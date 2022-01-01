Tacos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve tacos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Steak "Street" Tacos
|$11.95
Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Cream
Tanner's Bar & Grill
11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|TACOS
Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
South of Summit
516 W 75th St, Kansas City
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
|Fish Taco
|$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.25
spit-roasted adobo pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion, radish, fresh corn tortilla
Mission Taco Joint
5060 Main St., Kansas City
|Soft Taco
|$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
|Birria Tacos
|$13.00
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$13.50
Cancun Fiesta Fresh
4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City
|Fried Taco
|$2.00
Ground Beef Mix With Beans, Lettuce, and Shredded Cheese
|Soft Taco
|$3.00
6" Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Sour Cream, Lettuce, and Shredded Cheese
|Hard Shell Taco
|$2.00
Choice of Meat, Lettuce, and Shredded Cheese
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Loaded Street Tacos
|$9.00
Chicken Tinga, Chili-Lime Beef, Carnitas, or Vegan (Southwestern Quinoa). Plus, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Fresh Diced Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Verde & Avocado Crema. Corn Tortillas & Fresh Lime Wedge. Roasted Jalapeno & Pickled Onions
Barrio at Redbridge
11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City
|Birria Tacos
|$13.00
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.50
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco
|$2.39
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled steak , topped with onions and cilantro
|3 puffy tacos
|$5.00
|Puffy Taco
|$2.69
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Streetcar Tacos
|$10.00
Choose One of the Following:
*Ahi Tuna with Sweet Garlic Honey Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, Main Street Shrimp Tossed in Spicy Sweet Sauce, Shaved Almonds. All Served in a Corn Tortilla and Topped with Superfood Slaw
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zocalo
620 W 48th St, Kansas City
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
|Taco Sampler
|$15.00
SEAFOOD
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
2512 Holmes St, Kansas City
|Fried Taco -Side
|$3.00
|Hard Shell Taco -Side
|$2.50
|L- Tacos Fritos
|$8.00
two deep fried corn tacos with ground beef or chicken layered with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Hard Shell also available
Guy's Deli at Kelly's
4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City
|12" Spanish Gardens Beef Taco Pie
|$14.99
Our famous taco pizza. Spanish Gardens Hot Taco Sauce, 3-Cheese Blend, beef, black olives, red onion, tomato, jalapeño, baked and topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream