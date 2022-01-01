Tacos in Kansas City

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Steak "Street" Tacos$11.95
Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Cream
More about Summit Grill
TACOS image

 

Tanner's Bar & Grill

11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TACOS
Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
South of Summit image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

South of Summit

516 W 75th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
Fish Taco$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
Al Pastor Taco$3.25
spit-roasted adobo pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion, radish, fresh corn tortilla
More about South of Summit
Soft Taco image

 

Mission Taco Joint

5060 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Taco$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.00
Birria Tacos$13.00
Carne Asada Tacos$13.50
More about Brookside Barrio
Fried Taco image

 

Cancun Fiesta Fresh

4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Taco$2.00
Ground Beef Mix With Beans, Lettuce, and Shredded Cheese
Soft Taco$3.00
6" Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Sour Cream, Lettuce, and Shredded Cheese
Hard Shell Taco$2.00
Choice of Meat, Lettuce, and Shredded Cheese
More about Cancun Fiesta Fresh
Loaded Street Tacos image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Street Tacos$9.00
Chicken Tinga, Chili-Lime Beef, Carnitas, or Vegan (Southwestern Quinoa). Plus, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Fresh Diced Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Verde & Avocado Crema. Corn Tortillas & Fresh Lime Wedge. Roasted Jalapeno & Pickled Onions
More about the JM Kitchen Café
Barrio at Redbridge image

 

Barrio at Redbridge

11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Tacos$13.00
Shrimp Tacos$13.50
More about Barrio at Redbridge
Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco image

 

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco$2.39
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled steak , topped with onions and cilantro
3 puffy tacos$5.00
Puffy Taco$2.69
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
Item pic

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Streetcar Tacos$10.00
Choose One of the Following:
*Ahi Tuna with Sweet Garlic Honey Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, Main Street Shrimp Tossed in Spicy Sweet Sauce, Shaved Almonds. All Served in a Corn Tortilla and Topped with Superfood Slaw
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
Grilled Chicken image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.4 (2631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
Soft Taco$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
More about Mission Taco Joint
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.00
Taco Sampler$15.00
More about Zocalo
L- Tacos Fritos image

SEAFOOD

Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

2512 Holmes St, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (2118 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Taco -Side$3.00
Hard Shell Taco -Side$2.50
L- Tacos Fritos$8.00
two deep fried corn tacos with ground beef or chicken layered with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Hard Shell also available
More about Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

 

Guy's Deli at Kelly's

4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12" Spanish Gardens Beef Taco Pie$14.99
Our famous taco pizza. Spanish Gardens Hot Taco Sauce, 3-Cheese Blend, beef, black olives, red onion, tomato, jalapeño, baked and topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream
More about Guy's Deli at Kelly's

