Burgers
American
AJ Bombers
3,881 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Life is supposed to be fun! With burgers, beer, booze, and bombs of peanuts, AJ Bombers is the most fun place to leave your stamp and enjoy some grub. It’s just as fun to hang here with your friends or bring the kids for a fun family meal and we’ve won multiple “Best Burger” awards… so you know it’s going to be good.
Location
1247 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Gallery