Nashville Hot Chicken Kansas City, MO

review star

No reviews yet

1600 Campbell Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

[NHC]

Combos

Nashville Sando Plate

Nashville Sando Plate

$19.95

Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries.

Nashville Toast Plate

Nashville Toast Plate

$19.95

Two tenders on white toast bread with side of 5oz fries.

Nashville Hot Fries

Nashville Hot Fries

$17.95

Two chopped tenders, fries, coleslaw, and pickles.

Nashville Tendo Plate

Nashville Tendo Plate

$19.95

Three chicken tenders with side of 5oz fries.

Nashville Shrimp Plate

Nashville Shrimp Plate

$19.75

Two Shrimp sandos served with a side of 5oz fries.

Combos W/ Drinks

Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink

Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink

$15.99

Classic. Feeds 1.

Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink

Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink

$15.99

Classic. Feeds 1.

Chicken Sando 4pc, 2 Drinks

Chicken Sando 4pc, 2 Drinks

$27.99

Feeds 2. Halal.

Chicken Tendo 6pc, 2 Drinks

Chicken Tendo 6pc, 2 Drinks

$27.99

Feeds 2.

Appetizers

Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz

Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz

$4.95

Gooey Delicious Mac & Cheese

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Golden Popcorn Shrimp. Side of Pink Sauce.

Crazy Fries

Crazy Fries

$5.99

Fries, Coleslaw, Cheese Sauce, Pink Sauce.

Mac & Cheese bites 7pc

Mac & Cheese bites 7pc

$6.99
Jalapeno Poppers 6pc

Jalapeno Poppers 6pc

$6.95

Sides

Tendo

Tendo

$3.95

Tendo

Tendo & Toast

Tendo & Toast

$4.95

Tendo on Toast Bread

Chicken Sando

Chicken Sando

$6.95

Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.

Shrimp Sando

$6.95

Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.

Fries 5oz

Fries 5oz

$4.25

Seasoned Fries. Side of ketchup.

Fresh Coleslaw 4oz

Fresh Coleslaw 4oz

$3.99

Fresh colelsaw, sauced.

Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz

Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz

$4.95

Gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily.

Premium Ranch

Premium Ranch

$0.50

Premium Ranch.

Pink Sauce

Pink Sauce

$0.50

Sicker than your average.

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Can 12oz

Coca-Cola Diet

$2.00

Can 12oz

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Can 12oz

Orange Soda

$2.00

Can 12oz

Sprite

$2.00

Can 12oz

Water

$1.75

Bottled Water 16.9oz

Sauces

Pink Sauce

$0.50+

Premium Ranch 1 oz

$0.50

Cheese Sauce 1.5 oz

$0.50

Honey Packet

$0.25

Ketchup Packet

$0.25

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

If you're looking for a unique and delicious meal, Nashville Hot Chicken is the perfect choice. We offer great great dishes to share with family and friends, it is sure to be a hit at any gathering.

Website

Location

1600 Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

