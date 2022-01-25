Kansas City American restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Popular items
|Chicken-Fried Chicken
|$20.95
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley
|Steak "Street" Tacos
|$11.95
Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Cream
|TOGO Rest Week Chicken Fried Chicken
|$15.00
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley. Choice of House Salad with Ranch or Loaded Baked Potato Soup to start.
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City
|Popular items
|EXP Ribeye
|$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
|Nachos
|$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
|Julie's Light and Fit
|$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
Novel Restaurant
1927 McGee St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Agnolotti Entree
|$32.00
foie gras, pickled cherry, black vinegar, herb crumble
|To-go The Cure
|$15.00
pineapple rum, falernum, lemon, honey, cinnamon, laphroaig 10
|Lobster Ramen
|$24.00
Maine lobster, yuzu miso butter, shiitake, hijiki
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$3.99
topped with garlic aioli
|Steak Demi Glace D2
|$27.50
grilled teres major steak, sliced and topped with a portobello mushroom demi glace. Served with mashers and grilled asparagus.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.99
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
Jax Fish House - Kansas City
4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City
|Popular items
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
|JAX CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
little gems, croutons, whole grain mustard dressing, grana padano
|CREEKSTONE BURGER
|$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, french fries
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Country Club
|$13.00
Turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey dijon aioli served on a baguette.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
(GF, Veg) DF without the Curry Aioli
|Full Rocket Salad
|$13.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien
|$9.49
Served with two eggs* your way with toast and your choice of seasoned potatoes, fruit or hash browns.
|French Toast
|$7.99
Three sourdough, wheat bread or four raisin bread slices.
|Create Your Own Skillet
|$6.99
Skillets are served with one
egg your way and created with hash browns or
seasoned potatoes. Each additional ingredient. 1.29
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Popular items
|EXP Ribeye
|$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
|Classic Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
|Julie's Light and Fit
|$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
The Campground
1531 Genessee Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Hand battered chicken breast with pickled onions, cole slaw and hot sauce
|Cajun Pasta
|$16.00
With chicken & andouille sausage
|Mini Cheese & Charcuterie
|$12.00
Selection of Green Dirt Farm Cheese & Paradise Locker Meats // served with crackers & accoutrements // selections may vary from picture
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Popular items
|Hometown Fried Chicken
|$12.00
A tender breast is tangy from buttermilk ranch seasoning. Topped with American cheese, pickles and a sriracha aioli. Served on a potato roll.
|Tenderloin Supreme
|$12.00
Our most popular sandwich - this giant, tasty tenderloin is seasoned and hand breaded, then flash fried to a golden-brown perfection. Served with horseradish sauce.
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries and a side of honey mustard. Get it buffalo style for 1.00
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
1740 Holmes St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|CHEF SERIES: 1/25 CLASSIC AF
|$100.00
Our 12th Chef Table Dining Experience focusing on your favorite classic dishes.
Gratuity is included already in the price of the ticket.
Reserve your seat today. "Pick-up" times do not matter. The event is on 1/25/22. Please arrive between 5:45-6p to be seated. We will use your last name at check in. Additional info will be emailed out 5 days before the event.
Use SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS for any friends that will or have purchased tickets and would like to be seated together.
|Double Smash Burger
|$15.00
Chapman Creek Farms grass-fed beef, seasoned & smashed, served with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a salt & pepper bun with CB Special Sauce.
|HiPA (4pk//16oz cans)
|$16.00
Who you gonn call? Our buds at Screenland Armour Theatre, that's who! This collab IPA is brewed with a ghostly amount of oranges, tangerine and dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic creating fun memories for all.
Q39
1000 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Mr Burns
|$12.00
Cubed Burnt Ends, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Straws, Toasted Bun.
|Best Wings on the Planet
|$11.00
Jumbo chicken wings with Chipotle BBQ sauce
|Pit Master
|$11.00
Sliced Brisket with Classic BBQ sauce, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws, and Toasted Bun.
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chop Salad
|$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
|Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings
|$11.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
|Grilled Salmon "Caesar"
|$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess
AEP Restaurant
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Central Som Tum
|$7.00
|Muu Ping
|$9.00
|Moo Krob
|$9.00
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|$Ranch
|$1.49
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.49
|Large Chicken Nachos
|$16.49
The Farmhouse
300 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chocolate Toffee Yule Log
|$25.00
|The Farmhouse Chef Series Jan 26th
|$125.00
|Burnt End Tomales
|$20.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Room 39
1719 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$7.00
|Chorizo Burrito
|$12.00
|Quiche
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
|Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Chop Salad
|$9.95
Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Cucumbers, Feta & Romano Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Nelson-Atkins Dining
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
(Contains Wheat and Soybeans)
|Fall Mesclun Salad
|$6.50
With Mesclun Mix, Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese and Chipotle Dressing
|Nelson Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.95
(Contains Dairy and Soybeans)
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SAUCED.
1881-B Main Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|SEASONED FRIES
|$2.50
Natural Cut Fries Tossed with our House Seasoning
|THE BLACKENED
|$8.50
Juicy Marinated Chicken Topped with Seasonal Slaw, Tomato , and Garlic Aioli
|CAJUN BUTTERMILK
|$9.50
A Classic Juicy Chicken Sandwich with Tomato and Pickles
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Wing Basket
|$11.00
Three of our whole wings tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub w/ fries, toast, blue cheese or ranch & celery
|Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Three Atlantic cod fish filets hand-dipped in beer batter w/ fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, Baja tarter sauce & lemon.
|Bar Burger
|$9.75
1/2lb build your own smash burger on a brioche bun w/ choice of Bar sauce, ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion or pickle.
Canary KC
3835 Main Street Suite B, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Canary Burger
|$15.00
Two Salt Creek beef smashburger patties, french onion, cheese curd, horseradish aioli. Served with steak fries.
|1 Qt Pork Stew
|$25.00
2-4 servings of our house-made Pork Chile
Verde. Served with pickled corn, crema, hot sauce and Shishito peppers.