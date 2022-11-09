A map showing the location of The Combine KC 1108 E 30th StView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Combine KC 1108 E 30th St

review star

No reviews yet

1108 E 30th St

Kansas City, MO 64109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Custom 5 Slice
BYO Slice Cheese
BYO 14"

Hot

Hot Reuben

$12.00

Pastrami

$12.00

Turkey Panini

$12.00
Philly Sandwich

Philly Sandwich

$13.00

Served on 8" hoagie, either sourdough or wheat, or in a sun-dried tomato wrap, with choice of Swiss, American, or Provolone cheese and choice of lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo, and mustard. Served with deli chips and a pickle spear on the side. Served warm or cold.

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Always toasted and served on 8" sourdough or wheat hoagie, topped with choice of melted Swiss, American, provolone, or mozzarella, and house-made marinara. Served with chips and a pickle spear. (Not available as a wrap.)

Cold

The Original

$12.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

The Portofino

$12.00Out of stock

Hummus Wrap

$10.00

Wonder Favorites

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Turkey & Cheese

$5.00

Fluffernutter

$5.00

Starters

Hummus Plate

$8.00

Bread Sticks

$3.00

Cheesy Tots

$4.00

10 Wings

$15.00

4 wings

$7.00

6 wings

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Raspberry Kale Salad

$7.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Fresh Mix Salad

$7.00

Tomato Bisque

$4.00

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00

Chicken Noodle

$4.00

Clam Cowder

$4.00

Soup Of Day

$4.00

Catering Garden

$20.00

Catering Caesar

$23.00

Catering Kale

$23.00

BYO Slice

BYO Slice Cheese

$4.15

Box Charge

$0.25

BYO Pizza

BYO 14"

BYO 14"

$13.99

Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 2-3 adults, based on toppings applied.

BYO 18"

BYO 18"

$17.99

Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 3-4 adults, based on toppings applied.

BYO 26"

BYO 26"

$28.99

Cut into squares for easier handling, feeds roughly 7-8 adults, based upon amount of toppings applied.

Gluten Free BYO 7"

Gluten Free BYO 7"

$6.51

Individual 7" serving

.

14" Box Charge

$0.50

18" Box Charge

$0.75

26" Box Charge

$2.00

7" Box Charge

$0.15

Slice

Slice Highway

Slice Highway

$6.99

Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.

Slice Cowtown

Slice Cowtown

$6.99

Our meatlover's specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, Romano cheese. Limit one substitution per specialty item.

Slice Veggie

$6.99

Our veggie lover's specialty slice, topped with mushrooms, black olives, broccoli, onions, green peppers, spinach. Limit one substitution per specialty item.

Custom 5 Slice

Custom 5 Slice

$6.99

Any 5 toppings of your choice!

.

HH Cowtown

$3.00

HH Highway

$3.00

HH Veggie

$3.00

.

Box Charge

$0.25

14"

Our smallest whole pie, cut into 8 slices, typically serves 3-5.

Highway Special 14"

$19.99

Our specialty supreme, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Cut into 8 slices, serves 3-5.

Cowtown Lovers 14"

$19.99

Our specialty Meatlover's whole pie, topped with pepperorni, sausage, canadian bacon, beef, romano cheese. Cut into 8 slices, feeds roughly 3-4 adults.

Veggie Delight 14"

Veggie Delight 14"

$19.99

Our specialty veggie lover's 14" whole pie, topped with mushrooms, black olives, broccoli, onions, green peppers, spinach. Cut into 8 slices, serves 3-5.

Box Charge

$0.50

18"

Our smallest whole pie, cut into 8 slices, typically serves 3-5.

Highway Special 18"

$27.99

Our specialty supreme, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Cut into 8 slices, serves 3-5.

Cowtown Lovers 18"

$27.99

Our specialty Meatlover's whole pie, topped with pepperorni, sausage, canadian bacon, beef, romano cheese. Cut into 8 slices, serves 3-5.

Veggie Delight 18"

Veggie Delight 18"

$27.99

Our specialty veggie lover's 14" whole pie, topped with mushrooms, black olives, broccoli, onions, green peppers, spinach. Cut into 8 slices, serves 3-5.

Box Charge

$0.75

26"

Our smallest whole pie, cut into 8 slices, typically serves 3-5.

Highway Special 26"

$45.99

Our specialty supreme, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Cut into squares for easier handling, feeds roughly 7-8 adults.

Cowtown Lovers 26"

$45.99

Our specialty Meatlover's whole pie, topped with pepperorni, sausage, canadian bacon, beef, romano cheese. Cut into squares for easier handling, feeds roughly 7-8 adults.

Veggie Delight 26"

$45.99

Our specialty veggie lover's 14" whole pie, topped with mushrooms, black olives, broccoli, onions, green peppers, spinach. Cut into squares for easier handling, feeds roughly 7-8 adults.

Box Charge

$2.00

1/2 1/2 Specialty Pizza

BYO Spec. Pizza 14"

$18.99

BYO Spec. Pizza 18"

$24.51

BYO Spec. Pizza 26"

$39.99

.

.

14" Box Charge

$0.50

18" Box Charge

$0.75

26" Box Charge

$2.00

Calzones

Calzones

Calzones

$8.49

hand-tossed: please allow extra prep time Mozzarella & Ricotta cheese additional toppings .75

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Assorted Drinks

Xs Energy

$3.00

IZZE

$2.25
Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.00

Pick your flavor, Fruit Punch, Crisp Apple, or Apple Grape!

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50

Perrier

$3.25

Golden Peak Tea

$3.00
Btl Water

Btl Water

$1.00

OJ

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Desserts

Twinkies

$2.50Out of stock

Ho Hos

$2.50Out of stock

Choc Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Zinzang

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Extras

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.25

Thousand Island

$0.25

One Meatball

$1.00

Honey

$0.25
Bottle Of House Dressing

Bottle Of House Dressing

$5.51

10 ounces of freshly prepared Pizza 51 House vinaigrette dressing.

T-Shirts

$15.00

Hats

$25.00

Wine

WINE BY THE GLASS IS FOR DINE-IN ONLY. Please only order wine by the glass via online ordering while on-site, using the QSR Code. Thank you

Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Chardonnay

$9.00+

Prosecco

$9.00+

Rosé

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Cab Sav

$9.00+

Moscato

$9.00+

Blk Grl Brut

$15.00+

Riesling

$9.00+

SIMI Cab

$15.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City, MO 64109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Novel Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 227
1927 McGee St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Lifted Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
1734 Cherry St. Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
King G
orange starNo Reviews
500 e. 18th St. Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Rozzelle Court
orange starNo Reviews
4525 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
orange star4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston