Burgers
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Paul's Drive In 10424 Blue Ridge Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

10424 Blue Ridge Blvd

Kansas City, MO 64134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

COMBOS

#1 Combo (Cheeseburger)

$9.29

Cheeseburger, Tots, and a Medium Drink

#2 Combo (Pork Tenderloin)

$9.79

Pork tenderloin sandwich, tots, and a medium drink

#3 Combo (Jr. Cheeseburger)

$6.99

Junior Cheeseburger, tots, and a medium drink.

#4 Combo (Double Cheeseburger)

$11.39

Double Cheeseburger, tots, and a medium drink.

#5 Combo (Bacon Cheeseburger)

$10.49

Bacon Cheeseburger (1/4lb patty), tots, and a medium drink

#6 Combo (Italian Steak)

$9.99

Italian Steak Sandwich, tots, and a medium drink.

#7 Combo (Crispy Chicken)

$9.39

Fried Chicken Sandwich, tots, and a medium drink. May make it a spicy or grilled chicken for an additional charge.

#7 Combo (Spicy Chicken)

$9.39

#7 Combo (Grilled Chicken)

$9.39

#8 Combo (Fish)

$9.19

Fish Sandwich, tots, and a medium drink.

#9 Combo (BIG BOY)

$9.49

BIG BOY HAM AND CHEESE COMBO

$9.79

Burgers 🍔

Make It A Combo!

$3.99

Single Big Boy

$5.59

1/4lb patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Big Boy Sauce on a grilled bun.

Double Big Boy

$8.29

TWO 1/4lb patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Big Boy Sauce on a grilled bun.

Single Cheeseburger

$5.49

1/4lb patty with cheese, onion, pickle, and our Burger Sauce on a grilled bun.

Double Cheeseburger

$8.19

TWO 1/4lb patties with cheese, onion, pickle, and our Burger Sauce on a grilled bun.

Single Hamburger

$4.79

1/4lb patty with onion, pickle, and our Burger Sauce on a grilled bun.

Double Hamburger

$7.49

TWO 1/4lb patties with onion, pickle, and our Burger Sauce on a grilled bun.

Single Jr. Big Boy

$3.69

Double Jr. Big Boy

$5.09

TWO 2oz patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Big Boy Sauce on a grilled bun.

Single Jr. Cheeseburger

$3.09

2oz patty with cheese, onion, pickle, and our Burger Sauce on a grilled bun.

Double Jr. Cheeseburger

$5.39

Single Jr. Hamburger

$2.89

Double Jr. Hamburger

$4.69

TWO 2oz patties with onion, pickle, and our Burger Sauce on a grilled bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.59

TWO 2oz patties with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Triple Big Boy

$10.79

THREE 1/4lb patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Big Boy Sauce on a grilled bun.

Triple Cheeseburger

$11.19

THREE 1/4lb patties with cheese, onion, pickle, and our Burger Sauce on a grilled bun.

Triple Hamburger

$9.89

THREE 1/4lb patties with onion, pickle, and our Burger Sauce on a grilled bun.

Triple Jr. Big Boy

$6.59

THREE 2oz patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Big Boy Sauce on a grilled bun.

Triple Jr. Cheeseburger

$7.79

THREE 2oz patties with cheese, onion, pickle, and our Burger Sauce on a grilled bun.

Triple Jr. Hamburger

$6.59

THREE 2oz patties with onion, pickle, and our Burger Sauce on a grilled bun.

Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$5.49

Spicy breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a grilled bun.

Crispy Chicken

$5.19

Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a grilled bun.

Grilled Chicken

$5.29

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a grilled bun.

Make It A Combo!

$3.99

Chicken Chunks (6pc)

$3.99

DELUXE Chicken (Crispy)

$5.99

DELUXE Chicken (Grilled)

$5.99

DELUXE Chicken (Spicy)

$5.99

Sandwiches

Make It A Combo!

$3.99

Pork Tenderloin

$5.89

Fried Pork Patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, ketchup & mayonnaise on a grilled bun

Double Pork Tenderloin

$9.59

TWO Fried Pork Tenderloins with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a grilled bun.

Mon/Tues Special BOGOHO Pork Tenderloin

$8.89

Buy one tenderloin get one half off

Italian Steak

$5.99

Fried Steak Patty with lettuce, tomato, and Paul's Steak Sauce on a grilled bun.

Double Italian Steak

$9.29

TWO Fried Steak Patties with lettuce, tomato, and Paul's Steak Sauce on a grilled bun.

Fish Sandwich

$5.39

Fried fish fillet with lettuce and tartar sauce on a grilled bun.

B.L.T.

$4.79

Crispy Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on butter grilled Texas Toast!

Grilled Cheese

$2.89

Melted America Cheese slices on butter grilled Texas Toast!

Hot Ham & Cheese

$5.29

Grilled Sliced ham and American cheese on butter grilled Texas Toast!

SPECIAL Patty Melt (Monster)

$6.99

Big Boy Ham and Cheese

$5.99

Fried Sides

Tater Tots

$2.19+

Chili & Cheese Tots

$4.29

French Fries

$2.19+

Chili & Cheese Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$3.49+

Fried Mushrooms

$4.79

Cup of Cheese

$1.25

Cup of Chili

$1.25

Cheese Curds

$3.99

Batter dipped Wisconsin White Cheddar

Sauce Cups

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.25

KC Masterpiece in a portion cup.

Ranch

$0.25

Ranch Dressing in a portion cup

Honey Mustard Cup

$0.25

Honey Mustard dressing in a portion cup.

Steak Sauce

$0.25

Paul's own steak sauce in a portion cup.

Horseradish

$0.25

Burger Sauce

$0.25

Big Boy Sauce

$0.25

Fountain 🥛

Fountain Drink

$2.09+

Water

$0.00+

Coffee ☕

$0.69

Soda Float

$2.69+

Bottled Water

$2.19

Kid's Meal

Jr. Cheeseburger Kid's Meal

$4.59

Jr. Hamburger Kid's Meal

$4.59

4pc Chicken Chunk Kid's Meal

$4.59

Grilled Cheese Kid's Meal

$4.59

Hot Dog Kid's Meal

$4.59

Corn Dog Kid's Meal

$4.59

Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.19

Grilled hot dog on a bun.

Corn Dog

$2.19

Fried Corn Dog.

Chili & Cheese Coney

$2.79

Chili Dog

$2.79

Special Items

4oz beef patty

$3.00

2oz beef patty

$1.50

Ice Cream

Cup of Ice Cream

$2.89+

Sundae

$3.19

Banana Split

$6.49

Banana cut in half and placed on both sides of three heaps of soft-serve ice cream and covered it toppings of your choice.

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.99

Vet Day Sundae

Cyclones

Cyclone (special)

$4.39+

Shamrock Oreo Cyclone

$4.39+

Cyclone (Hawaiian)

$4.39+

Cyclone (Heath)

$4.39+

Cyclone (Snickers)

$4.39+

Cyclone (Oreo)

$4.39+

Cyclone (M&M)

$4.39+

Cyclone (Cherry Mash)

$4.39+

Cyclone (Butterfinger)

$4.39+

Extra Mix-In

$0.69

Milkshakes & Malts

Blueberry Milkshake

$3.89+

Milkshake (special)

$3.89+

Malt (special)

$4.09+

Strawberry Milkshake

$3.89+

Chocolate Milkshake

$3.89+

Vanilla Milkshake

$3.89+

Strawberry Malt

$4.09+

Chocolate Malt

$4.09+

Vanilla Malt

$4.09+

Shamrock Shake

$3.89+

Candy Mix In

$0.69
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic drive-thru and dine-in burger joint with ice cream desserts, fair prices, and fast service.

Location

10424 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64134

Directions

Gallery
Paul's Drive In image
Paul's Drive In image
Paul's Drive In image

