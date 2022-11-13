Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

AJ Bombers

3,881 Reviews

$$

1247 N Water St

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Fresh Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds fried and served with chipotle ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$8.75

Chopped buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese with a side or ranch or bleu cheese.

Frickles

Frickles

$7.75

Crispy fried dill pickles served with ranch.

Soft Pretzels

Soft Pretzels

$8.75

Served with bacon cheddar cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Burgers

AJ Classic Single

AJ Classic Single

$9.00

¼lb patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Bombers sauce

AJ Classic Double

AJ Classic Double

$12.25

Two ¼lb patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Bombers sauce

AJ Classic Triple

AJ Classic Triple

$15.00

Three ¼lb patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Bombers sauce

AJ Classic Quad

AJ Classic Quad

$18.00

Four ¼lb patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Bombers sauce

Barrie Burger

Barrie Burger

$10.50

¼lb patty, American cheese,neuske's bacon and natural chunky p-nut butter

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$11.75

House made patty with poblano pepper and onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and avocado

Bomber Burger

Bomber Burger

$14.25

1/4lb patty, lettuce, tomato and bombers sauce topped with a stuffed Portobello cap (choose crispy fried or baked 'shroom)

Colonel Mustard

Colonel Mustard

$11.25

1/4lb patty, chipotle cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet and tangy mustard, onion strings, served on a pretzel roll

Grub of the Week

$12.00

Medusa Burger

$11.00

1/4lb patty, cajun seasoning, pepperjack cheese, onion strings, lettuce, bbq, bacon

Milwaukee Burger

Milwaukee Burger

$11.75

¼lb patty, WI Colby cheese, neuske's bacon, topped with Schlitz onions

Stuffed Shroom

Stuffed Shroom

$9.50

Stuffed portobello cap (choose crispy fried or baked 'shroom), lettuce, tomato and bombers sauce

The Big Boy Tribute

The Big Boy Tribute

$13.75

A tribute to Marc's classic American burger. Two 1/4lb patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tribute sauce, double-decker sesame seed bun

Turkey Burger

$11.00

1/4lb housemade turkey patty, lettuce, tomato, avocado, muenster cheese, mayo, toasted fennel seed

Chicken

Fried Tenders & Fries

Fried Tenders & Fries

$11.75

Served crispy or grilled naked with your choice of sauce

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$13.00

Our take on sweet meets spicy fried chicken topped with nashville sauce, mayo, pickles and lettuce on a hoagie roll

Hail Caesar Wrap

Hail Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Fried or griddled chicken, lettuce, tomato, parmesan, and Caesar dressing.

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.00

with Magic Seasoning

Side Tots

Side Tots

$4.00

Like In 3rd Grade, Only Better

Bag O' Chips

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Custard & Shakes

Classic Shake

Classic Shake

$6.00
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$6.75

Vanilla custard and root beer

Almond Joy Custard Shake (NA)

Almond Joy Custard Shake (NA)

$8.50

Custard, chocolate, coconut, toasted almonds (booze-free version)

Mint Oreo Brownie Custard Shake (NA)

Mint Oreo Brownie Custard Shake (NA)

$8.50

Custard, oreo, mint, brownie pieces (booze-free version)

Cookie Monster Custard Shake (NA)

Cookie Monster Custard Shake (NA)

$8.50

Custard, oreo, cookies (booze-free version)

Key Lime Pie Custard Shake (NA)

Key Lime Pie Custard Shake (NA)

$8.50

Custard, lime, pineapple juice, graham cracker, crushed honey granola (booze-free version)

Cinnamon Crunch Custard Shake (NA)

Cinnamon Crunch Custard Shake (NA)

$8.50

Custard, cinnamon, cereal crunch (booze-free version)

Peanut Butter Obsession Custard Shake (NA)

Peanut Butter Obsession Custard Shake (NA)

$8.50

Custard, peanut butter chips, chocolate drizzle (booze-free version)

NA S'mores

$8.50

NA BananaSplit

$8.50

Extra Sauces

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Mayo

Side Bomber Sauce

$1.00

Side Tribute Sauce

$1.00

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Side Sriracha

$1.00

Side Bacon Cheese

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Nashville

$1.00

Side Caesar

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Sweet & Tangy Mustard

$1.00

Side A1 Sauce

$1.00

Side Chipotle Cheese

$1.00

Non Alcholic Beverage

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Kiddy Cocktail

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.75

Lo Cal Root Beer

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Life is supposed to be fun! With burgers, beer, booze, and bombs of peanuts, AJ Bombers is the most fun place to leave your stamp and enjoy some grub. It’s just as fun to hang here with your friends or bring the kids for a fun family meal and we’ve won multiple “Best Burger” awards… so you know it’s going to be good.

Location

1247 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

