Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Digital Kitchen 1600 Campbell Street

No reviews yet

1600 Campbell Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

Popular Items

Rice Bowl

Family Meals

Taco Box

$35.99

Bring Our 10 Single Tacos Home

Family-Style Taco Bundle (Serves 6-8)

Family-Style Taco Bundle (Serves 6-8)

$79.99

Bring our Catering Style Taco Bar Home for 6-8 People. Includes Tortillas, Protein, Rice, Beans, Toppings, and Salsa of Choice

Entrees

Burrito

Burrito

$7.00

Burritos include chips on the side and are served with traditional rice and choice of protein and beans and fresh toppings inside.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$10.89

Bowls are served with traditional rice, choice of protein, choice of beans and fresh toppings of your choice. Bowls also include a side of chips or tortillas

Tacos

Tacos

$8.79

Two soft flour, corn or crispy tacos with choice of protein and toppings. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$11.89

Three soft deep fried corn chicken empanadas served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo as toppings.

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$11.89

Four deep fried rolled chicken taquitos served with sides and toppings of your choice.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.89

Fresh chips served with Queso and choice of protein with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo as toppings.

Queso Enchiladas

Queso Enchiladas

$11.99

Three rolled soft flour tortillas with protein, and toppings of your choice.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Fried flour taco bowl with fresh Ice Berg lettuce, choice of protein and fresh toppings of your choice.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheese quesadilla with choice of protein. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side. Also includes rice and beans of choice on the side.

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$10.89

Salad bowls are served with fresh iceberg lettuce, choice of protein and fresh toppings of your choice. Includes chips.

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$4.99

One rolled soft flour tortilla with protein of your choice, served with one side of choice.

Kids Taco

$4.29

One single taco soft flour, corn or crispy, served with a side of your choice.

Kids Quesadilla

$4.29

Small cheese quesadilla with choice of protein served with a side of your choice.

Kids Nachos

$5.99

Kids portion of fresh chips served with Queso and choice of protein and toppings.

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Burrito with refried beans and shredded cheese served with chips on the side.

Appetizers

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$3.89

Chips with a side of Fresh Homemade Guacamole made from scratch.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$3.89

Chips with a side of melted cheese made from scratch.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.79

Chips with a side of homemade salsa.

Utensils

Include Utensils

No Utensils Needed

Sides

SD Of Queso

$2.95

Melted cheese made from scratch.

SD Of Guac

SD Of Guac

$2.95

A side of Fresh Homemade Guacamole made Daily.

SD Of Salsa

SD Of Salsa

$1.29

Fresh Salsa Made Daily

SD Of Chips

$1.85

Fresh fried tortilla chips.

SD Of Protein

$2.99

Side of Meat

SD Of Rice

$1.99

A side of Spanish Rice.

SD Of Beans

$1.99

Side of Refried Pinto Beans or Charro Beans(Charro Beans include bacon pieces and hot dogs)

SD Of Tortillas

$1.89

Merchandise

T-shirt

T-shirt

Oscar's Logo T-Shirt

Desserts

Pie De Queso

$3.99

A slice of homemade cheese cake.

Hot Tubs

Rice

$8.99+

Spanish Rice

Queso

$13.99+

Melted cheese made from scratch

Beans

$8.99+

Side of Refried Pinto Beans or Charro Beans(Charro Beans include bacon pieces and hot dogs)

Pint or Quart of Protein

$13.99+

One Pint or Quart of Meat of your choice.

Chip Bowl

$19.99

Fresh Bowl Of Chips For 8-10 People

Cold Tubs

Pint of Salsa

$5.99

One Pound of Fresh Salsa Made Daily

Quart Of Salsa

$10.99

Two Pounds of Fresh Salsa Made Daily

Pint of Guac

Pint of Guac

$13.99

One pound of Fresh Homemade Guacamole made Daily

Quart of Guac

Quart of Guac

$26.99

Two pounds of Fresh Homemade Guacamole made Daily

A la carte

Single Taco

$3.59

One soft flour, soft corn or crispy taco with choice of protein and toppings.

2 Single Tacos

$7.18

Two soft flour, soft corn or crispy tacos with choice of protein and toppings.

3 Single Tacos

$10.77

Three soft flour, soft corn or crispy tacos with choice of protein and toppings.

4 Single Tacos

$14.36

Four soft flour, soft corn or crispy tacos with choice of protein and toppings.

Single Enchilada

$4.29

One soft flour Queso enchilada with protein, and toppings of your choice.

2 Single Enchiladas

$8.58

Two soft flour Queso enchiladas with protein, and toppings of your choice.

Single Flauta

One deep friend rolled chicken taquito served with toppings of your choice.

Single Empanada

Single Empanada

One soft deep fried Chicken Empanada served with toppings of your choice.

Bottled Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.89

Strawberry Jarrito

$2.99

Lime Jarrito

$2.99

Mango Jarrito

$2.99

Mandarin Jarrito

$2.99

Grapefruit Jarrito

$2.99

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.99

Tamarind Jarrito

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Sangria

$2.99

Sidral

$2.99

Jumex

Sprite Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Eat Delicious. Eat Fresh.

Location

1600 Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

