Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister 4800 East Bannister Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our crispy fried buttermilk chicken on top of a delicious soft waffle with your personal choice of our amazing different selections!
Location
4800 East Bannister Road, Kansas City, MO 64137
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paul's Drive In - 10424 Blue Ridge Blvd
No Reviews
10424 Blue Ridge Blvd Kansas City, MO 64134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kansas City
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurant