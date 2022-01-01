Cake in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cake
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Lemon Cake with Blueberry Compote
Local organic blueberries in a compote served with a lemon cake.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|$11.00
Buttermilk chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream frosting.
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese buttercream frosting.
Yo Mama!
1349 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa
|Dirt Cake
|$5.99
Pre-packed pint of delicious locally owned Scratch Ice Cream!
Urban Beets
3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa
|Coffee Cake
|$7.25
Banana, GF Oats, Walnuts, Cinnamon, Maple Almond Butter, Maca, Espresso, Almond Mylk
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milwaukee Classic Pizza
3929 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Lemon Mascarpone Cake
|$4.00
Made with a moist lemon cake, lemon curd and a smooth and creamy whipped mascarpone frosting! It's light, yet sweet and tart and so darn good!