Cake in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve cake

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Cake with Blueberry Compote
Local organic blueberries in a compote served with a lemon cake.
More about The Busy Beestro
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$11.00
Buttermilk chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream frosting.
Carrot Cake$11.00
Walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese buttercream frosting.
More about Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
C-viche image

SUSHI

C-viche

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$10.00
More about C-viche
Yo Mama! image

 

Yo Mama!

1349 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dirt Cake$5.99
Pre-packed pint of delicious locally owned Scratch Ice Cream!
More about Yo Mama!
Urban Beets image

 

Urban Beets

3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coffee Cake$7.25
Banana, GF Oats, Walnuts, Cinnamon, Maple Almond Butter, Maca, Espresso, Almond Mylk
More about Urban Beets
Cake Pop image

 

Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Pop$2.25
More about Friendship Cafe
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Stack - 2 cakes$8.00
More about Midtown Grill
Milwaukee Classic Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milwaukee Classic Pizza

3929 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1586 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Mascarpone Cake$4.00
Made with a moist lemon cake, lemon curd and a smooth and creamy whipped mascarpone frosting! It's light, yet sweet and tart and so darn good!
More about Milwaukee Classic Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Quesadillas

Sliders

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston