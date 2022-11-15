Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister 4800 East Bannister Road

review star

No reviews yet

4800 East Bannister Road

Kansas City, MO 64137

Popular Items

CHICK-IN MAPLE
Wings
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

SIGNATURE WAFFLE

CHICK-IN MAPLE

CHICK-IN MAPLE

$13.89+

Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE waffle.

SPICY CHICK

$13.89+

Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our signature sriracha infused maple sauce topped with chives and jalapeños on a delicious waffle.

ASIAN CHILI

ASIAN CHILI

$13.89+

Thai inspired asian chili sauce drenched over crispy chicken, toasted sesame and chives on a delicious waffle.

CHICK-IN QUESO

CHICK-IN QUESO

$13.89+

Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our homemade Monterey-Jack Queso Jalapenos and chives on delicious waffle.

CHICK-IN PARM

$13.89+

Classic garlic-basil marinara drenched over crispy chicken and topped with melted parmasean and mozzarella cheese on a delicious waffle.

KC BBQ

KC BBQ

$13.89+

Crispy chicken dipped in kettle cooked sweet BBQ sauce topped with chives and pickles on a delicious waffle

TIKKA MASALA

$13.89+

Crispy buttermilk chicken and fresh chopped tomato and onion drenched in spicy tomato and cream sauce on a delicious waffle.

CANADIAN BUFFALO

CANADIAN BUFFALO

$13.89+

Medium heat buffalo sauce cooled down with ranch and drizzled with maple syrup on a delicious waffle.

LOADED FRIES

QUESO FRIES

QUESO FRIES

$14.92+

Crispy fries drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce,shredded cheddar cheese, Jalapenos , chives and ranch drizzle.

BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES

BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES

$14.92+

Crispy fries drenched in our signature Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch, parmesan cheese and our crispy chicken

ASIAN CHILI FRIES

$14.92+

Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Thai inspired sweet asian chili sauce toasted sesame , cheddar cheese , pickles and our crispy chicken.

SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES

SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES

$14.92+

Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.

BBQ RANCH FRIES

BBQ RANCH FRIES

$14.92+

Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our sweet and mild KC BBQ sauce and loaded with fresh Monterey Cheddar jack cheese ,pickles, ranch drizzle and our crispy chicken.

PIZZA FRIES

PIZZA FRIES

$14.92+

Crispy Seasoned fries topped with our signature garlic basil marinara sauce then toasted with melted mozzarella , parmesan cheese and topped with our crispy chicken.

POUTINE FRIES

$14.92+

Crispy seasoned fries smothered in homestyle brown gravy , parmesan and mozzarella cheese topped with our crispy chicken.

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$14.92+

Crispy Seasoned fries topped with our thick and hearty beef chili and Monterey cheddar cheese topped with our crispy chicken.

NASHVILLE HOT FRIES

$14.92+

Crispy seasoned fries topped with our seasoned spicy Nashville sauce, cheddar cheese, Jalapeños , pickles and ranch and crispy hot chicken.

Chipotle Ranch Fries

$14.92+

Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature chipotle sauce with ranch!

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$14.92+

Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature garlic parmesan sauce.

STRIPS

Strips

$4.50+

CRISPY HAND BEADED CHICKEN STRIPS

WINGS

Wings

Wings

$7.56+

crispy Breaded wings tossed in sauce of your choice.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$4.25+

Crispy Juicy Boneless wings dipped in the sauce of your choice!

CHICK-IN BUNS

BUFFALO SANDWICH

BUFFALO SANDWICH

$6.25

CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN DIPPED IN OUR SPICY BUFFALO SAUCE TOPPED WITH CHEESE , SLAW AND PICKLES ON A TOASTED BUN WITH OUR NEW CHICK-IN SAUCE!

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.25

CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN DIPPED IN OUR SPICY NASHVILLE SAUCE TOPPED WITH CHEESE , SLAW AND PICKLES ON A TOASTED BUN WITH OUR NEW CHICK-IN SAUCE!

CLASSIC SANDWICH

CLASSIC SANDWICH

$5.00

OUR CLASSIC BUTTERMILK CHICKEN ON A TOASTED BUN WITH PICKLES , SLAW AND OUR NEW CHICK-IN SAUCE.

Garlic Parmesan Sandwich

Garlic Parmesan Sandwich

$6.25

CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN DIPPED IN OUR GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE TOPPED WITH CHEESE , SLAW AND PICKLES ON A TOASTED BUN.

DESSERT

THE SHORTCAKE

THE SHORTCAKE

$7.89

VANILLA ICE CREAM AND FRESH STRAWBERRIES ON A CRISPY WAFFLE WITH POWDERED SUGAR AND ICING

THE CHURRO

THE CHURRO

$7.89

VANILLA ICE CREAM, CINNIMON TOAST CRUNCH, CARMEL DRIZZLE ON A CRISPY WAFFLE WITH POWDERED SUGAR AND ICING

THE OREO

THE OREO

$7.89

VANILLA ICE CREAM, OREO CRUMBLES , CHOCLATE DRIZZEL AND ICING ON A CRISPY WAFFLE

Waffle Bites

Waffle Bites

$4.00+

Crispy and Sweet Belgian Waffle bites

FAMILY MEAL

STRIPS FAMILY MEAL

$47.99

16 STRIPS, LOADED FRIES AND 2 WAFFLES

WINGS FAMIY MEAL

$47.99

20 WINGS LOADED FRIES AND 2 WAFFLES

SIDES

Fries

$2.99

Waffle

$3.99

Side Syrup

$0.50

Side Spicy Honey Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Nashville Sauce

$0.50

Side Asian Chili Sauce

$0.50

Side Queso Sauce

$0.75

Side Gravy

$0.75

Side Spicy Chick Sauce

$0.50

Side Jalapeño

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Strawberries

$1.00

Side Tikka Masala

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

DRINKS

COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

ORANGE FANTA

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

PIBB

$3.25

GOLD PEAK TEA

$3.75

FROZEN LEMONADE

$4.00

FROZEN STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.50

MELLOW YELLOW

$3.25

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.75

WATER

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy our crispy fried buttermilk chicken on top of a delicious soft waffle with your personal choice of our amazing different selections!

4800 East Bannister Road, Kansas City, MO 64137

