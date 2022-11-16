Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd

Kansas City, MO 64133

Wings & Nuggs

4 Wings

$8.00

Four of our whole wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce or dry rub w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.

6 Wings

$12.00

Six of our whole wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce or dry rub w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.

12 Wings

$24.00

Twelve of our whole wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce or dry rub w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.

8 Nuggs

$10.00

Eight hand breaded & fried all white meat chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of wing sauce w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.

12 Nuggs

$15.00

Twelve hand breaded & fried all white meat chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of wing sauce w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.

24 Nuggs

$30.00

Twenty four hand breaded & fried all white meat chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of wing sauce w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.

Finger Food

Hatch Chile Queso

$7.00

White cheese melted w/ Hatch green chiles & pico de gallo w/ tortilla chips & fire-roasted salsa.

Dinky Burgers

$9.00

Three mini burgers topped w/ white cheddar cheese, grilled red onions & pickles on brioche rolls. Served w/ a side of Bar Sauce.

Cheese Shots

$8.00

Pepperjack cheese cubes hand breaded & fried into gooey bites w/ ranch.

Fried Fungus

$8.00

Hand battered & fried portabella mushrooms w/ ranch

Loaded Spuds

$9.00

Fries or tater tots loaded w/ Hatch queso, melted white cheddar cheese & smoked bacon w/ ranch.

Chock-Full Nacho

$12.00

Tortilla chips piled high w/ your choice of meat, black beans, Hatch chile queso, white cheddar, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Served w/ a side of fire-roasted salsa.

Quesadillas

$9.00

Pulled chicken, pico de gallo & white cheddar cheese grilled between flour tortillas. Served w/ a side of sour cream & fire-roasted salsa.

Thai-Phoon Rangoon

$8.00

Six crab & cream cheese filled won-tons w/ Thai sweet chili sauce.

Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

Italian breaded 4-cheese ravioli w/ marinara sauce.

Bottlecaps

$8.00

Hand breaded & fried dill pickle chips, jalapeño slices or a mix of both w/ ranch

10" Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

10" thin crust pizza w/ marinara sauce & fresh grated mozzarella cheese.

Rough Cut Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Marinara, rough chopped pepperoni, mozzarella

Italian Sausage Pizza

$8.00

Marinara, hand pinched Italian sausage, mozzarella

Meatball Pizza

$8.00

Marinara, halved Italian meatballs, mozzarella

Deluxe Pizza

$12.00

Marinara, rough cut pepperoni, Italian sausage, red bell peppers, red onions, portabella mushrooms, mozzarella.

The Meateor Pizza

$11.00

Marinara, meatballs, rough cut pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, mozzarella

The Herbivore Pizza

$12.00

Marinara, red bell peppers, red onion, tomato, portabella mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, oregano.

Build Your Own Pizza

$7.00

Build your own 10" thin crust pizza. NOTE: More than 5 toppings can produce a inconstantly cooked pizza.

Burgers

Bar Burger

$9.75

1/2lb build your own smash burger on a brioche bun w/ choice of Bar sauce, ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion or pickle.