KIN by Rice n Roll
7484 West State Street
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Popular Items
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup
Tofu, seaweed, scallion in bonito, miso broth soup
Tom Kha
(GF)Mushroom, cherry tomato, onion, scallion, lime juice,Thai herbs & coconut milk broth soup
Beef Salad 🌶
Grilled skirt beef slices in lime dressing, cherry tomato, cilantro, mint, rice powder, scallion, red onion, green apple
Crispy Duck Salad 🌶
Roasted duck in lime dressing, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomato, scallion, cilantro, chili paste
Cucumber Salad
(GF/V) Marinated in soy vinaigrette
House Salad
Organic mixed green salad, lettuce, carrot, cherry tomato, cucumber, ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Sesame vinegar dressing (V)
Bite
Sample Platter
Mix & match any 3 bites
Crab Rangoon
Crab stick, celery, cream cheese, sweet & sour (8pcs)
Edamame
(GF/V) Lightly salted, Green beans
Egg Roll
(V) Crispy crackly skin with vermicelli, cabbage, carrot, shitake, celery, scallion (4pcs)
Chicken Gyoza
Veggie Gyoza
(V)
Appetizer
Crispy Calamari
with garlic mayo
KIN Wings
fried Korean chicken wings ~ w/ wasabi mayo
Potato Korokke
(2pcs) Deep-fried potato cake coated w/ panko, Japanese mayo, Tonkatsu sauce
Tempura Shrimps & Veggies
Tempura shrimps & assorted veggies w tempura sauce
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Crunchy fried topped w/ truffle oil, parmesan cheese, tongarashi, seaweed powder w/ spicy mayo, garlic mayo, sriracha buffalo
Crunchy Spicy Salmon 🌶
(RAW)Spicy salmon, crispy sushi rice, sriracha, sweet soy glace, jalapeno
Dip Dip - Salmon Ceviche
(GF/RAW)with lime dressing, scallion, cilantro, rice powder
Dip Dip - Yellowtail Ponzu
(RAW) with ponzu, jalapeno, chili oil
Duo Dipper 🌶
(RAW)Smoked spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet soy glace, Ikura, scallion, ponzu, crispy wonton skin
Flaming Tuna Crispy Rice 🌶
(RAW)Spicy tuna, crispy sushi rice, curry mayo, sweet soy glace, spicy mayo, jalapeno
Tuna Poke
(RAW)Soy marinated tuna, avocado, mixed green & sesame chip
Mantou (NEW!!)
NEW ITEM..(2pcs) Stuffed fried Chinese bun with Chashu pork, pickle red onion, Japanese mayo
On A Bun
Chashu Pork Bun
(2pcs) Cucumber, scallion, microgreen, peanut, house sauce
Fried Cod Bun
(2pcs),Beer battered, scallion, microgreen, yuzu sauce
Honey Glazed Duck Bun
(2pcs) Cucumber, scallion, microgreen, house sauce
Portobello Bun
(2pcs), Cucumber, onion, scallion, microgreen, house sauce (V)
Rice Bowl
Teriyaki Tofu
(GF)White rice with sunny side up egg, broccoli, onion, squash, carrot, shitake, sesame
Teriyaki Portobello
(GF)White rice with sunny side up egg, broccoli, onion, squash, carrot, shitake, sesame
Teriyaki Chicken
(GF)White rice with sunny side up egg, broccoli, onion, squash, carrot, shitake, sesame
Teriyaki Beef Bowl
(1pc) White rice with sunny side up egg, broccoli, onion, squash, carrot, shitake, sesame
Teriyaki Salmon
(6oz) (GF)White rice with sunny side up egg, broccoli, onion, squash, carrot, shitake, sesame
Chashu Pork Bowl
White rice with sunny side up egg, broccoli, onion, squash, carrot, shitake, sesame, teriyaki sauce
KIN Ramen
Veggies Ramen
CREAMY VEGETABLE SOUP BROTH Fresh egg noodle, black wood ear mushroom, shitake, enoki, mushroom, bamboo, scallion, corn, fried tofu, nori & soft boil egg
KIN Chashumen
DRY TO LITTLE SOUP BROTH Fresh egg noodle, chashu pork, shitake, corn, bamboo, scallion, black wood ear mushroom, fish cake, nori & soft boil egg
Tonkotsu Ramen
RICH & CREAMY PORK BONE SOUP BROTH Fresh egg noodle, chashu pork, black wood ear mushroom, bamboo, scallion, corn, fish cake, nori & soft boil egg
Spicy Miso Ramen 🌶
CREAMY TONKOTSU BROTH W/ SPICY MISO PASTE Fresh egg noodle, chashu pork, black wood ear mushroom, bamboo, scallion, corn, fish cake, nori & soft boil egg, Ito togarashi
Tom Yum Ramen 🌶
RICH PORK BONE BROTH W/ TOM YUM PASTE Fresh egg noodle, minced chashu pork, shrimp tempura, black wood ear mushroom, bamboo, scallion, corn, fish cake, nori & soft boil egg, Ito togarashi
Red Hot Ramen 🌶
CREAMY PORK BONE BROTH W/ HOMEMADE CHILI PASTE Fresh egg noodle, seasoning grounded pork, black wood ear mushroom, bamboo, scallion, fish cake, Ito togarashi, nori & soft boil egg
Thai Street Food
Drunken Noodle 🌶
Wide flat noodle w/ tossed egg, bell pepper, snow pea, onion, scallion, cherry tomato, basil
Garlic Fried Rice
(GF)Japanese rice tossed with egg, scallion, garlic, pepper
Masaman Curry 🌶
Potato, onion, carrot, peanut w/ rice
Pad Thai
(GF)Rice noodle tossed with egg, beansprout, scallion, sweet radish, peanut
Pad See Eiw
Thai style wide-flat noodle tossed with egg, broccoli
Panang Curry 🌶
Snow pea, bell pepper, peanut, kaffir leaves w/ rice
Red Curry 🌶
Bell pepper, snow pea, squash, cherry tomato, basil w/ rice
Chef Specialties
Honey Roasted Duck
Roasted duck w/ homemade honey, sesame sauce, steamed bukchoi, cucumber w/ rice
Jumpbo Lump Crabmeat Fried Rice
w/ garlic, pepper, scallion, egg, black pepper, lime sauce
Khao Soy 🌶
Thai Northern curry, soft & crispy egg noodle, boiled egg, red onion, scallion, beansprout, pickled radish
Salmon Miso
(6oz)Grilled salmon glazed w/ miso sauce, mixed green, asparagus, fried potato.
Thai Style Grilled Beef
(7oz) Thai style grilled beef, mixed green w/ Thai lime dressing and White Rice
Two Nations Noodle 🌶
Japanese wheat noodle w/ aroma of Thai fresh basil & hot chili, tossed egg, bell pepper, snow pea, onion, scallion, cherry tomato, basil
A La Carte (1pc /order)
Ama Ebi
Sweet Shrimp w/head (GF/Raw)
Ebi
Cooked shrimp (GF)
Hamachi
Yellowtail (GF/RAW)
Hotate
Japanese Scallop (GF/Raw)
Ika
Squid (GF/Raw)
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Inari
Tofu pocket
Kanikama
Crab stick
Maguro
BLUEFIN, Tuna (GF/ Raw), the most expensive tuna in the market
Masago
Flying fish roe
Saba
Mackerel (GF)
Sake
Salmon (GF/Raw), Scottish or Atlantic
Smoked Salmon
(GF)
Super White Tuna
(GF/Raw)
Tako
Octopus (GF)
Tamago
Sweet Omelet (GF)
Tobiko
Unagi
BBQ Eel
White Fish
(GF/Raw)
Sushi Bar Special
Nigiri & Sashimi Set
Nigiri Sample
6 pcs, Chef's choice, Nigiri over sushi rice (RAW)
Sashimi Sample
6 pcs, Chef's choice (RAW)
Veggies Set
3 pcs of nigiri, Garden Twist roll (V)
Sashimi Set
Assorted 12 pcs fresh fish (RAW)
Sushi Bar Set
3 pcs nigiri, 6 pcs sashimi, Rainbow roll (RAW)
KIN Maki Set
7 pcs nigiri, California roll, Shrimp tempura roll (RAW)
KIN Sample Set for 2 ppl
6 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs nigiri, 4 pcs each of Spicy Tuna, Call me crazy, Planet V, Shrimp tempura, Milwaukee, 6 pcs of Volcano, sesame seed (RAW)
Donburi
Chirashi Don
(GF/RAW) Assorted fish on sushi rice, sesame seed
Hamachi Don
(GF/RAW) Yellowtail, with scallion & nori, sesame seed
Sake Don
(GF/RAW) Salmon, with Ikura & nori, sesame seed
Tekka Don
(GF/RAW) Tuna, with scallion & nori, sesame seed
Unagi Don
BBQ eel on Rice, sesame seed
50/50 KIN Poke
(RAW) Tuna, salmon, avocado, furikake, seaweed salad, scallion, tempura flake, nori w/ spicy citrus, shoyu & ponzu sauce w/ wonton skin, sesame seed
Garden World Maki
ACA Maki
(GF)Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, sesame seed
Avocado Maki
(GF)
Cucumber Maki
(GF)
Duo Mushroom Maki
Shitake & enoki tempura, avocado, sweet soy glace
Futo Maki
Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, tamago, carrot, oshinko
Garden Twist Maki 🌶
Creamcheese, sweet potato tempura, asparagus, tempura topped avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha
Mango Avo Q Maki
(GF) Mango, avocado, cucumber
Planet V Maki
Avocado, carrot, tamago, oshinko topped w/ fried potato string & sweet soy glacé
Sweet Garden Maki
Carrot, shitake, cucumber, avocado, topped w/ Inari, scallion, sweet soy glace
Sweet Potato Tempura Maki
Sweet soy glace
Maki World
California Maki
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seed
Caterpillar Maki
BBQ Eel, cucumber, creamcheese, tempura flake, topped avocado, sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Classy California Maki
Snow crabmeat,mayo, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seed
Crunchy Shrimp Maki
Cooked shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura flake, sesame seed
Florida Maki
(RAW)Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, masago, sesame seed
Negi Hamachi Maki
(GF/Raw)Yellowtail, scallion, sesame seed
Philly Maki
(GF)Smoke salmon, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seed
Rainbow Maki
(RAW)Avocado, cucumber, crab stick topped w/ assorted fish & avocado, sesame seed
Salmon maki
(GF/RAW) w sesame seed
Salmon Avo Maki
(GF/RAW)Salmon, Avocado, Sesame seed
Salmon Skin Maki
Salmon skin, cucumber, sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Smoky Crunch Maki
Crab stick, tempura flake, spicy mayo topped smoked salmon, sesame seed
Spicy Crab Maki
Crabstick, tempura flake, cucumber, spicy miso, sesame seed
Spicy Salmon Maki 🌶
(GF/RAW)Salmon, masago, cucumber, spicy mayo, sesame seed
Spicy Scallop Maki 🌶
(RAW)Scallop, masago, cucumber, spicy miso, sesame seed
Spicy Tako Maki 🌶
Octopus, masago, cucumber, spicy miso, sesame seed
Spicy Tuna Maki 🌶
(GF/RAW)Tuna, cucumber, masago, spicy sauce, sesame seed
Spider Maki
Soft-shell crab, avocado, asparagus, masago, sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Tiger Eyes Maki
Deep- fried roll, salmon, creamcheese, sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Tuna Maki
(GF/RAW) w sesame seed
Tuna Avo Maki
(GF/RAW) Tuna, Avocado, sesame seed
Una Q Maki
BBQ Eel, cucumber, sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Volcano Maki
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, masago topped baked seafood, tempura flake, sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Trust Me Maki
Bacon 🌶
(RAW) Super white tuna, avocado, cilantro topped w/ bacon jam, spicy salmon, red tobiko, micro green, sesame seed
Black Dragon
Shrimp & fish tempura, lettuce topped w/ unagi, avocado, sweet soy glace, sesame seed
Black n White
Cooked shrimp, tempura flake, spicy mayo topped seared super white tuna, unagi, sweet soy glace, wasabi mayo, scallion, sesame seed
Call Me Crazy 🌶
(RAW) Spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tempura flake, Sriracha, sesame seed
Clumsy Bueno
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped spicy crab stick, tempura flake, sweet soy glace, spicy mayo, sesame seed
Crunchie Munchie 🌶
Deep–fried roll, crab stick, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy glace, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sesame seed
Demon Dancer
Shrimp tempura, masago, avocado wrapped w/ cooked shrimp, sesame dressing, unagi sauce & ponzu, sesame seed
El Ninyo 🌶
(GF/RAW) tuna, yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, red tobiko, spicy mayo, chili oil, fresh lime juice, sesame seed
Farwell
Deep-fried roll, crab stick, creamcheese, masago, unagi, cooked shrimp, , sweet soy glace, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sesame seed
Hot on the State 🌶
(RAW) Soft-shell crab, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, seared spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sweet soy glace, micro green, sesame seed
Jason 5 🌶
(RAW) Super white tuna, jalapeno, avocado, topped seared scallop, spicy miso mayo, scallion
Milwaukee 🌶
Shrimp tempura, creamcheese, avocado, cilantro, sriracha topped w/ smoke salmon, sweet soy glace, spicy mayo, red tobiko, scallion, sesame seed
MKE Dangerous 🌶
(GF/RAW) Tuna, salmon, super white tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce, topped black tobiko, pickled red onion, sesame seed
Sea Smoke 🌶
Fried calamari, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, topped cooked shrimp, avocado, seared garlic, mayo, green tobiko, sesame seed
Sexy Summer 🌶
(GF/RAW) Spicy tuna, mango topped with salmon, avocado, sesame seed
Sexy Winter 🌶
(RAW) Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, cooked shrimp, crab stick, shitake, oshinko, avocado, mixed green wrapped w/ rice paper serve w/ lime dressing (NO RICE)
Tosa Fab 🌶
(GF/RAW) Yellow tail, avocado, cilantro, spicy sauce, topped seared white tuna, curry mayo, micro green, black rice, sesame seed
West Town 🌶
(GF/RAW) Spicy tuna, spicy mayo, pepitas, jalapeno, Inari, topped salmon, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo, sesame seed
Ponzu Jello Maki 🌶 (NEW!!)
(RAW) Salmon, tamago, oshinko, avocado topped seared tuna, ponzu jello, black tobiko, chili oil, lime, microgreen
Loveis Maki (NEW!!)
(Raw) Spicy tako, scallions, avocado, cucumber topped w seared salmon, red flying fish roe, baked sweet mayo, sweet soy glace
Bomberman Maki 🌶 (NEW!!)
Charcoal battered with smoked salmon, cooked eel, crabstick, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno,topped w spicy mayo, sweet soy glace, scallions, red flying fish roe