Lower East Side restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Lower East Side restaurants

The Diplomat image

SOUPS • TAPAS

The Diplomat

815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Salad$14.00
arugula, fried chickpeas, demi sec thai chili, tahini dressing
The Diplomac$14.00
prime beef burger, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, '1000' island dressing, pickles, red onion
Warm Chocolate Brownie$7.00
trail mix, coconut jam, chocolate mousse
More about The Diplomat
Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Reuben
Choice of protein, with sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and our vegan 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla with queso blanco and choice of filling. Topped with more cheese, tomato
More about Beans & Barley
Red Lion Pub image

 

Red Lion Pub

1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.49
About as Wisconsin as it gets. We beer batter and deep-fry these delicious Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds and serve them up hot with a side of Ranch.
Cauliflower Wings$8.00
All of the flavor of our delicious wings breaded and fried and delivered in a veg friendly format.
Boneless Wings$11.99
10oz of succulent breaded chicken filetss tossed in one of our house-made wing sauces and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Hot | BBQ | Honey Habanero | Lion’s Dry Rub | O Sauce | Sweet Chili
More about Red Lion Pub
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
You Like Jazz? Crowler$7.00
7% This beer is brewed with a hybrid yeast strain 50% Belgian Strong, 50% American Ale, all Belgian malts, and all Citra hops at 5 pounds per barrel. Which creates a juicy hop forward IPA balanced with a subtle Belgian yeast character.
Chicken Wings
Brined, Smoked And Fried To Crispy Perfection. Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce Or Dry Rub, And Served With Pickles And Choice Of Dipping Sauce.
Cheese Curds$9.00
8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
One Smash Burger!$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
Westsider Nachos (Regular)$13.95
Melted pepperjack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest corn, guacamole, sour cream.
Add a side of Queso sauce for $2.50
Add meat!
house smoked chicken +$3, BBQ pork +$3, grilled chicken +$4, meatloaf +$3
Classic Beer Battered Cod$12.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
La Masa Empanada Bar image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Masa Empanada Bar

1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Argentine Beef - (A)$4.00
Seasoned beef, green olives, raisins, hardboiled egg, crushed chillies
Chicken Tinga - (T)$3.00
Tender pulled chicken, fire roasted tomato & red chile
Wisco Corn - (W)$3.00
Creamy sweet corn, roasted corn, bell pepper, onion
More about La Masa Empanada Bar
Birch image

SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Birch

459 E. Pleasant St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Spare Ribs$24.00
Dinner with 2 buttermilk biscuits, Great Aunt Hazel's potato salad + 2 chocolate brownies
Hatched Handpie$5.00
Strawberry
Double Cheeseburger + Kettle Chips$13.50
House pickles, bacon, onions, special sauce, American cheese + kettle chips
More about Birch
Kompali image

 

Kompali

1205 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja fish$3.75
Beer Battered fresh white fish, cabbage chipotle cream
Al Pastor$3.50
Marinated split roasted pork, grilled pineapple cilantro onions
Argentinian Steak$3.75
Marinated steak in chimichurri sauce
More about Kompali
The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar image

 

The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Scallop Artichoke Cream$28.00
Chef Suzzette’s Favorite! Sautéed jumbo scallops and artichoke hearts in a Pernod Romano Cream Sauce
Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed baby greens seasonal garden vegetables
Carbonara$18.00
A Romano staple-sautéed smoked bacon, onions and garlic. Finished with Romano cream, fresh parsley and a coddled egg
More about The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar
Mac Shack image

 

Mac Shack

1701 N Humboldt Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mac Shack
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mangos Cafe East

1682 N Van Buren, Milwaukee

Avg 4.1 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Wings$16.95
6 wings$8.95
Avocado Veggie$3.75
More about Mangos Cafe East
Red Light Ramen image

 

Red Light Ramen

1749 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Red Light Ramen

