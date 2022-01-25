Kansas City American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Kansas City

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken-Fried Chicken$20.95
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley
Steak "Street" Tacos$11.95
Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Cream
TOGO Rest Week Chicken Fried Chicken$15.00
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley. Choice of House Salad with Ranch or Loaded Baked Potato Soup to start.
More about Summit Grill
Red Door Woodfired Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (969 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
EXP Ribeye$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
Nachos$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
Julie's Light and Fit$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Novel Restaurant image

 

Novel Restaurant

1927 McGee St, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Agnolotti Entree$32.00
foie gras, pickled cherry, black vinegar, herb crumble
To-go The Cure$15.00
pineapple rum, falernum, lemon, honey, cinnamon, laphroaig 10
Lobster Ramen$24.00
Maine lobster, yuzu miso butter, shiitake, hijiki
More about Novel Restaurant
Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$3.99
topped with garlic aioli
Steak Demi Glace D2$27.50
grilled teres major steak, sliced and topped with a portobello mushroom demi glace. Served with mashers and grilled asparagus.
Greek Chicken Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Jax Fish House - Kansas City image

 

Jax Fish House - Kansas City

4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
JAX CAESAR SALAD$8.00
little gems, croutons, whole grain mustard dressing, grana padano
CREEKSTONE BURGER$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, french fries
More about Jax Fish House - Kansas City
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Club$13.00
Turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey dijon aioli served on a baguette.
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
(GF, Veg) DF without the Curry Aioli
Full Rocket Salad$13.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
More about The Mixx
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien$9.49
Served with two eggs* your way with toast and your choice of seasoned potatoes, fruit or hash browns.
French Toast$7.99
Three sourdough, wheat bread or four raisin bread slices.
Create Your Own Skillet$6.99
Skillets are served with one
egg your way and created with hash browns or
seasoned potatoes. Each additional ingredient. 1.29
More about Eggtc.
Red Door Woodfired Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
EXP Ribeye$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
Classic Burger$12.00
Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
Julie's Light and Fit$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
The Campground image

 

The Campground

1531 Genessee Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Hand battered chicken breast with pickled onions, cole slaw and hot sauce
Cajun Pasta$16.00
With chicken & andouille sausage
Mini Cheese & Charcuterie$12.00
Selection of Green Dirt Farm Cheese & Paradise Locker Meats // served with crackers & accoutrements // selections may vary from picture
More about The Campground
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum image

 

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hometown Fried Chicken$12.00
A tender breast is tangy from buttermilk ranch seasoning. Topped with American cheese, pickles and a sriracha aioli. Served on a potato roll.
Tenderloin Supreme$12.00
Our most popular sandwich - this giant, tasty tenderloin is seasoned and hand breaded, then flash fried to a golden-brown perfection. Served with horseradish sauce.
Chicken Finger Platter$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries and a side of honey mustard. Get it buffalo style for 1.00
More about Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen

1740 Holmes St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEF SERIES: 1/25 CLASSIC AF$100.00
Our 12th Chef Table Dining Experience focusing on your favorite classic dishes.
Gratuity is included already in the price of the ticket.
Reserve your seat today. "Pick-up" times do not matter. The event is on 1/25/22. Please arrive between 5:45-6p to be seated. We will use your last name at check in. Additional info will be emailed out 5 days before the event.
Use SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS for any friends that will or have purchased tickets and would like to be seated together.
Double Smash Burger$15.00
Chapman Creek Farms grass-fed beef, seasoned & smashed, served with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a salt & pepper bun with CB Special Sauce.
HiPA (4pk//16oz cans)$16.00
Who you gonn call? Our buds at Screenland Armour Theatre, that's who! This collab IPA is brewed with a ghostly amount of oranges, tangerine and dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic creating fun memories for all.
More about City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
Q39 image

 

Q39

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mr Burns$12.00
Cubed Burnt Ends, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Straws, Toasted Bun.
Best Wings on the Planet$11.00
Jumbo chicken wings with Chipotle BBQ sauce
Pit Master$11.00
Sliced Brisket with Classic BBQ sauce, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws, and Toasted Bun.
More about Q39
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chop Salad$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings$11.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Grilled Salmon "Caesar"$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess
More about Third Street Social KC
AEP Restaurant image

 

AEP Restaurant

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Central Som Tum$7.00
Muu Ping$9.00
Moo Krob$9.00
More about AEP Restaurant
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
$Ranch$1.49
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.49
Large Chicken Nachos$16.49
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
The Farmhouse image

 

The Farmhouse

300 Delaware Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (3102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Toffee Yule Log$25.00
The Farmhouse Chef Series Jan 26th$125.00
Burnt End Tomales$20.00
More about The Farmhouse
Room 39 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Room 39

1719 W 39th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1582 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$7.00
Chorizo Burrito$12.00
Quiche$10.00
More about Room 39
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chop Salad$9.95
Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Cucumbers, Feta & Romano Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Summit Grill
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Nelson-Atkins Dining

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
(Contains Wheat and Soybeans)
Fall Mesclun Salad$6.50
With Mesclun Mix, Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese and Chipotle Dressing
Nelson Creamy Tomato Basil Soup$5.95
(Contains Dairy and Soybeans)
More about Nelson-Atkins Dining
SAUCED. image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SAUCED.

1881-B Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SEASONED FRIES$2.50
Natural Cut Fries Tossed with our House Seasoning
THE BLACKENED$8.50
Juicy Marinated Chicken Topped with Seasonal Slaw, Tomato , and Garlic Aioli
CAJUN BUTTERMILK$9.50
A Classic Juicy Chicken Sandwich with Tomato and Pickles
More about SAUCED.
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill image

 

Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wing Basket$11.00
Three of our whole wings tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub w/ fries, toast, blue cheese or ranch & celery
Fish & Chips$11.00
Three Atlantic cod fish filets hand-dipped in beer batter w/ fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, Baja tarter sauce & lemon.
Bar Burger$9.75
1/2lb build your own smash burger on a brioche bun w/ choice of Bar sauce, ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion or pickle.
More about Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
Canary KC image

 

Canary KC

3835 Main Street Suite B, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Canary Burger$15.00
Two Salt Creek beef smashburger patties, french onion, cheese curd, horseradish aioli. Served with steak fries.
1 Qt Pork Stew$25.00
2-4 servings of our house-made Pork Chile
Verde. Served with pickled corn, crema, hot sauce and Shishito peppers.
More about Canary KC
Julep Cocktail Club image

 

Julep Cocktail Club

4141 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 104, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Julep Cocktail Club
The Westside Local image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Westside Local

1663 Summit St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1983 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Westside Local

