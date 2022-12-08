- Home
The Blue Line
465 Reviews
$
529 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Warm Ups
Boneless Wings
Cross Check Chips and Salsa
Not very spicy.
Goal Judge Queso Dip
Queso dip - can add chorizo or carnitas - $7.99
NHL Sample Platter
2 chicken flautas, 6 boneless wings, espinaca con queso dip, chips & a side of salsa.
Screen Shot Spin Dip
Classic spinach & artichoke cheese dip, served with a hot garlic naan flat bread or tortilla chips.
Crashing the Net Cheese Curds
Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds, served with Tangy comeback sauce or ranch.
Wrist Shot Fish Nuggets
Buttermilk dipped, hand breaded & deep fried to a golden brown, served with a comeback sauce.
Nordique Nachos
Topped with refried pinto beans, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, espinaca con queso cheese, lettuce, sour cream and side of house salsa. Your choice of chicken ground beef, or carnitas.
Quebec Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, refried beans, espinaca con queso, your choice of shredded chicken, carnitas or ground beef.
Pokecheck Poutine Fries
Cheese curds, mozzarella, brown gravy & steak fries.
Chicken Goal Tenders
Buttermilk dipped, hand breaded chicken tenders with waffle fries.
In The Crease Crispy Chicken Wings
Tripping teriyaki, boarding BBQ, how's honey BBQ, "red wings" poke check garlic parmesan, maple leaf mango habanera, burn your face off 12 wings for $9.75 or 24 wings for $17.25.
Penalty Box Pork Carnitas Tacos
Carnitas with pico de gallo, cheese and green sauce, served over corn tortilla served a la carte.
BREAKAWAY BREAKFAST BURR
Burrito with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, pico & salsa.
BAR DOWN BREAKFAST BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & fried egg, on texas toast.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Big Guac
Hip Check Chili Cheese Fries
The Great One Mushrooms Veggie Basket
Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers
Fried Pickles
Ovid Onion Rings
Bis/Gravy
Eggs/sausage/bacon
Breakfast Platter
First Period
Big Bowl of Soup
Blue Line House Salad
Iceburg lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese & crotons, with a choice of dressing.
Capitals Cobb Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, eggs, bacon, diced tomato, avocado, crotons, and shredded mozzerella.
1/2 Sliced Chicken Breast
Chili
House Caesar Salad
Oilers Taco Salad
Your choice of beef or chicken served in a deep fried tortilla bow with refried beans, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese.
Penalty Shot Wrap
Sharks Caesar Salad
Your choice of grilled or fries chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crotons tossed in our house-made caesar dressing.
Slap Shot Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with thick cut applewood bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado mayo, wrapped in a spinach tortilla & she of fries.
Small Soup of the Day
Thai Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken bacon, tomato, cucumber & cheddar cheese with a sweet chilli sauce, wrapped in a spinach tortilla & side of fries.
Wrist Shot Wrap
One On One Vegetarian Wrap
Small Tortilla Soup
Small Noodle Soup
Second Period
KC Blades BLT
Thick Cut Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado on Texas Toast
Goalie Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast with Swiss and Cheddar Cheese
Blues Bacon Turkey Club
Oven Roasted Turkey on Texas Toast with Bacon, Avocado Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Zetterbuger
8 oz Patty covered with Grilled Jalapenos, Onions, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole with Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Ranch
Sabres Chicken Sammie
Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast topped with Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Jalapeno Aioli, served on Texas Toast with Tomato, Onion, Pickles and side of Fries
Center Ice Prime Rib Philly
Thinly sliced Prime Rib sauteed with Onion and Green peppers, topped with Swiss Cheese and our White BBQ Sauce on a Hoagie Bun
Third Period
Mavericks Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta tossed in our five cheese sauce and Parmesan cheese topped with grilled or fried chicken and apple wood smoked bacon
Canucks' Chicken Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Dipped Chicken Breast, hand breaded and deep fried, topped with white gravy, served with mashed potatoes and onion rings or corn on request
Shootout Shrimp Tacos Platter
Blue Line Tilapia Taco Platter
(2) Deep fried or grilled breaded Tilapia Fish, served in flour tortillas garnished with lettuce, chipotle ranchero mayo dressingl Pico de Gallo, Mozzarella Cheese , avocado and sour cream with a side of rice and beans
Chorizo Tacos
Corn tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese with lettuce and Green Salsa
Top Shelf Taco Platter
(3) Your choice of Beef, Chicken or Potato Tacos with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Cheese in either a crispy or soft tortilla. Served with salsa, rice and beans
Bruins Burrito Platter
Your choice of Beef, Chicken or Carnitas rolled in a flour tortilla topped with Espinaca con Queso Sauce, sour cream and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice and beans
Flautas
(3) Chicken Taquitos covered with our Espinaca con Queso, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Cotija cheese, with Fresh Salsa, rice and beans
Calgary Chimichanga
Your choice of Chicken, Beef or Carnitas Burrito and Cheese deep fried and topped with Espinaca con Queso Sauce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice and beans
Rangers Fajitas
Your choice of Steak or Chicken sauteed with bell peppers and onions with melted mozzarella cheese, Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, salsa, rice and beans with warm flour tortillas.
Hockey Pucks
(Build your own Puck) 8oz. Beef Patty (grass fed) served on sesame seed buns: Choice of 3 toppings: Cheddar- Swiss- Mozzarella- Fontina Bleu Cheese- Sauerkraut- Jalapenos- Apple wood Bacon- Jalapeno Aioli- Fried Egg- BBQ Sauce- Comeback Sauce- Pepperjack- American Cheese- Sauteed Onion
Skating Taco
Doritos covered in refried beans, Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Cotija Cheese, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and jalapenos with a side of Salsa
Big Mac Chees
The THREE on ONE VEGG 3 Crispy Potato tacos
The Broad St Bullies Bean cheese Burrito
The Off Side 3Flower Veg Tacos
Enchiladas
Sides
Waffle Fries
Steak Fries
Onion Rings
Beans
Rice
Rice&Beans
Mush Potato
Corn
Chips
Vegetables 4oz
Shredded Lettuce 3oz
2 Naan Bread
3 Flour Tortilla
3 Corn Tortilla
8 Avocado Slice
4 Bacon Slice
Brown Gravy 1/2 S/B
White Gravy 1/2 S/B
2oz Guac
2oz Queso Side
2oz House Salsa
2oz Green Sauce
2oz Face Off
2oz Mango Hab
2oz Teriyaki Sauce
20z Buffalo
2oz Hot Buffalo
2oz Bbq
2oz Honey BBQ
2oz White BBQ
2oz Garlic Parmesan
20z Honey Mustard
2oz Ranch
2oz caeser
2oz Lime Vinagrette
2oz Blue Cheese
2oz Chipotle Mayo
2oz Avocado Mayo
2oz Aioli
2oz Come Back Sauce
2oz Sour Cream
2oz Horse Radish
2oz Jalapenos
2oz Pickles
2oz Shredded Mozz Che
2oz Shredded Cheddar Che
2oz Pico De Gallo
2oz Thai
1/2 chicken Breast
Side Of Rice
Curly Fries
Fren Fries
Long Cut Fries
Ala Carte
Add-On
Kids Meal
Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mr. Pibb
Barqs Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Lemonade
Ice Tea
Coffee
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Blueberry Red Bull
Coconut Berry Red Bull
Watermelon Red Bull
Tropical Red Bull
Milk
Soda Water
Cocktails A-M
Amaretto Sour
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
BldyMary Premium
Blue Cosmo
Blue Mo Fo
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmo
Flirtinin
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Tea
Long Island Top Shelf
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini Chocolate
Martini Dirty
Martini Pineapple
Martini Well
Pina Colada
Moscow Mule
Mimosa
Mezcal Jalapeno-Pine Marg
Sangria Swirl
Cocktails N-Z
Liquor
Well Vodka
Ladies Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Effen Black Cherry
Effen Blood Orange
Effen Cucumber
Effen Green Apple
Effen Raspberry
Grey Goose
Ketel Botanical Cucumber
Ketel Botanical Grapefruit
Ketel Botanical Peach
Ketel One
Nue
Pink Whitney
Pinnacle Blueberry
Pinnacle Cherry
Pinnacle Grape
Pinnacle Strawberry
360 VODKA RASP
Pinnacle Coconut
Pinneacle Whipped
Pickle Vodka
Well Bourbon
Ladies Well Bourbon
American Honey
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Bushmills
Canadian Mist
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Vanilla
Crown Peach
Four Roses
Grand Marnier
Gretzky 99
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Jack Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Old Over Holt
Ole Smokey
Pendleton
Red Bush
Rieger Whiskey
Seagram 7
Seagram 7 Dark Honey
Seagram 7 Orchard Apple
Skrewball
So. Comfort
SoCo 80 Proof
Teeling
Templeton Rye
Tullamor DW
Turkey 101
Woodford
Slane
American Honey
Proper Twelve
Scotch Well
Ladies Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Balvenie
Glenlivet
Johnny Blk
Hen
Johnny Wlk
Tuaca Brandy
Glenfiddich
Macallen 12
Presidente
Hennessy Shot
Well Gin
Ladies Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Nirvana G
Well Tequila
Ladies Well Tequila
1800
Bozal Mezcal Brown
Bozal Mezcal Yellow
Coramino
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Silver
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Don Ramon Reposado Gold
Don Ramon Reposado Red
Don Ramon Silver
Dulce Vida Grapefruit
Dulce Vida Pineapple
Hornitos Silver
Patron
Patron Anejo
Patron Mango
Patron Reposado
Tequila Rose
Milagro Anejo
Espolõn
Espolon Reposado
Mezcal Luna
Clase Azul
Una Blanco
Una Reposado
Una Anejo
Una Anejo
Coramino
La Luna
Casa Anejo
Well Rum
Ladies Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Dragonberry
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan White Rum
Black Cherry Cruzan
Malibu
Malibu Banana
Myers Dark Rum
Malibu Passion Fruit
Amaretto
Aperol
Apple Schnapps
Bailey's
Butterscotch
Campari
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Godiva
Goldschlager
Kahlua
Melon
PeachSchnapp
Tuaca
Watermelon Schnapps
Sambuca
Ole Smokey Moon
Gran Marnier
Beers
Angry
Blwd Pale Ale Btl
Bud Btl
Bud Lt Btl
Bud Sel Btl
Coors Lt Btl
Corona Btl
Mich Ultra Btl
Miller Lt Btl
O'Douls Btl
Tank 7 Btl
Dom Bucket
Mexican Bucket
Boulv Oct
Busch Bucket
Reds
4 Hands Milk Stout
Blue Moon Dr
Blvd Wheat
Bud Dr
Bud Lt Dr
Center Ice Dr
Cinderblock Cider
Coors Lt Dr
Dunkel Dr
Deshutes Ipa
Guinness
Hazy Ipa
Kona Big Wave
Labatt Blue
Logboat IPA Snapper
Mich Golden
Miller Lite Dr
Modelo Dr
Pseudo Sue Dr
Sippin Pretty
Space Camper
Stella
Urban Chestnut
Martin City Fall Out
Blue Moon Pit
Blvd Wheat Pit
Domestic Pitcher
Dunkel Pit
Guiness Pit
Mich Golden Pit
Stella Pit
Modelo Pit
Labatt Pit
Deshutes Pitch
4 Hands Mango Seltzer
Babe Red Wine
Bud L Blackcherry
Busch
Coors Banquet
Dogfish Sour
Hamms
High Noon
Kona Big Wave
Logboat Snapper
Logboat Girraf
Martin City Hardway IPA
Mill High Life
Modelo Can
Quirk Bucket
PBR YD
Twisted Tea
Ranch Water
RollingRk YD
Schnickelfritz
Stiegl Radler
Bobber
Zwickel
Truly Bucket
Psuedo Sue Bucket
Surly Yummy IPA
QUIRK - MANGO
QUIRK Strawberry
QUIRK - CHERRY
Busch Bucket
Shots
Applesauce
Blueline Shots
Blow Job
Breakfast Shot
Capri Sun
Cherry Bomb
Cinnamon Toast
Dollar Shot Yo
FireBall
George Peach
Grape Bomb
Grape Tootsie
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Irish Car Bomb
Jagermeister
JagerBomb
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Klondike Bar
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Lunch Box
Mini Beer
Mystery Shot
New York Bomb
Orange Bomb
Orange Julius
Peach Bomb
Pineapple Bomb
Pineapple Upside Down
Peanut Butter Jelly
Raspberry Bomb
Red Head Slut
RockLobster
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
Scooby Snack
Strawberry Bomb
Slip NIP
SoCo Lime
Vegas Bomb
Very Berry
Victory Bomb
WashRed Apl
Watermelon Bomb
Wild Berry Bomb
White Tea
White Gummy Bear
Starburst Shot
Beverage
Kona Big Wave Can
LongBoat Snapper APA
Martin City Hard W IPA
Mezcal Luna Jalap/Pine Marg
Mojito Flavor
MotorHead Road Crew Ale
Sangrias
Urban Chestnut Lager
Urban Chestnut Shnickelfritz
Well Gin
Well Rum
Well Scotch
Well Tequila
Well Vodka
Well Whiskey
Green house margarita
Miller draft
Coors Lite Dr
Bud Light Dr
Budweiser
Modelo
Guinness
Black and Tan
Jameson
Irish Car Bomb
Rumple
Zwickle
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
529 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64106