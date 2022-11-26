Restaurant header imageView gallery

KIN by Rice n Roll

review star

No reviews yet

7484 West State Street

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle 🌶

NO Utensils

No Utensils

Only Chopsticks

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Tofu, seaweed, scallion in bonito, miso broth soup

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$5.50

(GF)Mushroom, cherry tomato, onion, scallion, lime juice,Thai herbs & coconut milk broth soup

Beef Salad 🌶

Beef Salad 🌶

$14.00

Grilled skirt beef slices in lime dressing, cherry tomato, cilantro, mint, rice powder, scallion, red onion, green apple

Crispy Duck Salad 🌶

$14.00

Roasted duck in lime dressing, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomato, scallion, cilantro, chili paste

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

(GF/V) Marinated in soy vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$4.50

Organic mixed green salad, lettuce, carrot, cherry tomato, cucumber, ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Sesame vinegar dressing (V)

Bite

Sample Platter

Sample Platter

$16.00

Mix & match any 3 bites

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Crab stick, celery, cream cheese, sweet & sour (8pcs)

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

(GF/V) Lightly salted, Green beans

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$7.00

(V) Crispy crackly skin with vermicelli, cabbage, carrot, shitake, celery, scallion (4pcs)

Chicken Gyoza

$7.00
Veggie Gyoza

Veggie Gyoza

$7.00

(V)

Appetizer

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$11.00

with garlic mayo

KIN Wings

KIN Wings

$10.00

fried Korean chicken wings ~ w/ wasabi mayo

Potato Korokke

Potato Korokke

$10.00

(2pcs) Deep-fried potato cake coated w/ panko, Japanese mayo, Tonkatsu sauce

Tempura Shrimps & Veggies

Tempura Shrimps & Veggies

$14.00

Tempura shrimps & assorted veggies w tempura sauce

Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Crunchy fried topped w/ truffle oil, parmesan cheese, tongarashi, seaweed powder w/ spicy mayo, garlic mayo, sriracha buffalo

Crunchy Spicy Salmon 🌶

Crunchy Spicy Salmon 🌶

$15.00

(RAW)Spicy salmon, crispy sushi rice, sriracha, sweet soy glace, jalapeno

Dip Dip - Salmon Ceviche

Dip Dip - Salmon Ceviche

$13.00

(GF/RAW)with lime dressing, scallion, cilantro, rice powder

Dip Dip - Yellowtail Ponzu

Dip Dip - Yellowtail Ponzu

$13.00

(RAW) with ponzu, jalapeno, chili oil

Duo Dipper 🌶

Duo Dipper 🌶

$15.00

(RAW)Smoked spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet soy glace, Ikura, scallion, ponzu, crispy wonton skin

Flaming Tuna Crispy Rice 🌶

Flaming Tuna Crispy Rice 🌶

$15.00

(RAW)Spicy tuna, crispy sushi rice, curry mayo, sweet soy glace, spicy mayo, jalapeno

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$14.00

(RAW)Soy marinated tuna, avocado, mixed green & sesame chip

Mantou (NEW!!)

Mantou (NEW!!)

$9.00

NEW ITEM..(2pcs) Stuffed fried Chinese bun with Chashu pork, pickle red onion, Japanese mayo

On A Bun

Chashu Pork Bun

Chashu Pork Bun

$12.00

(2pcs) Cucumber, scallion, microgreen, peanut, house sauce

Fried Cod Bun

Fried Cod Bun

$11.00

(2pcs),Beer battered, scallion, microgreen, yuzu sauce

Honey Glazed Duck Bun

Honey Glazed Duck Bun

$12.00

(2pcs) Cucumber, scallion, microgreen, house sauce

Portobello Bun

Portobello Bun

$10.00

(2pcs), Cucumber, onion, scallion, microgreen, house sauce (V)

Rice Bowl

Teriyaki Tofu

Teriyaki Tofu

$15.00

(GF)White rice with sunny side up egg, broccoli, onion, squash, carrot, shitake, sesame

Teriyaki Portobello

Teriyaki Portobello

$15.00

(GF)White rice with sunny side up egg, broccoli, onion, squash, carrot, shitake, sesame

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

(GF)White rice with sunny side up egg, broccoli, onion, squash, carrot, shitake, sesame

Teriyaki Beef Bowl

$17.00

(1pc) White rice with sunny side up egg, broccoli, onion, squash, carrot, shitake, sesame

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$17.00

(6oz) (GF)White rice with sunny side up egg, broccoli, onion, squash, carrot, shitake, sesame

Chashu Pork Bowl

$17.00

White rice with sunny side up egg, broccoli, onion, squash, carrot, shitake, sesame, teriyaki sauce

KIN Ramen

Veggies Ramen

Veggies Ramen

$16.00

CREAMY VEGETABLE SOUP BROTH Fresh egg noodle, black wood ear mushroom, shitake, enoki, mushroom, bamboo, scallion, corn, fried tofu, nori & soft boil egg

KIN Chashumen

KIN Chashumen

$16.00

DRY TO LITTLE SOUP BROTH Fresh egg noodle, chashu pork, shitake, corn, bamboo, scallion, black wood ear mushroom, fish cake, nori & soft boil egg

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

RICH & CREAMY PORK BONE SOUP BROTH Fresh egg noodle, chashu pork, black wood ear mushroom, bamboo, scallion, corn, fish cake, nori & soft boil egg

Spicy Miso Ramen 🌶

Spicy Miso Ramen 🌶

$16.00

CREAMY TONKOTSU BROTH W/ SPICY MISO PASTE Fresh egg noodle, chashu pork, black wood ear mushroom, bamboo, scallion, corn, fish cake, nori & soft boil egg, Ito togarashi

Tom Yum Ramen 🌶

Tom Yum Ramen 🌶

$17.00

RICH PORK BONE BROTH W/ TOM YUM PASTE Fresh egg noodle, minced chashu pork, shrimp tempura, black wood ear mushroom, bamboo, scallion, corn, fish cake, nori & soft boil egg, Ito togarashi

Red Hot Ramen 🌶

Red Hot Ramen 🌶

$17.00

CREAMY PORK BONE BROTH W/ HOMEMADE CHILI PASTE Fresh egg noodle, seasoning grounded pork, black wood ear mushroom, bamboo, scallion, fish cake, Ito togarashi, nori & soft boil egg

Thai Street Food

Drunken Noodle 🌶

Drunken Noodle 🌶

$14.00

Wide flat noodle w/ tossed egg, bell pepper, snow pea, onion, scallion, cherry tomato, basil

Garlic Fried Rice

Garlic Fried Rice

$13.00

(GF)Japanese rice tossed with egg, scallion, garlic, pepper

Masaman Curry 🌶

Masaman Curry 🌶

$14.00

Potato, onion, carrot, peanut w/ rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

(GF)Rice noodle tossed with egg, beansprout, scallion, sweet radish, peanut

Pad See Eiw

Pad See Eiw

$14.00

Thai style wide-flat noodle tossed with egg, broccoli

Panang Curry 🌶

Panang Curry 🌶

$14.00

Snow pea, bell pepper, peanut, kaffir leaves w/ rice

Red Curry 🌶

Red Curry 🌶

$14.00

Bell pepper, snow pea, squash, cherry tomato, basil w/ rice

Chef Specialties

Honey Roasted Duck

Honey Roasted Duck

$17.00

Roasted duck w/ homemade honey, sesame sauce, steamed bukchoi, cucumber w/ rice

Jumpbo Lump Crabmeat Fried Rice

Jumpbo Lump Crabmeat Fried Rice

$26.00

w/ garlic, pepper, scallion, egg, black pepper, lime sauce

Khao Soy 🌶

Khao Soy 🌶

$17.00

Thai Northern curry, soft & crispy egg noodle, boiled egg, red onion, scallion, beansprout, pickled radish

Salmon Miso

Salmon Miso

$18.00

(6oz)Grilled salmon glazed w/ miso sauce, mixed green, asparagus, fried potato.

Thai Style Grilled Beef

Thai Style Grilled Beef

$21.00

(7oz) Thai style grilled beef, mixed green w/ Thai lime dressing and White Rice

Two Nations Noodle 🌶

Two Nations Noodle 🌶

$16.00

Japanese wheat noodle w/ aroma of Thai fresh basil & hot chili, tossed egg, bell pepper, snow pea, onion, scallion, cherry tomato, basil

A La Carte (1pc /order)

1 order / pc Nigiri = over rice
Ama Ebi

Ama Ebi

$8.00

Sweet Shrimp w/head (GF/Raw)

Ebi

Ebi

$2.50

Cooked shrimp (GF)

Hamachi

$3.50

Yellowtail (GF/RAW)

Hotate

$5.00

Japanese Scallop (GF/Raw)

Ika

$3.00

Squid (GF/Raw)

Ikura

Ikura

$4.00

Salmon Roe

Inari

Inari

$2.50

Tofu pocket

Kanikama

$2.50

Crab stick

Maguro

$3.50

BLUEFIN, Tuna (GF/ Raw), the most expensive tuna in the market

Masago

Masago

$3.50

Flying fish roe

Saba

$2.50

Mackerel (GF)

Sake

$3.00

Salmon (GF/Raw), Scottish or Atlantic

Smoked Salmon

$3.50

(GF)

Super White Tuna

$3.50

(GF/Raw)

Tako

Tako

$2.50

Octopus (GF)

Tamago

Tamago

$2.50

Sweet Omelet (GF)

Tobiko

Tobiko

$3.00
Unagi

Unagi

$3.50

BBQ Eel

White Fish

$3.00

(GF/Raw)

Sushi Bar Special

2 pcs per order: Each item may contain sesame seeds (RAW)

Negi Saba

$8.00

2 pcs with scallion

Salmon Aburi

Salmon Aburi

$10.00

2 pcs with spicy mayo & Ikura (RAW)

Spicy Hokkaido Scallop

$11.00

2 pcs with masago

Salmon Toro

Salmon Toro

$6.00

1pc, Salmon Toro (Fatty/Belly Part) nigiri style (RAW)

Uni

Uni

$12.00Out of stock

1 pc , Sea Urchin

Uni w Salmon Toro

Uni w Salmon Toro

$15.00Out of stock

Nigiri & Sashimi Set

All Maki contains sesame seeds
Nigiri Sample

Nigiri Sample

$14.00

6 pcs, Chef's choice, Nigiri over sushi rice (RAW)

Sashimi Sample

Sashimi Sample

$15.00

6 pcs, Chef's choice (RAW)

Veggies Set

Veggies Set

$16.00

3 pcs of nigiri, Garden Twist roll (V)

Sashimi Set

Sashimi Set

$28.00

Assorted 12 pcs fresh fish (RAW)

Sushi Bar Set

Sushi Bar Set

$28.00

3 pcs nigiri, 6 pcs sashimi, Rainbow roll (RAW)

KIN Maki Set

KIN Maki Set

$28.00

7 pcs nigiri, California roll, Shrimp tempura roll (RAW)

KIN Sample Set for 2 ppl

KIN Sample Set for 2 ppl

$72.00

6 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs nigiri, 4 pcs each of Spicy Tuna, Call me crazy, Planet V, Shrimp tempura, Milwaukee, 6 pcs of Volcano, sesame seed (RAW)

Donburi

Chirashi Don

Chirashi Don

$27.00

(GF/RAW) Assorted fish on sushi rice, sesame seed

Hamachi Don

$22.00

(GF/RAW) Yellowtail, with scallion & nori, sesame seed

Sake Don

Sake Don

$22.00

(GF/RAW) Salmon, with Ikura & nori, sesame seed

Tekka Don

$22.00

(GF/RAW) Tuna, with scallion & nori, sesame seed

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$22.00

BBQ eel on Rice, sesame seed

50/50 KIN Poke

50/50 KIN Poke

$22.00

(RAW) Tuna, salmon, avocado, furikake, seaweed salad, scallion, tempura flake, nori w/ spicy citrus, shoyu & ponzu sauce w/ wonton skin, sesame seed

Garden World Maki

All Maki contains sesame seeds

ACA Maki

$8.00

(GF)Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, sesame seed

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$6.00

(GF)

Cucumber Maki

$6.00

(GF)

Duo Mushroom Maki

Duo Mushroom Maki

$12.00

Shitake & enoki tempura, avocado, sweet soy glace

Futo Maki

Futo Maki

$9.00

Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, tamago, carrot, oshinko

Garden Twist Maki 🌶

Garden Twist Maki 🌶

$13.00

Creamcheese, sweet potato tempura, asparagus, tempura topped avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha

Mango Avo Q Maki

$8.00

(GF) Mango, avocado, cucumber

Planet V Maki

Planet V Maki

$14.00

Avocado, carrot, tamago, oshinko topped w/ fried potato string & sweet soy glacé

Sweet Garden Maki

Sweet Garden Maki

$13.00

Carrot, shitake, cucumber, avocado, topped w/ Inari, scallion, sweet soy glace

Sweet Potato Tempura Maki

Sweet Potato Tempura Maki

$10.00

Sweet soy glace

Maki World

All Maki contains sesame seeds
California Maki

California Maki

$8.00

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seed

Caterpillar Maki

Caterpillar Maki

$15.00

BBQ Eel, cucumber, creamcheese, tempura flake, topped avocado, sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Classy California Maki

Classy California Maki

$13.00

Snow crabmeat,mayo, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seed

Crunchy Shrimp Maki

Crunchy Shrimp Maki

$9.00

Cooked shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura flake, sesame seed

Florida Maki

Florida Maki

$10.00

(RAW)Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, masago, sesame seed

Negi Hamachi Maki

Negi Hamachi Maki

$8.00

(GF/Raw)Yellowtail, scallion, sesame seed

Philly Maki

Philly Maki

$9.00

(GF)Smoke salmon, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seed

Rainbow Maki

Rainbow Maki

$14.00

(RAW)Avocado, cucumber, crab stick topped w/ assorted fish & avocado, sesame seed

Salmon maki

Salmon maki

$7.00

(GF/RAW) w sesame seed

Salmon Avo Maki

$9.00

(GF/RAW)Salmon, Avocado, Sesame seed

Salmon Skin Maki

Salmon Skin Maki

$8.00

Salmon skin, cucumber, sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Smoky Crunch Maki

Smoky Crunch Maki

$14.00

Crab stick, tempura flake, spicy mayo topped smoked salmon, sesame seed

Spicy Crab Maki

Spicy Crab Maki

$9.00

Crabstick, tempura flake, cucumber, spicy miso, sesame seed

Spicy Salmon Maki 🌶

$10.00

(GF/RAW)Salmon, masago, cucumber, spicy mayo, sesame seed

Spicy Scallop Maki 🌶

Spicy Scallop Maki 🌶

$12.00

(RAW)Scallop, masago, cucumber, spicy miso, sesame seed

Spicy Tako Maki 🌶

$12.00

Octopus, masago, cucumber, spicy miso, sesame seed

Spicy Tuna Maki 🌶

Spicy Tuna Maki 🌶

$10.00

(GF/RAW)Tuna, cucumber, masago, spicy sauce, sesame seed

Spider Maki

Spider Maki

$13.00

Soft-shell crab, avocado, asparagus, masago, sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Shrimp Tempura Maki

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Tiger Eyes Maki

Tiger Eyes Maki

$13.00

Deep- fried roll, salmon, creamcheese, sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Tuna Maki

$7.00

(GF/RAW) w sesame seed

Tuna Avo Maki

$9.00

(GF/RAW) Tuna, Avocado, sesame seed

Una Q Maki

$10.00

BBQ Eel, cucumber, sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Volcano Maki

Volcano Maki

$12.00

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, masago topped baked seafood, tempura flake, sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Trust Me Maki

All Maki contains sesame seeds
Bacon 🌶

Bacon 🌶

$18.00

(RAW) Super white tuna, avocado, cilantro topped w/ bacon jam, spicy salmon, red tobiko, micro green, sesame seed

Black Dragon

Black Dragon

$16.00

Shrimp & fish tempura, lettuce topped w/ unagi, avocado, sweet soy glace, sesame seed

Black n White

Black n White

$16.00

Cooked shrimp, tempura flake, spicy mayo topped seared super white tuna, unagi, sweet soy glace, wasabi mayo, scallion, sesame seed

Call Me Crazy 🌶

Call Me Crazy 🌶

$11.00

(RAW) Spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tempura flake, Sriracha, sesame seed

Clumsy Bueno

Clumsy Bueno

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado topped spicy crab stick, tempura flake, sweet soy glace, spicy mayo, sesame seed

Crunchie Munchie 🌶

Crunchie Munchie 🌶

$14.00

Deep–fried roll, crab stick, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy glace, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sesame seed

Demon Dancer

Demon Dancer

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, masago, avocado wrapped w/ cooked shrimp, sesame dressing, unagi sauce & ponzu, sesame seed

El Ninyo 🌶

El Ninyo 🌶

$14.00

(GF/RAW) tuna, yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, red tobiko, spicy mayo, chili oil, fresh lime juice, sesame seed

Farwell

Farwell

$14.00

Deep-fried roll, crab stick, creamcheese, masago, unagi, cooked shrimp, , sweet soy glace, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sesame seed

Hot on the State 🌶

Hot on the State 🌶

$18.00

(RAW) Soft-shell crab, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, seared spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sweet soy glace, micro green, sesame seed

Jason 5 🌶

$17.00

(RAW) Super white tuna, jalapeno, avocado, topped seared scallop, spicy miso mayo, scallion

Milwaukee 🌶

Milwaukee 🌶

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, creamcheese, avocado, cilantro, sriracha topped w/ smoke salmon, sweet soy glace, spicy mayo, red tobiko, scallion, sesame seed

MKE Dangerous 🌶

MKE Dangerous 🌶

$18.00

(GF/RAW) Tuna, salmon, super white tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce, topped black tobiko, pickled red onion, sesame seed

Sea Smoke 🌶

Sea Smoke 🌶

$17.00

Fried calamari, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, topped cooked shrimp, avocado, seared garlic, mayo, green tobiko, sesame seed

Sexy Summer 🌶

Sexy Summer 🌶

$16.00

(GF/RAW) Spicy tuna, mango topped with salmon, avocado, sesame seed

Sexy Winter 🌶

Sexy Winter 🌶

$20.00

(RAW) Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, cooked shrimp, crab stick, shitake, oshinko, avocado, mixed green wrapped w/ rice paper serve w/ lime dressing (NO RICE)

Tosa Fab 🌶

Tosa Fab 🌶

$18.00

(GF/RAW) Yellow tail, avocado, cilantro, spicy sauce, topped seared white tuna, curry mayo, micro green, black rice, sesame seed

West Town 🌶

West Town 🌶

$18.00

(GF/RAW) Spicy tuna, spicy mayo, pepitas, jalapeno, Inari, topped salmon, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo, sesame seed

Ponzu Jello Maki 🌶 (NEW!!)

Ponzu Jello Maki 🌶 (NEW!!)

$18.00

(RAW) Salmon, tamago, oshinko, avocado topped seared tuna, ponzu jello, black tobiko, chili oil, lime, microgreen

Loveis Maki (NEW!!)

Loveis Maki (NEW!!)

$18.00

(Raw) Spicy tako, scallions, avocado, cucumber topped w seared salmon, red flying fish roe, baked sweet mayo, sweet soy glace

Bomberman Maki 🌶 (NEW!!)

Bomberman Maki 🌶 (NEW!!)

$18.00

Charcoal battered with smoked salmon, cooked eel, crabstick, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno,topped w spicy mayo, sweet soy glace, scallions, red flying fish roe

Side options

Steamed Veggie

$4.00

Udon Noodle (steamed)

$6.00
Roti Bread

Roti Bread

$2.50

with Butter

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Black Rice

$4.00

Garlic Bukchoi

$6.00

Stir-Fried w garlic

Crispy Noodle

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50