berry Bomb

$7.00

White Tea

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.50

Starburst Shot

$6.00

Beverage

Kona Big Wave Can

$3.00Out of stock

LongBoat Snapper APA

$3.00

Martin City Hard W IPA

$3.00

Mezcal Luna Jalap/Pine Marg

$5.00Out of stock

Mojito Flavor

$5.00

MotorHead Road Crew Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Sangrias

$5.00

Urban Chestnut Lager

$3.00

Urban Chestnut Shnickelfritz

$3.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Well Scotch

$3.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Well Vodka

$3.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Green house margarita

$4.00

Miller draft

$3.00

Coors Lite Dr

$3.00

Bud Light Dr

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Guinness

$5.00

Black and Tan

$5.00

Jameson

$4.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Rumple

$4.00

Zwickle

$3.00

Food

Chicken Thai Wrap w/ Steak Fries

$7.99

Skating Taco

$7.99

Enchilada Ln Special

$8.25

Retail

Tank Top shirt

$18.00

T-shirt $20 S/M/L/XL

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-shirt $25

$25.00

Hat

$20.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Stanley Cup

$30.00

Chief Sb Book

$15.00

T-Shirt 2XL/3XL

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

529 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64106

Directions

Gallery
The Blue Line image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ting's River Market
orange starNo Reviews
405 Main St Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Tribe Street Kitchen - 316 Delaware Street
orange starNo Reviews
316 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Freestyle Poke - River Market
orange starNo Reviews
509 Delaware St River Market, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Kansas City Taco Company
orange starNo Reviews
520 Walnut St Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurantnext
Strange Days Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
316 Oak St. Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
GRINDER'S KC VENUE - 417 E 18th ST
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th ST Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Garozzo's Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,400
526 Harrison St Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurantnext
Taps on Main
orange star4.5 • 690
1715 Main Street Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 504
1740 Holmes St. Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Central Business District
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Brookside
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Westport
review star
No reviews yet
Waldo
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Volker
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Rivermarket
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Country Club Plaza
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston