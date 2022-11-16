- Home
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
6600 Blue Ridge Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64133
Popular Items
Wings & Nuggs
4 Wings
Four of our whole wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce or dry rub w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.
6 Wings
Six of our whole wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce or dry rub w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.
12 Wings
Twelve of our whole wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce or dry rub w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.
8 Nuggs
Eight hand breaded & fried all white meat chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of wing sauce w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.
12 Nuggs
Twelve hand breaded & fried all white meat chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of wing sauce w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.
24 Nuggs
Twenty four hand breaded & fried all white meat chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of wing sauce w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.
Finger Food
Hatch Chile Queso
White cheese melted w/ Hatch green chiles & pico de gallo w/ tortilla chips & fire-roasted salsa.
Dinky Burgers
Three mini burgers topped w/ white cheddar cheese, grilled red onions & pickles on brioche rolls. Served w/ a side of Bar Sauce.
Cheese Shots
Pepperjack cheese cubes hand breaded & fried into gooey bites w/ ranch.
Fried Fungus
Hand battered & fried portabella mushrooms w/ ranch
Loaded Spuds
Fries or tater tots loaded w/ Hatch queso, melted white cheddar cheese & smoked bacon w/ ranch.
Chock-Full Nacho
Tortilla chips piled high w/ your choice of meat, black beans, Hatch chile queso, white cheddar, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Served w/ a side of fire-roasted salsa.
Quesadillas
Pulled chicken, pico de gallo & white cheddar cheese grilled between flour tortillas. Served w/ a side of sour cream & fire-roasted salsa.
Thai-Phoon Rangoon
Six crab & cream cheese filled won-tons w/ Thai sweet chili sauce.
Toasted Ravioli
Italian breaded 4-cheese ravioli w/ marinara sauce.
Bottlecaps
Hand breaded & fried dill pickle chips, jalapeño slices or a mix of both w/ ranch
10" Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
10" thin crust pizza w/ marinara sauce & fresh grated mozzarella cheese.
Rough Cut Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara, rough chopped pepperoni, mozzarella
Italian Sausage Pizza
Marinara, hand pinched Italian sausage, mozzarella
Meatball Pizza
Marinara, halved Italian meatballs, mozzarella
Deluxe Pizza
Marinara, rough cut pepperoni, Italian sausage, red bell peppers, red onions, portabella mushrooms, mozzarella.
The Meateor Pizza
Marinara, meatballs, rough cut pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, mozzarella
The Herbivore Pizza
Marinara, red bell peppers, red onion, tomato, portabella mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, oregano.
Build Your Own Pizza
Build your own 10" thin crust pizza. NOTE: More than 5 toppings can produce a inconstantly cooked pizza.